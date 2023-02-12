The Devil You Know

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEJR3_0kl1SaW200
The Devil You Know

The Devil You Know, by Kay Freeman, was described to me as a romance, but it's extra, extra spicy. Some scenes blur from romance into erotica. D/s erotica. So, this one is not for everyone, and not for every mood. But if my bookstagram friends are any indication of a trend, I think there's a lot of spicy reading going on, maybe even on Kindles on the subway... I mean, no one can see the spicy cover, so why not?

In a crisis, beautiful young River makes an escape from her abusive husband, and returns to the dungeon-equipped mansion where handsome and powerful Cruz does whatever he wants. She makes a deal with him for protection, which involves exactly what you think a deal with a wealthy dom will involve.  Cruz was heartbroken when she left before, and is more than happy to protect River to have her back, under his roof and back in his bed. Or dungeon. 

Oh, and there's a supernatural element. River applies witchcraft, and as the story unfolds, there may also be a ghostly presence in Cruz' mansion. I need to be in the right mood for a spicy read, but I'm always in the mood for a supernatural story. Unquiet spirits, out for revenge from beyond the grave? Always compelling. A good revenge story, supernatural or not, is always an amazing character motivation, and with all the the dark secrets around Cruz and his girls, there's a lot of revenge possibilities.

This book made me think of The Butterfly Garden, by Dot Hutchinson. The Devil You Know has a wildly different plot, of course, but the darkly intense vibes and ever-present danger are similar. 

The Devil You Know is a really gothic story with a morally-gray male lead. This increases the  novel's tension, since Cruz is so powerful and unpredictable, it's hard to anticipate what he'll do next. And for River, this increases the attraction.  Successful dark romance stories often introduce intense, complex, and damaged characters, and this is no exception. The allure of these dark characters and their unusual relationships can be a source of fascination the kind of readers who enjoy exploring the motivations and desires of the characters, as well as their hidden pasts. This dark romance novel offers a dramatic, intense plot, as well as two complicated leads.

It's worth mentioning that while spicy dark romance novels are fun and enjoyable for many readers, this type of novel can also be upsetting or triggering for other readers. This can mean a problem for readers who have experienced abuse or trauma in the past, or just readers feeling upset or uncomfortable at the moment. So proceed only when you're in the right mood and headspace for this one! 

For fans of The Devil You Know, the author, Kay Freeman, has a couple other romance novels out.  Hitman's Honey, another spicy romance novel, is up on BookFunnel now for ebook readers, and her upcoming Truth Moon, a dark romance suspense story, will be published by Wild Rose Press this spring.

