Maximilian Davis is Ferragamo’s New Creative Director

by Stephanie Rosiles

Photo via HIGHSNOBIETY / JOYCE NG

Maximilian Davis dropped out of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers competition, where he was a semifinalist, earlier this month. It was confusing as the program aims to nurture the creativity of the fashion world and discover and develop new talents, coming with a 300,000 euro grant for the winner. Today, he was announced as the new Creative Director of Salvatore Ferragamo.

The house, which has been without a Creative Director since May 2021 at the announcement of British designer Paul Andrew’s departure, has been trying to inject “energy and newness” in their products and design range.

Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo, commented in a press release — “I am delighted to welcome Maximillian at the House of Ferragamo. The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values.”

Davis studied at Central Saint Martins and worked under Grace Wales Bonner — whose influence can be seen in Davis’ work through a multiplicity of perspective and hybrid approaches. After that, he launched his brand ‘Maximilian” and designed a collection inspired by his memories of the Trinidad Carnival. In December of 2021, he told Stephanie Eckhardt of W Magazine, that he felt that launching his own brand was the first time he felt he could do something personal.

“They were super proud. They kept on recalling memories of me sewing in my bedroom until the early hours of the morning. I’d wake up two hours before school, making tops for me and my friends to wear to clubs. If I wanted to make something, I would do it,” he remembered.

He would tell High Snobiety that he intended to share an identity through his work. “Growing up with my sister, studying fashion, I was so used to seeing white European models. The Black body wasn’t to be seen in elegant clothing. It made me feel like that was something we as Black people couldn’t be a part of. But I will show people that we can be a part of this amazing elegance.”

Although his brand is fairly new, it has already dressed the likes of Naomi Campbell and Rihanna. While his brand seems to be expanding, reports say that Davis will close shop to focus on Ferragamo — for now.

Of his appointment, Davis said, “I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house. Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation.”

Davis’ first day is this Wednesday, March 16. That’s why I’m keeping my eye out for his debut collection with Ferragamo in Milan next season.