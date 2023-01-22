Message Not Found Photo by TheFictionAddiction.com

There are some great trends in fiction publishing. One movement I’m particularly pleased about is the inclusion of diverse representation in characters and perspectives. This can include more stories featuring more characters from marginalized communities, such as racial and ethnic minorities, PoC, the queer community, neurodiverse characters, and characters with disabilities. I notice this a lot in YA fiction, where I see a major change from the stories that were available and accessible when I was a teenager. I particularly like finding genre fiction with queer characters -- I’ve often felt like one could choose between a Queer Protagonist or a Scifi Novel (or a mystery, or whatever your genre is) and it’s been really nice to see more genre novels with queer leads.

I hope the increase of representation in fiction means an increase in awareness and acceptance of diversity in society in general. Obviously, there are still roadblocks for authors from marginalized communities, and some publishers are much better than others about including representation.

Another growing trend is stories set in speculative or futuristic worlds. I mean, scifi and specific aren’t exactly new trends, but there’s a growing popularity for stories set in dystopian or post-apocalyptic futures. Some of these have a world where technology or science has advanced along current lines, but far beyond what is currently possible, and raise questions about how that affects society and the characters. I enjoy a move away from hard scifi into exploring the worlds and societies that that hard scifi technology could create. Good science fiction can hold up a mirror to our social customs in general.

A third trend that has been gaining popularity is the blurring of lines between genres. This is particularly evident in self-pubbed and indie fiction. Often I read an indie novel and guess that the author must have gone the independent route because a traditional publisher would have a hard time marketing a crossover. These blends can be so fun, especially if it’s two genres I like. This can include books that combine elements of science fiction or fantasy, but mixed with another style, or a historical novel that’s also a mystery, or just fiction in general that blends elements of different genres into a single story.

In general, these make exciting trends for fiction readers because they reflect our desire for representation, for fresh takes on genre fiction, and an overall interest in exploring social issues. What trends do you see in fiction these days?