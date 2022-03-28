Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich emerging as leaders defensively

Garrett Nelson on the field after a game John S. Peterson/Hail Varsity

On Monday, we got to know a little bit more about who is leading the Nebraska football defensive side. Two of the names that were mentioned on Monday were Garrett Nelson and Nick Henrich.

Nelson’s name has seemed to have been popping up a lot this spring. He recorded 57 tackles and five sacks last season. Henrich did his part as well. He tallied 99 tackles, including 39 solo tackles. One of the highlights of his season was a 14-tackle game against Purdue. He seemed to fly around the field, and always seemed to be in the middle of the play.

Aggressiveness and play awareness were two major traits of Nelson and Henrich. Now as they head into spring practices, they appear to be emerging as leaders. This may be encouraging for Nebraska football fans. Those two stepped up in terms of their play defensively, and they were key components of the Nebraska football defense in 2021.

Nebraska will need to find leaders from the linebacking position. These two could be prime candidates to do so. Last year, they showed they could be leaders of the defense. This year, it’s about continuing find success.

Of course, they are not the only players that are stepping up on defense and emerging. There are other names as well such as Luke Reimer and Quenton Newsome. However Henrich and Nelson seem to be leaders of the pack, as noted in a report from Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

"Definitely Garrett. Definitely Nick Henrich. You want to see Luke Reimer, but he's not able to play. But he's done a nice job from the sideline. I think Ty Robinson inside has done a really good job. Quinton Newsome has done a really good job. I think Isaac Gifford has done a good job. I don't think he's quite there yet in that leadership role, but he's developing in those sort of things."

Nelson and Nick seem to lead the way for now.

The Nebraska football defense is going to need players to step up. Nelson and Henrich were viewed as players that could carry the torch once the upperclassman were no longer in Lincoln. It seems as though we are seeing it happen before our eyes.