Valentines Date Idea: Sugar Brickell Rooftop Bar & Lounge ✨

Looking for Date night ideas for Valentines Day?? Looking for a good spot to celebrate a Girls night for Galentines? We suggest checking out Sugar: Brickell's Rooftop Bar & Lounge on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami Hotel 👌
We decided to travel 40 floors up the East Miami Hotel to visit one of the most popular bars in Brickell called "Sugar", a rooftop lounge that feels like you are in the middle of a secret garden with a 360-view of the city, as well as asian-themed cocktails and shareable bites.
They currently have happy hour from 4PM-6PM and we thought we would check it out and give our thoughts and review of this trendy...yet pricey..bar in Brickell Plaza.
Watch our video linked above for our full experience, prices, review and overall thoughts.
Have you visited Sugar? Let us know your experience and share with us your review on this date night spot.
"One of Miami’s best-kept secrets, Sugar is our hip and happening 40th floor rooftop bar and lounge. With its lush Miami cool meets chic Hong Kong cocktail vibes, this secret garden is one of the best places in town to watch the sunset – served with original Asian-inspired cocktails and tapas
Dress code: - Smart-casual attire encouraged during the day -
Nightlife attire enforced after sunset
OPEN DAILY Open daily at 4:00pm
All ages welcome before 6:00pm.
FOR RESERVATIONS T+1 786 805 4655 E sugarhost@sugar-miami.com
