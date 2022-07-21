Drake’s NOCTA Basketball Collection

Later this month, Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA is releasing a new collection focussed on basketball apparel. NOCTA began as a sub label that sold golf apparel, and now it is expanding to selling basketball apparel. The title of the new collection is NOCTA Basketball. In addition, it will launch on July 27th online on the brand’s website. In one of the brand’s first tweets, they declared “Everyone’s Welcome,” which is comforting for fans who have missed the opportunity to acquire other highly-anticipated sneakers and apparel collaborations. Drake and Nike launched their collaborative label in 2020. The well known rapper said they would produce clothing and sneakers inspired by the street style of London, Toronto, and Paris. Nike and Drake have accomplished this and are going above and beyond.

NOCTA Basketball Details

Compared to other brands like Yeezy, the collection is surprisingly cheap. The cheapest item is $12, and the most expensive item $120. The collection consists of performance-focused gear such as engineered-knit jerseys, DRI-Fit tees, shorts, single-leg compression tights, arm sleeves, headbands, and a basketball. Most of the pieces are available in black, though some are made of thermal print that features shades of orange, purple, and yellow. Furthermore, there is NOCTA and Nike branding throughout the collection, including the NOCTA motto “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us.” In addition, there are off-court pieces such as sweats, hoodies, and a hat included in the drop. This drop offers universally worn athletic apparel with the clout of Drake’s name, so the collection has high selling expectations.

As seen in the picture above, the collection stays true to Nike’s signature style. The first impressions of this collection are great for the most part, with many ready to snatch up every item. However, some people believe the collection isn’t groundbreaking in any way and lacks innovation. For example, one user commented on HYPEBEAST’s post regarding the drop stating that “they took old Nike tech and slapped Nocta on it lmao”. Nevertheless, Drake’s new drop of basketball apparel is highly anticipated and we will see if it lives up to the hype.

