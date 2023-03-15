Roman Fiction for the Ides of March

Happy Ides of March! Obviously, the best way to commemorate the historical assassination of Julius Caesar is by collectively stabbing the coworker who annoys you most. The second best way is by reading about the Romans

In the beginning of The Throne of Caesar, by Steven Saylor, it’s 44 BCE, before the Ides of March, and for some reason, Julius Caesar’s getting some weird vibes. He asks Gordianus the Finder, to look into it. It's a weirdly non-mysterious opening for a Gordianus mystery -- all readers know who's getting stabbed, who's doing the stabbing, and how it's going to happen, and that Gordianus isn't going to be able to stop it. But instead, the novel’s tension comes from Gordianus' preparations to become a senator, shopping for a toga, meeting with his sponsor and so forth, while readers are aware of a world-changing conspiracy unfolding around him. (Full review of The Throne of Caesar here!)

A different fictional look at the same historical events appears in Brides of Rome by Debra May Macleod. The main characters here are the Vestal Virgins, who aren't usually the focus of Roman stories. Most times, there’s a reference in historical notes to a Vestal keeping a will or officiating an event, so they're definitely on the scene, but it was new to me to see them developed as characters and political players. I particularly liked the hints to readers about future events. This is a historical trilogy, that covers much, much more than the assassination of Caesar, all focused on the Vestals. (Full review of Brides of Rome here!)

Another Roman mystery with Vestals at the heart is Rosemary Rowe's The Vestal Vanishes. Here, Libertus the pavement-maker (and detective) solves a mystery involving a retiring Vestal Virgin, who’s completed her 30 years guiding the fires at the temple, and is now free to to marry and live a secular life (if she wants). Of course, all of the Libertus mysteries are set in Roman Britain, so any of them would be a good Roman read.

The Marcus Corvinus Roman mysteries start after the exile and death of Ovid, so that's years after the assassination of Julius Caesar. Augustus and Livia are the rulers in the beginning, and Marcus soon gets tasked with solving Germanicus' murder. There are 21 mysteries in the series now, so they go way beyond Julio-Claudian drama as the series goes on. (When I went to check how many books there are in the series, I fell down a Marcus Corvinus fandom rabbit hole, and landed on this hilarious interview with Marcus on The Protagonist Speaks.)

I, Claudius Photo by TheFictionAddiction.com

I, Claudius, by Robert Graves, tells the life of the Roman emperor Claudius in the form of his secret autobiography, beginning with story of the Emperor Augustus, I mean, the humble First Citizen Augustus. Young Claudius is such an unlikely protagonist, and even though readers will know from the start that he’s going to become emperor, it's a ridiculously wild route there, with so much Julio-Claudian drama and twists.

Feast of Sorrow by Crystal King tells the story of a cook, Thrasius, in the kitchens of Marcus Gavius Apicius. Thracius plans and caters elaborate parties, as Apicius tries to become Rome's arbiter of taste, which brings them closer to the Julio-Claudian intrigue. This is another really well-researched story, including some wonderful Roman details, and some unappetizing recipes. A lot of this is set in kitchens and banquets, but the novel's events tie in with historical accounts. (Full review of Feast of Sorrow is here.)

Are you reading anything Roman today? (It doesn't have to be today, pretty much every day is a good day to read about ancient Rome.)