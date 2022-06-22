Depp’s Lawyer Gets Promoted To Partner of Firm

Geo TV

For the past couple months, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been one of the most hot topics in America. This year, Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court in a defamation suit after she wrote an op ed in 2018 about her past experiences with relationship abuse. The article was clearly written about Depp, even though he name was not stated. The trial began in April and was broadcasted all over the internet and on traditional TV. The trial was a real life soap opera that unfolded in front of everyone’s eyes – people were either team Depp or team Heard, but on social media it seemed that the majority of people were team Depp. Before the trial, Depp has been turned away from several roles after Heard’s op ed was published. After winning the trial, Depp was able to reestablish himself as a serious Hollywood actor. Depp was not the only one whose popularity rose because of the court hearings – his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, became one of the biggest stars of the trial. She became known for her rigorous cross examination and her closing statement. Depp’s fans took an instant liking to the woman who was representing their favorite actor.

Depp’s fans have gone beyond posting sweet words about Vasquez on social media and have even created merchandise centered around her. The fans created a variety of T-shirts with different designs. One T-shirt says “Camille Vasquez for President”. Others compare her to Wonder Woman, and one drags Heard with the words “In a world full of Amber Heard’s be a Camille Vasquez”. Other T-shirts include quotes that Camille has said during the trial.

Vasquez became much more than the newest trend on social media. Her achievements transcended to her professional work as well. After winning the case and a $15 million settlement for Depp, she was named partner in the Brown Rudnick firm which she represented. The firm admitted in their press release that they usually wait until the end of the fiscal year to announce promotions, but they felt that “she was ready to take this next step now”.

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence,” Vasquez said in a press release.

A Law and Crime article mentioned that before the Depp-Heard trial, Vasquez had never tried or been a part of a high profile case before. Her office has only listed her in 8 previous cases. She will be defending Depp again in his next case against a location manager, Gregory Brooks, who is accusing him of punching him twice in the ribs.

