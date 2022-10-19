Playing "The Office: Somehow We Manage"

The Fiction Addiction

Haven't done a gaming post in ages, but I have to tell you about the idle game I'm playing on breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MclC9_0ie9kt7G00
Screenshot from The Office: Somehow We Manage(my screenshot)

The Office: Somehow We Manage is an iOs idle clicker about everyone's favorite dysfunctional paper company. Send the employees to their desks, where they work hard until you automate them (this saves having to tap the stacks of cash that appear beside their desks every so often), spend the money starting more desks and upgrading and getting more money to spend on upgrades for more money to spend on... Ok, you get it, it's another idle clicker, just set the show world.

The humor comes from little scenes from the show and little show references. In the beginning of the game, it's fun to see how each actor was drawn for the game. Then each worker has personal items on their desks, and it's fun to see the little references from the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8pLT_0ie9kt7G00
Screenshot from The Office: Somehow We Manage(my screenshot)

Now, I should probably mention that this isn't a particularly well-done game. First, The Office frequently resets chapters, and while it's always annoying to replay a level after a technical glitch, it's particularly annoying in an idle that's literally all about time spent in game. And it's constantly asking me to wait while it downloads the next chapter. I have no idea why it needs so many updates, because the app is a 2D cartoon picture of our favorite Scranton paper company, with the same working and automated animations for each character in each chapter.  Each chapter does have a couple screens of text bubbles from the TV show, but seriously, the frequency of downloading updates and how long it takes just does not seem in line with the game assets at all.

And this isn't the only place where internal text is accidentally shared with players as flavortext, it's just the one where I took a screenie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IQOa_0ie9kt7G00
Screenshot from The Office: Somehow We Manage(my screenshot)

Ok, so now that you all know this isn't a terribly high-quality game, let's talk about how freaking charming it is. Seeing the Dunder-Mifflin friends doing their repetitive work tasks makes a fun little break from my repetitive work tasks. And since it's a pay-to-win style idle clicker, the huge stacks of cash become kinda meaningless and it's the other, special currencies, like coffee, ShruteBucks and ScottCoins that are actually valuable. The cash quickly maxes out thousands or billions or actual numbers, and becomes aa, ab, ac, etc. There's something ridiculous about the workers getting billions of billions of dollars but actually needing, say, 27 coffees to complete the next objective, and then after getting all the objectives, getting the 15 ScottCoins for completing the chapter. It makes a really delightful little game break from doing the kinda pointless and repetitive tasks that so many workplaces seem to require.

There are also special events, which are EXACTLY the same game, only at the end of the event, players instantly lose all money and other currencies, and get a very, very low-value tiered reward. This is hilarious because what's more Dunder-Mufflin-y than the workers getting nothing? And also if you look at the ranking in the events, the top players are massive The Office fans so all their usernames are silly show references.

Anyway, this is objectively not a unique or innovative or high-quality game, there's no character development or exciting mechanics, but if I'm in a meeting waiting for someone to figure out how to share their screen or unmute or whatever, I'm probably checking on my friends at mini Dunder-Mifflin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Office

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
1150 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

90s Nostalgia in "The Rome of Fall"

The Rome of Fall(cover art from the publisher) The Rome of Fall, by Chad Alan Gibbs, blends 90s nostalgia, small-town football obsession, and Julius Caesar for a strangely familiar coming-of-age story.

Read full story

Mary Snyder's "First Assignment"

First Assignment(cover art from the publisher) In First Assignment, by Mary Snyder, rookie CIA analyst Alex Everett finds himself tapped for a "simple" assignment. He'll return to and go through the motions on a murder investigation that's already been solved by his superiors. He's supposed to make sure the right guy's found guilty... which shouldn't be a problem, since the suspect is definitely guilty, right?

Read full story

Dawnn B. Sommerville's New Novel "Unnecessary Enemies"

Unnecessary Enemies(cover art from the publisher) In Unnecessary Enemies: Finding a Place for Mayson, by Dawnn B. Sommerville, Mayson knows he's different from other boys and young men, but he doesn't want to think too much about it. His family are dedicated churchgoers, so a lot of his social life, his connections with others, and his general self-image come from singing and participating in church. The story looks at Mayson's struggles and choices, while developing the characters around him, for a moving story of difficult times and family connections.

