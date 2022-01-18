New York City, NY

New York Fashion Week Is Officially Happening

The Garnette Report

by Stephanie Rosiles

www.thegarnettereport.com

New York Fashion Week is expected to take place Friday, February 11 through Wednesday, February 16. This is despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) has released the official New York Fashion Week schedule. This is in partnership with IMG.

It is unclear if shows will be taking place IRL or virtually.There is a section of digital-only brands including Adam Lippes and Theophilio.

In an interview with Vogue, Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA said, “The American fashion industry has shown great resilience during this difficult time. As the Omicron variant continues to present challenges at every level, I am looking forward to seeing the ways in which designers continue to.present their collections in creative, innovative ways with an eye to the safety of all fashion week stakeholders.”

The CFDA and IMG promise to monitor COVID precautions. First, shows will require guests to wear masks and the audiences will be smaller. Shows will require vaccines. “We continue to be in contact with local and state health officials as we monitor the Omicron variant.”

New York is not the only city with this problem. The fashion industry is gearing up for fashion month. Paris expects Men’s and Couture fashion week to go on. Brunello Cucinelli has pulled out of Pitti Uomo. Giorgio Armani has called off his men’s and women’s couture show.

The Calendar

The New York calendar includes brands such as Alice + Olivia, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors and Tom Ford.

View the calendar here. It will continue to be updated as shows are added to the schedule.

www.thegarnettereport.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YokUA_0dmK50tb00
The CFDA and IMG’s New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 schedule. Image sourced via Vogue.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NYFW# Fashion# Fashion Designers# Models# Runway Show

Comments / 0

Published by

The Garnette Report is a lifestyle publication that bridges the gap between those who are up and coming and those who are established.

New York, NY
403 followers

More from The Garnette Report

New Year, New Netflix: Top Picks For The Streaming Platform’s 2022 Releases

As the holiday season comes to an end, life is getting busy again. Thankfully, Netflix has added a wide variety of films to distract us from the busy lifestyle. With movies ranging from family-friendly to serious dramas, there’s something for everyone to watch as we transition into 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

British Vogue’s African Shoot Promotes Culture Shift

These girls are redefining what it is to be a fashion model,” said Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor in Chief. “…And while, in the last decade, the Black model has come to prominence, I love that we are finally giving more space to African beauty.”

Read full story
110 comments

7 Of the Best: Magnificent Movie Soundtracks

Over the years, fans of both music and film have been hugely spoiled as both genres come together to create an array of masterpieces. After all, without music, the movie genre just wouldn’t be the same. Music helps elevate fight scenes in Marvel creations or add a further sense of eeriness to a horror classic.

Read full story
55 comments

KAWS x The North Face Team Up To Release The “KAWS XX” Collection

KAWS and The North Face have teamed up to soon release their “KAWS XX” collection. The North Face is known for their durable outdoor gear and clothing. This is not the first collaboration for The North Face. There have been collaborations such as Dover Street Market X The North Face and Gucci X The North Face. Brian Donnelly, professionally known as KAWS, has teamed up with high end brands in the past as well. Some of the brands KAWS has collaborated with include, CDG, Reese’s Puffs cereal, and Nike. For the first time ever, we will see a KAWS x The North Face Collaboration.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unapologetic Sneaker Don Herself

Self-taught designer and artist Destiny is making a name for herself in the industry with her versatility through for sneaker customizations. She is here to stay and is breaking barriers in the design world!

Read full story

The Golden Globes Announces Winners, Takes A New Approach To The Awards Show This Year

The Golden Globe Awards have been going on since 1944, with its first awards show including an informal ceremony and no physical award. Fast forward 78 years, the award show looks quite different.

Read full story
8 comments

Rihanna Announces First Savage x Fenty In-Person Stores

“2022, we’re coming in HOT,” Rihanna announced on Instagram and Twitter, teasing her plans to bring new developments to Savage x Fenty. The Anti singer’s billion dollar lingerie brand announced its opening of four in-person retail stores throughout the year in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Landon Sears Is Bound to Blow Up In 2022

Landon Sears’ music cannot be generalized. His versatility and consistency are causing him to carve his lane in the music industry. Sears is currently located in Nashville, Tennessee which is the capital of country music. The majority of the artist coming out of the historic city are country artists attempting to emulate the success of natives such as Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. Sears ultimately took a different route from his peers with his unique mix of genres.

Read full story
2 comments

Bob Saget – How The Comedian Impacted The Entertainment Industry Before His Death

American stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday, January 9 in Orlando, Fla. Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour and performed his last show Saturday night in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy