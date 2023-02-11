Valentines Date Idea: Sugar Brickell Rooftop Bar & Lounge ✨

Looking for Date night ideas for Valentines Day?? Looking for a good spot to celebrate a Girls night for Galentines? We suggest checking out Sugar: Brickell's Rooftop Bar & Lounge on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami Hotel 👌

Date night in Miami on the 40th floor of the East miami hotel (Brickell) Photo by THE FLEPT

The best view in Miami! Photo by the flept

We decided to travel 40 floors up the East Miami Hotel to visit one of the most popular bars in Brickell called "Sugar", a rooftop lounge that feels like you are in the middle of a secret garden with a 360-view of the city, as well as asian-themed cocktails and shareable bites.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE 👈

They currently have happy hour from 4PM-6PM and we thought we would check it out and give our thoughts and review of this trendy...yet pricey..bar in Brickell Plaza.

Watch our video linked above for our full experience, prices, review and overall thoughts.

Have you visited Sugar? Let us know your experience and share with us your review on this date night spot.

Happy Hour at Sugar Photo by the flept

Appetizers during happy hour at Sugar Photo by the flept

"One of Miami’s best-kept secrets, Sugar is our hip and happening 40th floor rooftop bar and lounge. With its lush Miami cool meets chic Hong Kong cocktail vibes, this secret garden is one of the best places in town to watch the sunset – served with original Asian-inspired cocktails and tapas

Dress code: - Smart-casual attire encouraged during the day -

Nightlife attire enforced after sunset

OPEN DAILY Open daily at 4:00pm

All ages welcome before 6:00pm.

FOR RESERVATIONS T+1 786 805 4655 E sugarhost@sugar-miami.com

Garden-esque vibes ✨ Photo by the flept

Gorgeous views of Miami Photo by the flept



Contact:

Instagram: @theFlept

Email: D.flept@gmail.com

TikTok: @TheFlept

We are a couple from Miami who decided to start vlogging our adventures living in South Florida together. We love our city of Miami and are always looking for the best food, drinks, experiences, and spots worth checking out for both tourists and locals. We are also big fans of Disney and theme parks and travel to Orlando, Florida very often. Join us as we explore local restaurant & bars, events & festivals, entertainment & attractions that both South Florida locals and tourists can enjoy! We plan to continue to travel to new destinations on our channel looking for new must-try food items, local businesses to check out, theme parks to explore, roller coasters to ride and whatever thrills we can find next!

TOODALOO!