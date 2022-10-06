Nikki Era Releases New Single “Lotus”

Nikki Era recently released her newest single “Lotus.” Along with the release of “Lotus”, there is also a music video. Era is a multi-dimensional singer-songwriter and artist. The talented artist has written for MTV/Viacom, Universal, Netflix (Julie and the Phantoms), Hulu (Solar Opposites), Sony, Disney, and WWE.

About Nikki Era

Era was handpicked to co-write JoJo Siwa’s hit phenomenon “D.R.E.A.M.”, which has amassed hundreds of millions of streams. Not only that but “D.R.E.A.M.” was also the namesake for Siwa’s 2022 world tour. Having grown up performing musical theater and refusing to subscribe to the belief that artists must adhere to a certain genre, Nikki creates different ‘eras’ of musicality. Currently, she is in the MEGA ERA, a space where you are free to be big, loud, and unapologetic about taking up space in the world. In light of this, she has created a body of work heavily influenced by the glamour and boldness of the 80s. This body of work also has contemporary elements.

“Lotus” Single and Music Video

Era is a strong champion of discussing intrinsic feminine power. In addition, the music video for “Lotus” marks a new chapter for her. Era finally feels like a woman and embraces the power that lies in being uncomfortable living in a space where she chooses trust over fear. Furthermore, the video pays homage to Nikki’s life mantra instilled by her mother fostering the importance of sustaining confidence in herself.

She explains it best when she says,

I have to think of it as a physical thing I have to tend to. My confidence plant. And I water her when she needs it. Any time the world has drained her or burned her; I water her. Because if I wait for someone else to do it, if I rely on someone else to water her, she may die.

Nikki Era, 2022

The Garnette Report is a lifestyle publication that bridges the gap between those who are up and coming and those who are established.

