Huzzah! The Florida Renaissance Festival is Back!

The Flept at the Florida Renaissance Festival! Photo by The Flept

31st Annual Florida RenFest Photo by Florida Renfest

Weekends Only from 10.00 a.m to Sunset! Over 100 Artisans selling their wares. Over 100 Performers to entertain

Quiet Waters Park 401 S. Powerline Road Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

https://www.ren-fest.com

"Travel back in time to the 16th Century at the 31st Annual Florida Renaissance Festival, coming to Quiet Waters Park.

February 4th, 2023 through March 26th, 2023. Saturday’s & Sunday’s only from 10:00AM to Sunset! Over 100 Artisans selling their wares. Over 100 Performers to entertain.

Come Be Welcome in our 16th century renaissance Village!

Browse through our Enchanted Artisan Marketplace where over one hundred merchants demonstrate and sell their wares. Behold blown glass, hammered pewter, wooden toys, hand-tooled leather, weaponry, unique pottery, abundant clothing, and a wealth of other riches, including Festival Memorabilia!

Applaud hundreds of performers, not only on our twelve unique stages but all around you! You’ll meet sword fighters, minstrels, magicians, wenches, and more! “All the World’s a Stage” here in the Village of Kimmendale.

Cheer for Heroic Knights, as they mount their noble steeds and charge with thunderous speed in exciting Jousts, thrice daily!

Feast on a Cornucopia of Fyne Foods fit for a King or Queen! Enjoy delectable desserts without regret!

Visit the pubs and toast the Royal Court with a tankard of cold ale or hard cider. For the softer palette, we offer meads and wines as well.

Play games of chance and skill which challenge both young and old alike, such as Axe Throwing, Archery, Test of Strength, Jacob’s Ladder, The Hang Bar, Fencing, Water Wars Balloons, and NEW Blue Moon Pirate Kayaks and so much more!

Thrill to a ride on the Giant Rocking Horse, get lost in The Maze, or the Haunted Graveyard! You can streak across the sky on the Knight’s Flight Zipline or go for a spin on the human-powered Flying Carrousel!

There is So Much to do! Come Experience the Adventure that is the One and Only Florida Renaissance Festival! Huzzah!"