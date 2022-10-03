GAUCHERE SUMMER 2023 Runway Show

The GAUCHERE Summer 2023 Défilé is held at Passage des Jacobins in the 1st arrondissement. The currently empty premises that were designed and built in the mid 1990s consist of glass walls that are partly blind and cracked today, ce-ment columns and a heigh glass ceiling. For the moment, the deserted building seems to be detached from its immediate surroundings. Marie-Christine Statz chose this ambivalent, imperfect place to bring the show as close as possible to real life existence and to present her collection with an en passant attitude that focusses on the person. It is an emotional revela-tion, allowing to see the vulnerability of the individual as a vehicle to point out their strength.

Twisted garments with cut outs are the recurring motif of the 43 summer looks. Silk blouses, jersey tops, T-shirts and vis-cose dresses feature rounded cut outs. They are layered and twirled to emphasize the look. Backless fluid two-tone tops and dresses balance the house’s foundational tailoring that continues to accentuate a wide shoulder. The monochrome suiting comes in lagoon blue, grey hues and signature black. Rectangular shapes are softened and broken up by crinkled fabrics and irregular pleats. Jackets, trousers, tops and dresses come with gathered seams that produce fabric bubbles look-ing like fluffy clouds. High-waisted trousers and skirts paired with fitted knit-tops form body-con silhouettes.

A silk twill with blurry multi-colour print is inserted with black lace and cut into dresses, blouses, tops and skirts. Washed denim and white cotton-linen styles are styled in total looks. Blazers, shorts and pleated trousers come in caramel brown lamb leather. The warm hue is echoed by full-length crepe de chine skirts and strap dresses in redwood brown. Six looks feature works of art of Camille Henrot. These hand painted, unique garments were created by the artist this summer following an ongoing creative conversation between her and Marie-Christine Statz.

GAUCHERE is a French prêt-à-porter house founded in 2013 by the designer Marie-Christine Statz. Her vision is to create garments that point out the individual. At the heart of GAUCHERE is the art of tailoring, the appreciation of materials as they are and the translation in pure geometric structures and sculptural volumes. Marie-Christine’s intuitive designs are expressing the mood of today while aiming for permanence and timelessness. The GAUCHERE community is progressive. It is an active participant in today’s society. “Live and let live” is not just a phrase for them but an attitude towards life.