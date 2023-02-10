Valentines Date Idea: SKYVIEWS Miami Observation Wheel

Photo by Yashar Jafarli on Unsplash

The Skyviews Miami Observation wheel at Bayside marketplace has the most incredible view and is the perfect Valentines Day Date Night idea!

Towering almost 200 feet above Bayside Marketplace, Skyviews Miami offers unparalleled views of Biscayne Bay, Bayfront Park, and the iconic Downtown Miami skyline. There are 42 completely enclosed and climate-controlled Gondolas, including one VIP Gondola featuring leather bucket seats, a custom LED light show, and a glass bottom floor. Skyviews Miami will eventually be open 365 days a year and it’s always 72 degrees inside your private Gondola,

Coming Soon - Special catering available for the VIP Gondola.

Each ride is 12 to 15 minutes! (Special event rides can be longer)

Skyviews Miami is located at Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami, FL.

Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year and open hours 11:00am - 11:00pm*.

Parking is available at Bayside Marketplace, along with a number of local bus routes and a Metro Mover station (Bayfront Park).

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

https://skyviewsmiami.com

2023 LATEST HOURS & PRICES*

Monday to Thursday: 1pm - 10pm

Friday to Sunday: 12pm - 10pm

General 12+: $19.23

Seniors 65+: $17.52

Active Military with ID: $17.52

Juniors 4 to 11: $15.81

Children under 4 our treat! (with a riding adult)

(with a riding adult) First Class VIP luxury Gondola: $50.00 per person,

Special privileges include:

VIP access to luxury gondola with seating for 4 in leather Ferrari style bucket seats

Glass bottom floor

Front of line access

Great for special events such as romantic proposals, anniversaries, birthdays & more!

All tickets include a bonus of buzzybooth selfie photos,

City Surcharge and sales taxes not included.

*Please check daily as prices, hours and days of operation may change.

Educate children with examples during flight of science, technology, art, and engineering that compliment their daily lessons.

Consider renting a gondola for a special unique business meeting or quiet workplace.

Group rates and Private parties can be arranged with management on-site or by emailing: guestservices@skyviewsmiami.com

No Miami vacation or special occasion is complete until you see Miami from nearly 200 ft high!