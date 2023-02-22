New Ways Creators Can Grow Instagram

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyRrz_0kuXPabt00
Photo bymine

Building a large Instagram following can be a crucial factor in your success in any niche. Consistent growth of real followers is the key to building a large, engaged audience that will support you throughout your journey.

Here are some suggestions to help you grow your following on Instagram:

Define Your Niche

Before you start posting, clearly define your niche and target audience. Think about this niche each time you post, too. What topics are you interested in? What value are you providing your followers? Decide on your content, theme and even brand colors to help give a consistent feel. Two Bookstagram examples that come to mind immediately are @CrimeByTheBook and @reading.rose.report. These Instagrammers have a consistent, recognizable personal style. Once you have a clear understanding of your own niche, you can create content that matches.

Optimize Your Instagram Profile

Your profile is the first thing new followers see when they discover your page, so make sure it's complete first! Use an attractive profile picture or a logo that expresses your brand and your niche. Take advantage of the bio field, too, by writing an engaging intro and using keywords related to your niche to make it easier for people to find you. Finally, don’t forget to add your website or your Linktree to your profile. You only get one link here, so make it count!

Post Consistently

Everyone knows that regularly posting high-quality, relevant content is key. You don’t need to have a set schedule, but you do need to post frequently, since a dropoff in posts leads to a dropoff in followers.

Each post should be visually appealing and engaging, and should connect well with your niche. Use high-quality images, videos, and captions that provide value to your audience. Take advantage of hashtags too. It’s a good idea to use a mix of popular and niche-specific hashtags. Niche-specific hashtags can help your post get in front of a more targeted audience, who will want to follow and engage.

Engage with Your Audience

Engaging with your audience is an important part of building a loyal following. Ask questions in your posts and then respond to all the comments you receive. Use polls in your stories to encourage engagement even more. Engaging with your audience not only helps you build a relationship with them but can also increase your visibility on the platform.

Engage with Other Creators

Leaving thoughtful and engaging comments on other creators' posts can help you build relationships and be seen. Avoid spamming with generic comments like "Nice post!" or anything generic like that. Those empty comments feel like bots, and besides, the best you can get is a like back. Instead, follow other creators in your niche and join the conversation with your thoughts.

Host Instagram Contests and Giveaways

Hosting a giveaway can be a fun way to engage with your existing audience and attract new followers. For example, many bookish creators raffle off ARCs or authors offer giveaways of their new books. Your prize might be different, as long as it’s relevant to your niche. You can set the rules of the contest to require participants to follow your account, tag friends, or share your content, which can help you grow your following.

Collaborate with Other Creators

Collaborating with other creators in your niche can be a great way to increase your reach, meet new people, and gain new followers. One way to do this is to add the other creators in a reel, or tag them in a post that responds to their post. You can collaborate on posts, reels, or stories, or do a live video together.

Share Behind-the-Scenes Content on Stories

Sharing behind-the-scenes content can help you build a personal connection with your audience and attract new followers. You can also soft-launch new material, and tease upcoming events here. Depending on your niche, stories can be about your creative process, your inspiration, how you set up for reels or posts, or what you do when you’re not working as a creator. This can be a fun way to build a connection with your audience

Use Instagram Reels

Instagram is promoting Reels content so much now! So take advantage by making Reels that can be seen by many new users and can help you grow your following. Trending audio will also help spread your new Reels far and wide.

Overall, growing your following on Instagram probably won’t happen overnight, but it is possible with the right strategy and niche. By regularly posting quality content in your niche and engaging without spamming, you can grow your social media following over time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Instagram# social media# creators

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
1K followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Why Readers Still Love Agatha Christie Mysteries

Agatha Christie is called the “Queen of Crime” and her mystery novels have been captivating readers for over a century. Despite being written ages ago, her books are still so popular today. The Agatha Christie books are always checked out at my library, and my bookstagram friends feed has loads of Christie covers. So, why do readers still love Agatha Christie mysteries?

Read full story

New Fiction: The Wizard's Lover by Alicia Norman

The Wizard’s Lover, by Alicia Norman, is a new serial set at Asteria Pulse Magick Academy. Even in a world of wizards, shapeshifters, and pixies, finding love can be complicated. Aaron, a promising, talented student at Asteria Pulse Magick Academy, is lucky enough to fall for the beautiful, older Isabella, and there’s a real, steamy connection. At first, it seems Isabella is equally enamored. But even though she cares for Aaron, there’s something she’s not about to tell him… And Aaron’s starting to notice that his magick is slightly off… There’s an ominous feel here, even though the magic college is full of fun. Meanwhile, Aaron’s childhood bestie, Aimee, may have found her own romantic connection.

Read full story

Mutant Octopus and Coming-of-Age in Sea Change

Sea Change, by Gina Chung, is about Dolores, a giant octopus in captivity, and about Ro, who cares for Dolores while everything else in her life falls apart. This is a terribly relatable story about being stuck and being aimless at the same time.

Read full story

Family Ties and Conflicts in "In The Time of Our History"

Susanne Pari’s In the Time of Our History tells the story of an Iranian-American family. I just love a good family saga, and this story of multiple generations of the Jahani family in Iran and the US is perfect. It’s not exactly a cheerful story, but it’s an absorbing and enjoyable read.

