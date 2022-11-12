Investigation in "Locust Lane"

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYURe_0j8VNlW600
Locust Lane cover(TheFictionAddiction.com)

I expected to like this one a lot. Locust Lane is described in the book blurb as “a taut and utterly propulsive story about the search for justice and the fault lines of power and influence in a seemingly idyllic town.”

The story is set in motion when a young woman, Eden, is found dead in her home in an upscale greater-Boston suburb. This is the seemingly-idyllic town in the blurb, with wealthy tech bros and trophy wives and high school kids full of promising futures. Eden, though, wasn't really part of that world. This is an especially tragic murder, because it sounds like Eden was dealing with a lot of personal struggles before her death, but we don’t really meet her as a character. Three kids from the rich part of town were partying with her… well, first they all insist they weren’t, then that they were but there wasn’t any drinking, then that they were drinking but a stranger must have come in after they left, etc. I wasn’t really a fan of the pacing, it didn’t feel suspenseful. I felt like I read 10,000 pages in which each of the three teenagers insisted it wasn’t them and then gave one more detail about that night. There were endless scenes of characters refusing to tell other characters anything,  and it just took ages. I probably should have stopped here when I noticed I was picking up my phone to check Insta and my games while I was reading this book. 

I felt like there weren’t enough surprises to make this feel like a thriller or a mystery. From the beginning, readers know that Jack is rich and cruel, his girlfriend Hannah will do anything he wants, and his best friend, Christopher, is bullied and teased by him. And then, the story unfolds kind of as you expect. There aren’t any big shocks with the evidence, either.

There are some references to The Scarlet Letter in Locust Lane, and I thought that was appropriate, because I felt the same letdown in the conclusions of both. The Scarlet Letter is a lot of words for Hawthorne to reach the not terribly surprising conclusion that maybe people who call themselves good Christians aren’t always moral. Locust Lane was the same — a lot of words to draw the not terribly surpising conclusion that money means a different set of rules and consequences. It’s not a new idea, and the book doesn’t really explore further. I’ve enjoyed murder mysteries where privilege, money, and connections play into the solution (The It Girl and The Lake of Dead Languages come to mind), but this didn’t work for me.

The ending of Locust Lane is weirdly unsatisfying. This was an odd novel where I found I cared less and less about the characters as the story went on, but I still wanted some resolution of the main mystery. Oddly flat novel where neither the murder or the privilege that led to the murder are really investigated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fiction# new releases

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
1156 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

White Ivy: What Did I Just Read?!?

White Ivy Cover(Bookstagram) What did I just read? What even is this?! And I mean that in the best way. White Ivy by Susie Yang is kind of a thriller, with theft, dark secrets, extortion, and murder. But it’s also kind of a manners novel, commenting on class and new money and old money. And it’s kind of a parody of the immigrant narrative, too, with a Chinese-American Undine Spragg or Lola Fabrikant character at its heart.

Read full story

90s Nostalgia in "The Rome of Fall"

The Rome of Fall(cover art from the publisher) The Rome of Fall, by Chad Alan Gibbs, blends 90s nostalgia, small-town football obsession, and Julius Caesar for a strangely familiar coming-of-age story.

Read full story

Playing "The Office: Somehow We Manage"

Haven't done a gaming post in ages, but I have to tell you about the idle game I'm playing on breaks. Screenshot from The Office: Somehow We Manage(my screenshot) The Office: Somehow We Manage is an iOs idle clicker about everyone's favorite dysfunctional paper company. Send the employees to their desks, where they work hard until you automate them (this saves having to tap the stacks of cash that appear beside their desks every so often), spend the money starting more desks and upgrading and getting more money to spend on upgrades for more money to spend on... Ok, you get it, it's another idle clicker, just set the show world.

Read full story

Mary Snyder's "First Assignment"

First Assignment(cover art from the publisher) In First Assignment, by Mary Snyder, rookie CIA analyst Alex Everett finds himself tapped for a "simple" assignment. He'll return to and go through the motions on a murder investigation that's already been solved by his superiors. He's supposed to make sure the right guy's found guilty... which shouldn't be a problem, since the suspect is definitely guilty, right?

Read full story

Dawnn B. Sommerville's New Novel "Unnecessary Enemies"

Unnecessary Enemies(cover art from the publisher) In Unnecessary Enemies: Finding a Place for Mayson, by Dawnn B. Sommerville, Mayson knows he's different from other boys and young men, but he doesn't want to think too much about it. His family are dedicated churchgoers, so a lot of his social life, his connections with others, and his general self-image come from singing and participating in church. The story looks at Mayson's struggles and choices, while developing the characters around him, for a moving story of difficult times and family connections.

