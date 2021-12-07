Gerbil Care - My Gerbil Journey & Mistakes

Jerry The Gerbil Vine

Hello, my fellow gerbil lovers and welcome back to the gerbil vine. Thank you all so much for being here today and for supporting the gerbils and I. I have two gerbils named Jerry and Dusk, and we create videos on good gerbil care in hopes of helping others all over the world improve their current gerbil care standards. So while I do strive to be a good gerbil owner, by doing all that I can for my gerbils so that they live their best life possible, I definitely did not start out with the care that I give my gerbil's now. I definitely do not think that I am a perfect owner by any means, and I always think that care can be improved upon. So for today's video, we're going to go over some of the mistakes that I made when I started out with my gerbil's, in hopes that it may be able to inspire some of you and show you that not everyone starts out in a good place, but that doesn't mean that you can't get there eventually.

So while I am not proud of this fact I definitely did not start out with proper gerbil care like I often show you guys on my channel today. Unfortunately, I was one of the people that decided to impulse buy gerbils, so my research was essentially limited to a quick Google search, and what some people that worked at the pet store had told me gerbils needed. Because of this, my information was somewhat misconstrued, and the gerbils did not have the best start to life. So when I had initially researched on Google there was a 10 gallon per gerbil rule, which led me to end up with a 20-gallon tank. The gerbils also ended up with a 6-inch wheel, which was recommended to me by store associates. I was aware that they needed to have paper bedding, but I was unaware that they needed to also have Aspen and hay in order for them to make and hold proper burrows. So they started out with just Katie clean and cozy paper bedding, and unfortunately, I think they only had something like three to five inches of bedding, which I know is just horrible.

I had also started out with some plastic hides for them I believe they were like the living world plastic Dome hides, which we all know now to be unsuitable for gerbil's to use. If you don't know, gerbils are crazy big chewers so having any type of plastic other than a wheel or water bottle in your enclosure is a definite no-no, as if they ingest it they can actually get quite sick because they are not able to break down or properly digest the plastic, obviously as plastic is not made to be eaten. The only good start my gerbils had to life was that I ended up purchasing them from a breeder and not from a pet store, as what I did know at the time was that you should never support the sale of pet store animals as like I've mentioned in many videos before they do not come from the best conditions, and they are bred for profit over health and everything else. So my gerbils did come from a breeder which was the one good thing that I did for them.

Once I got my gerbil's home I quickly realized that the tank that I had set up for them just wasn't something that was going to be adequate for them for even the time being. I had them in the 20-gallon tank for about three weeks, and it definitely wasn't an appropriately sized enclosure for them. A 20-gallon tank is too small to house your gerbil's in and I do have a video on tank sizes where I do set up all of the tanks and compare the sizes so if you are interested in that video you can go and check that out, it's called what you should be housing your gerbil's in. So I quickly upgraded them to what I thought was going to be an ideal enclosure, which was this really massive wooden and plexiglass enclosure and it had different levels in it, and I ended up purchasing it from Wayfair. This was another mistake, as I quickly realized that the gerbils had started to chew the wood. This made me extremely nervous, as I would lay in bed at night and just hear the sounds of them gnawing on their enclosure, and it caused me to miss out on a lot of sleep because I was constantly getting up to check them, I do have other pets in the home so if the gerbils did manage to escape from the tank it would end quite badly for them. It got to the point where I was so freaked out that they were going to escape, that I ended up clearing out the entire enclosure and inspecting it myself.

It turns out that the gerbil's had been crafty enough to start gnawing on the flat back wall, as well as this wooden tray that you could pull out allegedly to easier remove the bedding which I think would just be an absolute nightmare as I gave my gerbil's quite a bit of bedding in that enclosure. So the gerbils had in fact started to chew the wood, and This is why I don't advise anyone having any sort of plastic or wooden home for your gerbils. Now I have seen many people use this wooden house successfully for their hamster and I think that that's something that could be really great for them as long as there was some sort of like guardrail on the levels so that they couldn't fall and hurt themselves, but for my gerbil's they were just such big chewers and they had started scratching the plexiglass as well so you couldn't see in that well, so it was just an overall really bad purchase and investment. The only good thing about this tank was the size of it, it equaled out to over 1000 square inches of floor space which is obviously bigger than what I have now, but it just wasn't ideal for the gerbil’s, so it didn't really matter. So I had this tank for about less than a month, and I ended up upgrading them to what they are currently in now which is a 40-gallon tank.

