Valentines Date Night Idea: Cafe La Trova in Little Havana 💃🏻

Cafe La Trova in Little HavanaPhoto bythe flept

Looking for date night ideas for Valentines day this year? Why not visit a popular cuban spot on Miami's famous "Calle Ocho" called Cafe La Trova! 

Part Bar, part restaurant, as well as a performance venue and coffee counter..this is a great spot for both tourists and locals to check out that represents Miami's Cuban Culture. 

They are known for their cuban inspired cocktails (voted "Best Mojito") and they were also voted "Best Cuban Restaurantt" by Miami New Times and "Best Bar" by Eater Miami. They are a great spot for live music as well!

Cafe la Trova Address: 971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

https://www.cafelatrova.com

Cafe La Trova in Little HavanaPhoto bythe flept

The theming inside the restaruant is very inspired by 1950's Cuba and if you are into the "Miami Vice" scene make sure to check out the 80's style bar in the back for a different vibe.

If you get a chance to visit, we recommend trying the "trio de matamoros" which includes a cafecito cubano, Cruzan single barrel rum neat and a cigar. 

"la chancleta" cocktailPhoto bythe flept

Also check out the "La chancleta" cocktail which is Yaguara Ouro Cachaca, ginger-honey syrup, and lime juice and it literally is served in a "chancleta" (sandal) 

Make sure to make reservations if you plan to sit down in a table and eat because it gets very busy on the weekends. 

We plan to go back and try more from their food menu but we also suggest hanging in the "80s bar" section in the back of the restaurant that is inspired by Miami in the 80's. 

 Overall, definitely worth checking out if you are visiting Miami and Little Havana, and if you are local and haven't had a chance to see this spot, come by and grab yourself a drink, smoke a cigar, and watch some live latin music!

At the 80's bar in Cafe La TrovaPhoto bythe flept

We are a couple from Miami who decided to start vlogging our adventures living in South Florida together. We love our city of Miami and are always looking for the best food, drinks, experiences, and spots worth checking out for both tourists and locals. We are also big fans of Disney and theme parks and travel to Orlando, Florida very often. Join us as we explore local restaurant & bars, events & festivals, entertainment & attractions that both South Florida locals and tourists can enjoy! We plan to continue to travel to new destinations on our channel looking for new must-try food items, local businesses to check out, theme parks to explore, roller coasters to ride and whatever thrills we can find next!

TOODALOO!

