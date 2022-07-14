New York City, NY

Hottest New Restaurants: From Harlem to The East Village

The Garnette Report

The restaurant industry in NYC is always moving forward and keeping up with trends. It can be overwhelming to keep up with the emergence of new restaurants in NYC. In addition, it can be tough to decipher which of the new restaurants is truly living up to the hype. Many people attend new restaurants just so they can say that they went there, not so they can enjoy the food. It’s common that many new restaurants impress with their exclusivity but end up disappointing their customers with their food offerings. Furthermore, it’s more thrilling of an experience to attain a spot at certain new restaurants than to eat their food. However, there are few new spots that kill it with their food and atmosphere. Here are the hottest new restaurants in Manhattan, from Harlem to the East Village.

Harlem

Harlem offers some of the best food in the city from all different cultures. Currently, some of the most popular new restaurants in Harlem include Charles Pan-Fried Chicken and Bird in Hand.

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken is owned by Charles Gabriel, who is a Harlem native. He opened a location of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken earlier this year in February and recently opened his Harlem location on west 145th street. People from all over NYC line up for the crispy chicken, mac and cheese, and surprisingly delicious lima beans. Other menu items include smothered chicken, pulled pork, and barbecued ribs.

Bird in Hand opened in May on Broadway and west 146th street. They advertise themselves as a new cocktail bar and restaurant. The atmosphere gives off some retro vibes with its roomy corner space. Furthermore, customers have the liberty to enjoy a small bite, a whole meal, or a cocktail depending on what they feel like.

Upper West Side

La Pecora Bianca first opened in Nomad in 2015. Now, La Pecora Bianca has locations in Bryant Park, Soho, the Meatpacking District, Midtown, and now the Upper West Side. La Pecora Bianca opened its sixth location on the Upper West Side on June 30th. With six locations spread all over Manhattan, it’s no surprise that they serve incredibly tasty Italian food. Some of their most popular dishes include their vodka rigatoni, sausage garganelli, and bolognese. In addition, customers can add creamy burrata cheese to any pasta, which elevates any dish, Overall, La Pecora Bianca is a classic and delicious Italian spot which you can now find on Columbus Avenue and west 77th street. .

Upper East Side

There will never be enough taco restaurants in the world, so thank goodness a new taco place has opened up on the Upper East Side. Calabrije’s Margaritas and Tacos has two locations now; one in Bushwick, Brooklyn and a new location on York Avenue and east 85th street. As for their menu, Calabrijes’s serves 21 different flavors of margaritas, nachos, tacos, and appetizers such as guacamole and esquites. They opened their Upper East Side location only 3 weeks ago so they are quite new to the neighborhood.

Midtown

Nubiani is cooking up some of the best Korean Barbecue in the city on 5th Avenue and 32nd street. This new Korean Barbecue spot opened on June 15th and has already gained the attention of food critics such as The Infatuation. Some popular menu items include their short ribs, pork shoulder, and rib eye beef. Spots at this hot new spot fill up quickly, so book your reservation as soon as possible.

Nonna Dora’s Pasta Bar is located on 2nd Avenue and east 34th street. Nonna Dora is an 85-year-old woman who makes fresh pasta every morning for her pasta bar, and people claim her pasta is to die for. This authentic pasta restaurant opened in the spring of 2022 and has become an exclusive spot in Midtown East. Their Gnocchi and Ceci e Tria are well known dishes, but all of their pasta dishes are truly impeccable. Overall, Nonna Dora’s Pasta Bar serves incredible pasta with that extra feeling of homeliness.

Chelsea

Foragers Market is a gourmet grocery store that serves prime produce, meats, and other products. They have locations on 8th avenue, west 22nd street, and in DUMBO. In April of 2022, the restaurant of Foragers Market, Foragers Table, reopened with a new executive chef named Olivier Palazzo. Palazzo features an inventive “modern-Mediterranean” menu along with a far-sighted wine and cocktails program. He focusses on plant based cuisine with French, Italian and Israeli techniques and flavors. Their black truffle mafalde, lamb shoulder, and house smoked cured tuna ceviche are standouts on the menu. Nevertheless, their entire menu is comprised of some of the freshest food you will find in New York City.

West Village

The Noortwyck opened up on Bleeker street and seventh avenue on June 7th. Since it’s opening, it has acquired high praise from well known food critics such as Time Out, The Infatution, and Eater. The Noortwyck serves classic dishes that are seen in many other restaurants such as roast chicken, pasta, kale salad, and crudo. However, The Noortwyck adds some extra flair on these well know classics, such as swapping out pasta for white asparagus in cacio e pepe. In addition, they use tart cucumber dashi mignonette for their crudo. People are attracted to their interesting takes on familiar dishes, and these creative dishes are delicious.

East Village

Little Myanmar opened its doors to the NYC public in July. They are located on avenue A and east 2nd street and they are cooking up some incredibly good Burmese cuisine. Little Myanmar started their business in a Queens subway station and gained a serious fanbase. With the incredible support of their customers, the owners of Little Myanmar decided to elevate their business with a new location in the East Village. Some of their best menu items include the masala crab curry, tea leaf salad, mohinga, and the goat curry. Overall, Little Myanmar delivers incredible food and helps customers step outside their comfort zone.

