Ari Abelia releases his latest single “Like it or X”

Ari Abelia is a well established, self produced R&B/Hip-hop artist from Sydney, Australia’s emerging R&B and Hip-Hop scene who created his own signature sound within the confines of the alternative R&B scene. Having worked with artists belonging to major labels such as Sony, to coming to his own as an artist, clear influence of both his sonic work and visual work can be seen throughout the industry. Listen below.

Starting as a rapper, he gradually transitioned into melodic works which eventually led to his now lush, smooth vocals and signature harmonies. Eventually Ari would start his descent into production and the deep beautiful world of sound design, expressing his want for a more unique & tailor made musical style to suit and better fit his vocal performances.

Best described as a ‘complete artist’ Ari continues to make his own waves in his ever growing catalogue releasing music often while exceeding the insane quality we’ve come to expect from him time and time again.

Ari is definitely showing us why he is the next up and coming talent in Australia. He also has other music that shows his range as an artist. He gives you something different, something that will leave you in awe and make you think. We feel his music is a must listen and we hope everyone enjoys his music as much as we did. One thing we can say is that he is next up in the music game and will me the face of the future.