Read full story

The Devil You Know

The Devil You Know, by Kay Freeman, was described to me as a romance, but it's extra, extra spicy. Some scenes blur from romance into erotica. D/s erotica. So, this one is not for everyone, and not for every mood. But if my bookstagram friends are any indication of a trend, I think there's a lot of spicy reading going on, maybe even on Kindles on the subway... I mean, no one can see the spicy cover, so why not?

Read full story

Workable Financial Solutions

When it comes to managing money and improving personal finances, there are some best practices to help make the most of your resources, whatever they are. Look carefully at your minimum expenses. A good budget includes all of your regular expenses, including expected bills likes rent, phone, utilities, transportation, and groceries. Make sure to include any irregular expenses, such as car insurance or annual memberships.

Read full story
Walnut Ridge, AR

Beatlemania in Walnut Ridge, AR

Walnut Ridge, Arkansas is a small town located in northeastern Arkansas. This little town has a really original story in the history of The Beatles and American Beatlemania. On September 18, 1964, the Walnut Ridge airport was used as a refueling stop for the Beatles’ plane, and George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr were spotted by avid fans. Word spread fast among young Beatles fans in town, and when the plane returned for a refueling stop in the other direction, many fans were there to greet the Fab Four. The Beatles stepped to sign autographs, and take photos with fans. Even though they didn’t actually play a show here, it’s a special stop on the Beatles’ first tour of the United States in 1964.

Read full story
6 comments

Why Do Adult Readers Love Young Adult Fiction?

Young adult fiction, also called YA, has been a popular genre for decades, but in recent years, it has seen an increase in adult readership.... or at least in public adult readership. I have a sneaky feeling that there were quiet YA fans this whole time. There's something about YA fiction that appeals to readers of all ages. So why do so many adults love this genre?

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.

Read full story
1 comments

Trends In Fiction

There are some great trends in fiction publishing. One movement I’m particularly pleased about is the inclusion of diverse representation in characters and perspectives. This can include more stories featuring more characters from marginalized communities, such as racial and ethnic minorities, PoC, the queer community, neurodiverse characters, and characters with disabilities. I notice this a lot in YA fiction, where I see a major change from the stories that were available and accessible when I was a teenager. I particularly like finding genre fiction with queer characters -- I’ve often felt like one could choose between a Queer Protagonist or a Scifi Novel (or a mystery, or whatever your genre is) and it’s been really nice to see more genre novels with queer leads.

Read full story

YA Fiction: From Dust, A Flame

From Dust, A Flame, by Rebecca Podos, is new YA fiction with well-developed characters and fantasy elements from Jewish folklore. My favorite feeling in a fantasy novel is the blend of realistic life with the wild and magical, and this story does it so well.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Buying a Home in Boston

This is a bit annoying, since you'll need to organize and share a lot of financial paperwork, but getting pre-approved for a mortgage early on will give you a clear idea of how much you can really afford. Having your financing in order early in the process can also make you a more attractive buyer to sellers since there are fewer ways the offer can fall though.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston Public Library's Instagrammable History

The Boston Public Library's main branch is located right off the Copley T stop in the heart of Boston. This lovely historical building holds books, maps, and research resources, and it also holds some beautiful and Instagram-worthy photo spots for any book lover to enjoy.

Read full story
Fall River, MA

Exploring Fall River, MA

Fall River is a small city located in the south coastal area of Massachusetts, known for its long maritime history and Portuguese heritage. While it may be best known for Battleship Cove, there are still a lot of fun things to do if naval history doesn’t… uh….float your boat.

Read full story
Jet, OK

Digging For Selenite Crystals in Oklahoma

The Great Salt Plains State Park in Jet, Oklahoma is a beautiful natural area with unique features. These gorgeous salt plains were formed by the evaporation of what was once a wide saltwater lake. Now these beautiful white salt flats look like the surface of a distant planet.

Read full story
7 comments
Boston, MA

Key Things to Do In Boston, MA

Boston, Massachusetts is known for its rich history, cultural attractions, and beautiful seaport. Whether you're visiting for a day or a week, there are plenty of attractions in Boston to enjoy.

Read full story
3 comments

Family Secrets and Cover Stories in "Gone Tonight"

Gone Tonight by Sarah PekkanenPhoto by(Cover art from the publisher) Gone Tonight, a new thriller by Sarah Pekkanen, is the story of a mother and daughter, and all their secrets. Catherine and her mom, Ruth, don’t have any relatives because Ruth got pregnant with Catherine as a teenager, and none of her religious family wanted anything to do with her. So they’re very close, and Catherine thinks she knows everything about her mother. But as the story unfolds, Ruth’s complicated secret history comes out. I knew I’d like this one because I loved both An Anonymous Girl and You Are Not Alone, both by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.

Read full story

New Scifi: The Kaiju Preservation Society

The Kaiju Preservation SocietyPhoto by(Cover art from the publisher) Look, I kind of slept on John Scalzi’s The Kaiju Preservation Society. I got the ARC during the pandemic, read the first scenes set in the last few minutes of pre-pandemic New York, with the protagonist worried about shutdowns and making rent, and I just noped out of it. Sorry, Scalzi, no amount of love for Old Man’s War could make me read more about pandemic life. Just not happening.

Read full story

Legends & Lattes: A High-Fantasy Coffeeshop AU For Everyone

Legends & Lattes Novel CoverPhoto by(TheFictionAddiction.com) Legends & Lattes, by Travis Baldree, is a sweet and gentle story about what happens after your orc heroine kills all the bad guys and gets all the treasure. It's the D&D / coffeeshop AU mashup that I didn't know I wanted to read about.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy