Eliza Hull: Changing the Future of The Music Industry

The Garnette Report

By Natalie Gravino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duNCo_0egj06KO00
Eliza Hull

In a world that has limited the disabled community, Australian musician, writer, and disability advocate Eliza Hull has made it her mission to break down the barriers built by society, and prove that a label should not equate to a lack of opportunities.

Thirty-six years ago, Eliza Hull was born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder, a degenerate nerve disease that attacks the nerves in the arms and legs. Despite her deleterious state, she wanted to use her voice musically and actively. Her goal was to “shift attitudes and enable more disability representation,” said Hull.

The Musician

Hull began her journey back in 2012 when she released her first album ‘Dawn’ introducing her take on contemporary music. Although it wasn’t until after she dropped ‘The Ghosts You Can Never Catch’ featuring the hit single ‘Echoes’ in 2013 that she truly began to receive recognition from the music and even film industry.

Post-release ‘Echoes’ has played on national television series such as Awkward, Teen Wolf, Saving Hope, and The Heights. Hull’s music is also regularly played on Australian Radio and on BBC in the UK.

Eliza’s signature “stirring, captivating, yet heartfelt” sound complimented by her “haunting vocals” has since landed her the title of an award-winning music artist. The Australian musician’s most recently received awards are the Music Victoria ‘Amplify’ Award, the APRA Mentorship for Women in The Music, and the National Leadership Award granted by the Australia Council and Arts Access Australia.

Hull has also found a way to incorporate her advocacy work with her music career, as she recently produced and presented the Isolaid Festival’s online streamed show ‘Accessible All Areas’. The show was streamed over 50,000 times, and featured disabled musicians from around the globe, including rising disabled artist Gaelynn Lea. Eliza’s latest music meets advocacy project is her fifth record that she is currently in the midst of creating with prominent producers Odette and Pip Norman. The album will feature her new song ‘Here They Come’ that discusses the disabled community being celebrated and accepted. The album will also feature the hit single ‘Running Underwater’ which was recently performed on Q&A in Australia. The anticipated record will release in late 2022.

The Advocate

As an advocate for the disabled Hull has become a part of RAMPD, a worldwide collective founded by Lachi and Gaelynn Lea. RAMPD’s mission is to reduce the barriers that disabled musicians face in the industry. Hull has also become a disability access consultant for the theatre, live music venues, and organizations.

She continues to actively use her voice for the silenced. Eliza recently spoke at the Human Rights Convention: ‘Free and Equal’, the national TV show ‘Today’, ABC News, and the 730 Report to discuss disability rights in the music industry. Hull is set to speak at the upcoming SXSW 2022 event in Austin, Texas after her two showcases. Her panel discussion will go over disability and if the future of music will be accessible to the disabled community.

The Writer

Aside from music and advocacy, Eliza has also begun to dabble in writing. The Australian native is the creator and writer of the profound novel ‘We’ve Got This’, a collection of stories by disabled parents; giving readers knowledge on a situation from a different perspective. The book was published in Australia through Black Inc., then shortly after published overseas by Scribe, but her journey as a rising author doesn’t stop there. Hull is currently working with prominent author Sally Rippin to create a children’s book that represents the younger generation in the disabled community and their families. The book is set to come out in late 2022.

The Future

People with disabilities are often told that their abnormality hinders their ability to fully live, but Eliza Hull continues to prove society wrong and contradict stereotypes made by the world. “I am a proud disabled woman,” said Hull. A monumental movement of disabled musicians being better represented is currently taking place, and Eliza Hull has become one of the key roles right in the midst of it all, being the voice that others may not have. To see the versatile powerhouse in person, click here for more information on her upcoming appearance at SXSW 2022 and other events.

https://thegarnettereport.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# Artist# SXSW# Festival# Performer

Comments / 0

Published by

The Garnette Report is a lifestyle publication that bridges the gap between those who are up and coming and those who are established.

New York, NY
1704 followers

More from The Garnette Report

New York City, NY

Mikhel Alexander Finds His Inspiration Through Duality & Flexibility

Mikhel Alexander is a unisex high fashion brand and prime example of black excellence through the cultivation of superior craftsmanship and durability through design. Each garment takes inspiration from a place of absolute beauty and diversity right in New York City.

Read full story

Remember The Name: Marcus.Jordan

Artist Marcus.Jordan has all the keys to reaching superstardom but has not been given a door to open yet. The 25-year-old artist/producer will hope to get more eyes on his music in 2022.

Read full story

Foreign Language Films To Watch

During the Critics Choice Awards, the nominated foreign language films are as follows: “A Hero,” “Drive My Car,” “Flee,” “The Hand of God,” and “The Worst Person in the World.” If you are looking to expand your film knowledge, these foreign-language films may be a good place to start. Most importantly, they are the highest-ranked foreign-language films for the year.

Read full story

Maximilian Davis is Ferragamo’s New Creative Director

Maximilian Davis dropped out of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers competition, where he was a semifinalist, earlier this month. It was confusing as the program aims to nurture the creativity of the fashion world and discover and develop new talents, coming with a 300,000 euro grant for the winner. Today, he was announced as the new Creative Director of Salvatore Ferragamo.

Read full story

Sadé + Shaniya: The Formation of Sisterhood Through Sustainable Innovation

Meet the incredible duo Sadé Lewis and Shaniya Charles behind the fashion brand Sadé + Shaniya. Starting back in 2015, the two best friends since high school are skyrocketing as they embark on a journey to empower women to feel confident, secure, and safe to tell their narratives in a way that isn’t altered.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Kering Board of Directors to Undergo Major Changes

Kering, the global luxury group that manages renowned fashion houses Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, announced on Friday, March 4 that Kering’s Board of Directors has approved changes in its membership.

Read full story

Photos of the Peacock Playground @ SXSW

Peacock Brings Original Series To Life With Premium IP-Themed Playful Vignettes. Experience Peacock’s Original Series Including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Joe vs. Carole, Killing It and Bust Down.

Read full story

ROSIE Releases New Single “Next Life”

Pop-rising singer-songwriter, ROSIE, has released her newest single “Next Life.” The new single with Arista Records, is extremely powerful. “Next Life” comes after ending last year on a high note with the release of her debut EP “20mg of Happiness.” ROSIE is known for keeping it real with her audience and they love it.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Revolve’s Reimagined Social Club Opens For The Public

Revolve announced on March 3rd that it is to open a new Social Club until April 24, providing an exclusive shopping experience for influencers, brand ambassadors, and devoted customers. The premium online lifestyle brand prides itself on its engaging customer experience, a wide selection of brands and garments, and its brand loyalty from its customers. With events coming back in LA, Revolve is going to host its most incredible brand expansion.

Read full story

The Batman

“The Batman” released in theaters this past weekend and fans are raving about it. Through the film’s commentary, realistic acting, and dark tone, it is a competitor for being the top Batman movie.

Read full story

Luxury Brands Respond to the War in Ukraine

The list of luxury brands shutting down business in Russia grows longer as its invasion of Ukraine develops. Burberry, Chanel, LVMH, Kering, Hermés, and Richemont have suspended operations in Russia, with many brands cautious not to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hermés was the first major luxury brand to close its doors. In a statement, they added that their three stores in Moscow, including one at Red Square, would close due to their being “deeply concerned by the situation in Europe.”

Read full story

Netflix Movies Leaving In April

There are several must-watch Netflix movies leaving the streaming platform in April. Here is a list of just a few to watch before they are gone. Be sure to watch them before March ends.

Read full story

Films To Celebrate Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate than to watch some strong, independent women on screen. Below is a list of just a few movies that pass the Bechdel Test. These films are likely to have viewers feeling empowered for Women’s History Month.

Read full story
Washington, DC

DC Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know

Washington, D.C. is known for its monuments and museums, but it is also rich in charm, culture, and Black excellence. You are sure to find a flavorful restaurant in this city, which has one of the most diversified cuisines in the country. Here are 3 DC black-owned restaurants you should know about.

Read full story
11 comments

The PR King Ascends To Break Industrial Curses

Nate Hinton is climbing the charts as he builds a legacy with the top PR firm in the industry, The Hinton Group. Since he first launched back in 2017, his main focus is reshaping how fashion brands acknowledge diverse groups of creatives. Nate Hinton is here to leave his mark, and won’t stop until he leaves a mark on his culture!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Chloe Pearl: The Youngest Designer To Show At New York Fashion Week

On Friday night outside of Sony Hall, the constant beat of electronic music was bumping through the front doors. People in chic, colorful, outfits lined the streets. And crowds of photographers, journalists, and fashion icons alike made their way down the marble stairs to Runway 7. Down at Runway 7 in Sony Hall is where I met Chloe Pearl.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out

With Black History Month quickly reaching the halfway point, it’s important to get involved with the festivities. One beneficial way to support the black community is by eating at black-owned restaurants. Here are 3 black-owned NYC restaurants to check out!

Read full story
68 comments
New York City, NY

Christian Cowan Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear

NEW YORK — British designer Christian Cowan honored New York City fashion with sequins, feathers, and a graphic “New York Loves Me” t-shirt. The collection set out to marry Old Hollywood glamour with a Gen Z attitude. The presentation at the One World Observatory, is designed as the “highest high-fashion show ever.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

12 Black Designers To Watch At NYFW

After speculation regarding the continuance of New York Fashion Week’s Fall Winter 2022 shows due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the show must go on! Fashion week is still set to occur and will include virtual and in-person showcases with proper precautions. To kick off NYFW, honor Black History Month, and as an ode to Virgil Abloh and Andre Leon Talley, we highlight 12 Black designers to keep on your radar this season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy