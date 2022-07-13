NBA Players’ Favorite Music

Instagram

LeBron James

James’ playlist has a plethora of genres stemming from hip-hop, jazz, and classical music. He states each genre is for a different part of his routine throughout the day. When he’s at the gym, it’s solely hip-hop music and when it’s time to cool down, he throws on some jazz. Classical music also helps calm him so he can be focused and ready to play on the court.

Kevin Durant

Currently seeking a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, although one thing he’s not trading is his love for hip-hop-music. Apparently, Durant is a big Drake fan, loving his second studio album Take Care. Specifically, his favorite song on the album is “The Ride”, although he said the song “Crew love” works best before a game. That song is about showing love to your crew/team, which helps put him in the right mindset for games. Durant states this was the first album that really allowed him to tap into his emotions.

Jayson Tatum

According to Apple Music, Tatum’s playlist consists of hip-hop artists. The main artists on his playlist are Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, and J.Cole. This power forward only has a select few songs as the playlist has a bunch of repeats. Songs like Middle Child (J.Cole) and Double Up (Nipsey Hussle) are on their twice. I guess if the song puts you in the right mode to play the game, there’s no shame in listening to the song more than once.

Devin Booker

One can also look to Apple Music to find Devin Booker’s pregame playlist. While he features some of the same artists as Tatum, he enlists a few others, like Big Sean, SZA, and Frank Ocean. Booker does have a special homage to “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott ft. Drake. Some of the lyrics in the song are a reference to Booker, “Shots that I took, wet like I’m a book”, applauding his jump shot.

Luka Dončić

Originally from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dončić is an avid listener to many Serbian artists. One of his favorite songs is Miki Milane by Vera Matovic. The Mavericks player seems to interpret the song as one that taunts his defenders who cannot guard him. An artist that pops up quite a bit is Ceca, known as the “Serbian Mother,” and a top selling Serbian artist.