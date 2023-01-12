Fall River, MA

Exploring Fall River, MA

The Fiction Addiction

Fall River is a small city located in the south coastal area of Massachusetts, known for its long maritime history and Portuguese heritage. While it may be best known for Battleship Cove, there are still a lot of fun things to do if naval history doesn’t… uh….float your boat.

One of the best ways to experience the city's Portuguese heritage is through food. Visit a Portuguese restaurant or bakery for some delicious food. The Portugalia Marketplace is a great destination for foodies, since you can find a wide range of candy, produce, meats, seafood, and all kinds of traditional Portuguese items.

The Fall River Public Library is full of events, including an annual comic-con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUHlb_0kBc6A4300
Fall River Public LibraryPhoto by@simpsonsparadox

Fall River’s Portuguese history is also found in Madeira Field, a beautiful park with a soccer field, playgrounds, and a statue of a traditional Portuguese rooster, known as a galinheiro, a Portuguese symbol.

For those interested in horror and history, the Lizzie Borden House is a top Fall River attraction. Yes, this is the house where the infamous double murder took place in 1892. The house is now a museum that offers guided tours and self-guided audio tours. The house gives visitors the opportunity to learn about one of the darkest and most notorious murder stories…. And that’s not even Fall River’s only claim for horror fans. Don’t forget the Fall River Satanic Cult murders. There’s no creepy museum for that one, but there is a dark and dramatic docuseries about it, simply called Fall River.

The Quequechan River Rail Trail in Fall River runs for 3.5 miles along the path of an old railroad line, and offers nice views of the river. The trail is perfect for walking, biking or running, whenever the Massachusetts weather cooperates.

In conclusion, every guide to Fall River puts Battleship Cove and the docked ships first on the list, and I wanted to show that there are other things to do in town. From trying Portuguese food to enjoying the beautiful waterline to researching local horrors, it's a small city with a lot of interesting things to do.

