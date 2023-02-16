Valentines Date Night Idea: Cafe La Trova in Little Havana 💃🏻

Cafe La Trova in Little Havana Photo by the flept

Looking for date night ideas for Valentines day this year? Why not visit a popular cuban spot on Miami's famous "Calle Ocho" called Cafe La Trova!

Part Bar, part restaurant, as well as a performance venue and coffee counter..this is a great spot for both tourists and locals to check out that represents Miami's Cuban Culture.

They are known for their cuban inspired cocktails (voted "Best Mojito") and they were also voted "Best Cuban Restaurantt" by Miami New Times and "Best Bar" by Eater Miami. They are a great spot for live music as well!

Cafe la Trova Address: 971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

https://www.cafelatrova.com



The theming inside the restaruant is very inspired by 1950's Cuba and if you are into the "Miami Vice" scene make sure to check out the 80's style bar in the back for a different vibe.

If you get a chance to visit, we recommend trying the "trio de matamoros" which includes a cafecito cubano, Cruzan single barrel rum neat and a cigar.

"la chancleta" cocktail Photo by the flept

Also check out the "La chancleta" cocktail which is Yaguara Ouro Cachaca, ginger-honey syrup, and lime juice and it literally is served in a "chancleta" (sandal)

Make sure to make reservations if you plan to sit down in a table and eat because it gets very busy on the weekends.

We plan to go back and try more from their food menu but we also suggest hanging in the "80s bar" section in the back of the restaurant that is inspired by Miami in the 80's.

Overall, definitely worth checking out if you are visiting Miami and Little Havana, and if you are local and haven't had a chance to see this spot, come by and grab yourself a drink, smoke a cigar, and watch some live latin music!

At the 80's bar in Cafe La Trova Photo by the flept

