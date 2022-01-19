Rihanna Announces First Savage x Fenty In-Person Stores

by Amina Shreve

“2022, we’re coming in HOT,” Rihanna announced on Instagram and Twitter, teasing her plans to bring new developments to Savage x Fenty.

The Anti singer’s billion dollar lingerie brand announced its opening of four in-person retail stores throughout the year in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Savage X Fenty physical storefront via Instagram @savagexfenty

Since the brand’s opening online in 2018, the lingerie and loungewear sets have taken the world by storm. Rihanna made a huge impact with her Fenty Beauty brand in makeup with the wide range of skin tones. She has also expanded her drive for diversity by creating inclusive Savage x Fenty collections with a wide range of sizes and styles. The company made a statement saying that creating a physical store is the next step to bring the customer experience to life.

Body Positivity

Savage x Fenty has hosted many campaigns and runway shows that further their commitment to body positivity alongside the inclusive nature of their physical collections. In taking such a stand towards body positivity, the brand has come to be one of the top lingerie brands. Following this, other companies have joined the conversation and movement by branching into being more inclusive. The lingerie industry was historically known to be more exclusive in its size and style range, causing controversy to many major brands because consumers were having issues in feeling included and represented. Rihanna’s brand has allowed consumers to embrace their sexuality and confidence in their bodies from day one and has continued on their mission since its opening.

Excitment for Launch

The singer has also expressed her own excitement on social media in saying that she “can’t believe it’s actually that time,” and that she “can’t wait for you [audiences] to have this experience irl.” The singer has also explained that she has been “really experimenting” with her own music and fashion design, which is an exciting snippet for her fans to prepare for.

