7 iconic moments from Olivia Newton-John’s life

After a long battle with cancer the beloved Olivia Newton-John passed away Monday, August 8. The cause of her death was not confirmed, but her husband alluded to her struggle with cancer since 1992. The 73-year-old struggled with breast cancer for 30 years, and was an advocate for cancer research. Newton-John was surrounded by her close friends and family when she took her last breath on earth. Her family and celeb friends grieved for her on social media including the Danny to her Sandy, John Travolta.

The “Grease” alum was a cultural icon. Her photo was in all kinds of magazines. The stunning actress released her first album in 1971 titled “If Not for You”. Her biggest hits include “A Little More Love” (1978), and “Magic” from the film “Xanadu” in 1980, and “Physical” (1981). Newton-John was also a humanitarian who advocated for animal rights and the environment. Her life was filled with unforgettable moments. Here are her 7 of her most iconic moments over the years:

Newton-John is best known for her iconic role as Sandy Olsson in the musical “Grease” released in 1978. “Grease” is a musical set in the 1950s is about friendships and first love. The “Grease” soundtrack is to this day one of the best selling albums of all time. In the same year the film came out Newton-John was nominated for two Golden Globe awards for her performance in Grease and for “Best original song in a motion picture by John Farrar” for “You’re The One That I Want”.

2. Before Newton-John stole the hearts of many as Sandy Olsson she was already wowing people with her voice. In 1974 she won two Grammys for “Record of the Year” and “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance” for her song “I Honestly Love You”.

3. The 70s style icon had everyone’s eyes her way for her impeccable style. She was known for her bell bottom jeans and fluffy sleeves. Her style was as diverse as her music. At one moment she would be rocking all denim then next should be dressed in a sophisticated red and white suit.

4. In 1981, she was inducted into the Hollywood hall of fame.

5. Her music continued to flourish in the 80s with her winning “Video of the Year” in 1982 for her smash hit “Physical”. “Physical” is an iconic 80s music video from the clothes worn to the memorable 80s style music. The song launched her as one of the 1980s sex symbols. Newton-John has and will always be known for her song “Physical”.

6. In 1990, she appeared on “The Tonight show with Jay Leno” alongside another 80s icon Whitney Houston. In the show she promoted her movie “A Mom for Christmas”.

7. Years later in 2002 Travolta and Newton-John reunited at the “Grease” DVD release party where they sang songs from the movie including “You’re The One That I Want”.

