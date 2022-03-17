Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson continuing to develop leadership skills

Garrett Nelson on the field after a game John S. Peterson/Hail Varsity

As Nebraska football get set to resume their spring practices next week, one of the guys that has been turning heads is linebacker Garrett Nelson. He is not only turning heads on the field, but off the field as well.

Nelson recorded 57 tackles in 2021 and provided a pass-rushing presence with five sacks. His best game statistically came against Minnesota. In a 30-23 loss, he was a bright spot. He recorded eight total tackles in that contest. He also had a stretch where he recorded a sack in consecutive games.

In 2020, he burst onto the scene as a freshman, tallying 30 tackles and a sack and a half. He was able to put it all together in 2021. Now, it appears as though he is taking on more of a leadership role.

In a report written by Brian Christopherson of 247Sports, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talked about the dynamic Nelson brings to the defense. Nelson is becoming more of a vocal leader, which is important.

When you look at the last two seasons in particular for Nelson, he is setting himself up to be a top playmaker on defensive side of the football. The Huskers lost a bit of veteran talent at the position at the end of last season. with JoJo Domann now out of the picture, that gives a chance for somebody like Nelson to really be able to step up.

Nelson has the tenacity and instincts to be able to be a cornerstone on defense. The way he fires off the ball as soon as the ball is snapped is noticeable. His tenacity and leadership is noticeable to those around him as well.

"I think when he was young, he was a pit bull out there and he was saying things, and he probably didn't even know what he was saying," the coach said. "He's fine-tuned that leadership where I think he kind of understands where he needs to be positive with somebody and when do I come down on somebody. So I thought he did a really good job over the winter of developing the leadership."

Nelson has a chance to become a key piece of the Nebraska football defense. Leadership development is important in becoming a reliable voice on that side of the football. As the second half of spring practice begins, it will be intriguing to hear how he continues to become a leader.