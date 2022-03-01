Films To Celebrate Women’s History Month

By Arianna Morrison

March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate than to watch some strong, independent women on screen. Below is a list of just a few movies that pass the Bechdel Test. These films are likely to have viewers feeling empowered for Women’s History Month.



Wonder Woman

With one of DC Comics best releases thus far, “Wonder Woman” is one of the few superhero movies that has a female lead. Not only does it include Wonder Woman herself played by Gal Gadot, but it features several other strong female characters. For those that may not know much about Wonder Woman, her purpose is to protect mankind. When Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, washes ashore and says there is a war, she goes with him to fight. Not only does “Wonder Woman” feature a wide range of strong, female characters, the movie was also directed by a woman. Here is the trailer.



Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Continuing with the fictional, superhero-type movies, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is another example of a movie with a strong female lead. The Star Wars franchise is not necessarily known for being female positive based on earlier films. However, “The Last Jedi” makes strides in incorporating a female lead. Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, tries to convince Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, to teach her the ways of the Force. While this is happening, the Resistance and Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher make an effort to avoid the First Order. Here is the trailer.



The Hunger Games

A fan-favorite since it’s adaptation, “The Hunger Games” actually passes the Bechdel Test in some of the very first scenes. Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, has comforting conversations with her mother and sister. These interactions make it an important film for young women to watch. Here is the trailer.



Hidden Figures

The final movie on this list is “Hidden Figures.” The movie addresses serious issues such as the racism and sexism that occurred at the time. The professional obstacles the woman faced at the time working for NASA was unmatched. They overcame these challenges as they worked hard to launch Project Mercury. They eventually gained some respect and recognition from their white, male counterparts. Here is the trailer.



These films are a great start to a Women’s History Month celebration. There is no better way to start the month than by watching some films that empower and appreciate women.