Read full story

Autumn Reading Roundup

Fall Reading Recommendations(mine) What are you reading as the weather turns colder? Dark academia? Spooky season? Supernatural stories?. I have to recommend the classic dark mystery, The Secret History, by Donna Tartt, as the perfect fall read. Suspense, drama, classics, and academia fill this one with fall vibes.

Read full story

Ancient and Modern Secrets in "The Adventures of Mat Rufs"

The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book 1: Mexican Jewel(novel cover from the publisher) The Adventures of Mat Rufs: BOOK ONE Mexican 'Jewel' by A. Liachenko is an adventure story, full of ancient and modern secrets. The story covers ancient healing and religious practices, and questions what role these might have in the modern world, and who might want to control these powers.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Featured Guests At Boston Book Fest 2022

scene from a previous Boston Book Festhttps://bostonbookfest.org/. The Boston Book Festival in downtown Boston will be returning in person next month. The event is on Saturday, October 29, around Copley Square and the main Boston Public Library. This event includes readers and authors, with book-signings, workshops, and presentations. The 2022 headliners in fiction and non-fiction have just been announced.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Going Home Again in "Central Places"

Central Places(cover art from the publisher) In Delia Cai's new novel, Central Places, Audrey Zhou is newly engaged and bringing her white fiancé, Ben, home to meet her parents in Hickory Grove, a small town in rural Illinois. Audrey's kept her NYC life and her small-town, immigrant upbringing entirely separate so far, creating a relatable set of worries.

Read full story
Boston, MA

My Favorite Summer Fiction Choices

I read all year round, but I love the idea of a summer novel -- a story you enjoy on the beach or on a road trip. As always, I get most of my reading from the Boston Public Library, but I have a few advance copies and one Little Free Library find on my summer reading list.

Read full story
Sweet Home, OR

Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.I received a copy of this book to review, opinions and reactions on my book blog are my own, as always.

Read full story

Flight Patterns, by Jana Williams

Cover art for "Flight Patterns"The Fiction Addiction. Flight Patterns, the new novel by Jana Williams, is a story of women pilots training in Texas to join the WASPs. The young women come from all over, some with hundreds of hours flying experience and some just learning. There are a lot of tense moments Flight Patterns, some from training, worrying that our girls will wash out of the intense, difficult training program or take their dorm pranks too far and ruin their friendships. There are also tense moments from physical danger — when there’s a massive storm or a need for a wingwalker, for example.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Vodou and Corruption in New Orleans in "The Quarter Storm"

In The Quarter Storm, by Veronica G Henry, Reina Dumond is a Haitian voodun priestess with water powers. She mostly makes a living selling small spells for guidance, for finding lost things, or to settle relationship trouble. The magic is real -- there's never a question of whether her powers are real, or whether there's a supernatural payment required for what Reina can do. I loved reading the descriptions of spells, there's a real poetry in the list of essentials and steps. But the story is still grounded in everyday life in New Orleans. Sure, she makes a living with magic, but Reina pays on her rent-to-own cottage or deals with late-paying (and non-paying customers), always a freelancer's stress. The story blends mystic knowledge and legend, New Orleans characters and customs, and dark corruption.

Read full story
2 comments
Savannah, GA

History and Legend in "The Kingdoms of Savannah"

The Kingdoms of Savannah(TheFictionAddiction.com) The story of The Kingdoms of Savannah, by George Dawes Green, begins with a murder and a mysterious disappearance from a dive bar, with wonderful hints of the supernatural just around the corner in Savannah. Stony, a freelance archeologist, and her drinking buddy Luke, both usually itinerant, are flush enough to have drinks in a dive bar, thanks to Stony's latest find. But strange men appear to ask questions, and Stony disappears, and Luke is found dead the next day in a property owned by corrupt politician Guzman.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Headlines into Moving Fiction in "Nightcrawling"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Nightcrawling(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story
Boston, MA

Suspense in Boston: The Woman In The Library

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Woman In The Library(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.

Read full story
5 comments

Latin, Classics, and Drowned Secrets in “The Lake of Dead Languages”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Lake of Dead Languages(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
1 comments
Roswell, NM

Fun Stops For Travelers Visiting Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico is famous for reported sightings of flying saucers in 1947.Was it a weather balloon? A secret military cover-up? Or actual evidence of extraterrestrial visitors?

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy