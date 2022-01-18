New York Fashion Week Is Officially Happening

by Stephanie Rosiles

New York Fashion Week is expected to take place Friday, February 11 through Wednesday, February 16. This is despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) has released the official New York Fashion Week schedule. This is in partnership with IMG.

It is unclear if shows will be taking place IRL or virtually.There is a section of digital-only brands including Adam Lippes and Theophilio.

In an interview with Vogue, Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA said, “The American fashion industry has shown great resilience during this difficult time. As the Omicron variant continues to present challenges at every level, I am looking forward to seeing the ways in which designers continue to.present their collections in creative, innovative ways with an eye to the safety of all fashion week stakeholders.”

The CFDA and IMG promise to monitor COVID precautions. First, shows will require guests to wear masks and the audiences will be smaller. Shows will require vaccines. “We continue to be in contact with local and state health officials as we monitor the Omicron variant.”

New York is not the only city with this problem. The fashion industry is gearing up for fashion month. Paris expects Men’s and Couture fashion week to go on. Brunello Cucinelli has pulled out of Pitti Uomo. Giorgio Armani has called off his men’s and women’s couture show.

The Calendar

The New York calendar includes brands such as Alice + Olivia, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors and Tom Ford.

View the calendar here. It will continue to be updated as shows are added to the schedule.