Another thing that I did that was a big mistake on my part was when the gerbils were in their 20-gallon enclosure I ended up dumping out all of their old bedding when I did a tank clean, and not giving them any of it back when I put them into their clean tank. Now I am extremely fortunate that there were no issues with my gerbils as this is a hugely stressful thing for them to go through, you may have all heard me mention before that gerbils like to use scent association, so unfortunately when they are in a new scent-free environment, they are silly enough that they may not always recognize their sibling or their tank mate, especially if there are no familiar smells. It can also get a bit tricky as gerbils can begin to scent mark items in their tank especially if there is no scent on them and that's when a bit of dominance or bullying could come into play. Now I did find it extremely fortunate that my gerbils didn't have any sort of issues like this but it's definitely something that I consider to be a huge mistake in a huge error and something that should never be done. Always save at least 1/3 to 1/2 of their old bedding to mix in with their new bedding, just to avoid any sort of potential squabbles.

The last mistake that I made with my gerbils which is something that I want to discuss with you all today is their food. Not that this was so much a mistake, but I just didn't put much research or effort into what gerbil's actually needed nutritionally at the time. So what the gerbils started out with was the all living things brand of hamster and gerbil food, which contained a lot of corn and a lot of sunflower seeds and a bunch of other filler foods that would make them full, but they weren't really getting the most nutritionally from them. There were also some sugary treats that I gave to my gerbils which I am completely embarrassed about at this point, this included sweetened banana chips and blueberries which I did find in the small pet section, as well as those living world treat sticks which were sweetened with things like honey and also contained a bunch of fruit and corn.

Obviously, I know much better now, and my gerbils quickly were upgraded from that to a different brand of food -I maybe had them on that food for like a month, and then I switched them to Browns tropical carnival food, which I didn't find to be the best food either as there was a lot of like random food in there. There were little red, blue, and green-dyed pieces I don't know why there was corn there was some dried fruit I think there were some pretzels in there too just an overall weird & strange mix and not something that I wanted to continue giving to my gerbil's. I also made the mistake of buying them Brown's tropical carnival honey hoops which are essentially a really sugary snack and something that is not going to be good for your gerbil's. And even back then I can remember going through the food and picking out all of the alfalfa pieces and the corn, obviously, now my knowledge is much better on the subject, and I make my own gerbil food and only give them healthy snacks such as dried vegetables and occasionally pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds.

So in conclusion I really didn't know that much about gerbils and I am extremely ashamed to admit that I am one of those people that went out and impulse-bought my pets. Unfortunately, the research that I did do on Google was not appropriate care for gerbils, and unfortunately, as a new owner this isn't always something that you're going to realize right off the bat, it really does take owning these animals for a while and watching them and figuring out their needs and seeing how much space that they truly do need compared to what they were given.

I may have driven my husband completely up the wall with all of the upgrading that I kept doing, but once you get it right you're good for the long haul. And that's where we are now. I am extremely happy with my gerbil's 11-inch wheel size, with their combination of paper aspen and hay bedding, with their 40-gallon tank and their Topper, with their wooden and ceramic items rather than plastic, and with their homemade gerbil food mix that I make for them. So I guess if there was a takeaway from this video it would be not to impulse buy your pets, and not to get all of your research from people that work in pet stores, and from the first couple hits off of Google.

I'm not a perfect gerbil owner, I never claim to be as I always think that people can improve in their care, even today I'm sure that there are some things that I could do that would be even better for my gerbil's. Gerbils are really wonderful small animals and if you give them a great start to life I believe that it will only strengthen your bond & passion for them.

I thought it was OK to share with you my mistakes and hopefully, I'll be able to help some of you out who are either making these mistakes or have previously made these mistakes. If there's anything you guys want to share about your gerbil journey and the upgrades you've made or maybe the mistakes that you made at the beginning of your gerbil care feel free to drop those comments down below. I feel that having a conversation about this kind of stuff can only help people in the gerbil world as well as helping the gerbils that are currently living in subpar conditions.