Read full story

Autumn Reading Roundup

Fall Reading Recommendations(mine) What are you reading as the weather turns colder? Dark academia? Spooky season? Supernatural stories?. I have to recommend the classic dark mystery, The Secret History, by Donna Tartt, as the perfect fall read. Suspense, drama, classics, and academia fill this one with fall vibes.

Read full story

Ancient and Modern Secrets in "The Adventures of Mat Rufs"

The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book 1: Mexican Jewel(novel cover from the publisher) The Adventures of Mat Rufs: BOOK ONE Mexican 'Jewel' by A. Liachenko is an adventure story, full of ancient and modern secrets. The story covers ancient healing and religious practices, and questions what role these might have in the modern world, and who might want to control these powers.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Featured Guests At Boston Book Fest 2022

scene from a previous Boston Book Festhttps://bostonbookfest.org/. The Boston Book Festival in downtown Boston will be returning in person next month. The event is on Saturday, October 29, around Copley Square and the main Boston Public Library. This event includes readers and authors, with book-signings, workshops, and presentations. The 2022 headliners in fiction and non-fiction have just been announced.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Going Home Again in "Central Places"

Central Places(cover art from the publisher) In Delia Cai's new novel, Central Places, Audrey Zhou is newly engaged and bringing her white fiancé, Ben, home to meet her parents in Hickory Grove, a small town in rural Illinois. Audrey's kept her NYC life and her small-town, immigrant upbringing entirely separate so far, creating a relatable set of worries.

Read full story
Boston, MA

My Favorite Summer Fiction Choices

I read all year round, but I love the idea of a summer novel -- a story you enjoy on the beach or on a road trip. As always, I get most of my reading from the Boston Public Library, but I have a few advance copies and one Little Free Library find on my summer reading list.

Read full story
Sweet Home, OR

Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.I received a copy of this book to review, opinions and reactions on my book blog are my own, as always.

Read full story

Flight Patterns, by Jana Williams

Cover art for "Flight Patterns"The Fiction Addiction. Flight Patterns, the new novel by Jana Williams, is a story of women pilots training in Texas to join the WASPs. The young women come from all over, some with hundreds of hours flying experience and some just learning. There are a lot of tense moments Flight Patterns, some from training, worrying that our girls will wash out of the intense, difficult training program or take their dorm pranks too far and ruin their friendships. There are also tense moments from physical danger — when there’s a massive storm or a need for a wingwalker, for example.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Vodou and Corruption in New Orleans in "The Quarter Storm"

In The Quarter Storm, by Veronica G Henry, Reina Dumond is a Haitian voodun priestess with water powers. She mostly makes a living selling small spells for guidance, for finding lost things, or to settle relationship trouble. The magic is real -- there's never a question of whether her powers are real, or whether there's a supernatural payment required for what Reina can do. I loved reading the descriptions of spells, there's a real poetry in the list of essentials and steps. But the story is still grounded in everyday life in New Orleans. Sure, she makes a living with magic, but Reina pays on her rent-to-own cottage or deals with late-paying (and non-paying customers), always a freelancer's stress. The story blends mystic knowledge and legend, New Orleans characters and customs, and dark corruption.

Read full story
2 comments
Savannah, GA

History and Legend in "The Kingdoms of Savannah"

The Kingdoms of Savannah(TheFictionAddiction.com) The story of The Kingdoms of Savannah, by George Dawes Green, begins with a murder and a mysterious disappearance from a dive bar, with wonderful hints of the supernatural just around the corner in Savannah. Stony, a freelance archeologist, and her drinking buddy Luke, both usually itinerant, are flush enough to have drinks in a dive bar, thanks to Stony's latest find. But strange men appear to ask questions, and Stony disappears, and Luke is found dead the next day in a property owned by corrupt politician Guzman.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Headlines into Moving Fiction in "Nightcrawling"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Nightcrawling(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story
Boston, MA

Suspense in Boston: The Woman In The Library

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Woman In The Library(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.

Read full story
5 comments

Latin, Classics, and Drowned Secrets in “The Lake of Dead Languages”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Lake of Dead Languages(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Fun Stops For Travelers Visiting Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico is famous for reported sightings of flying saucers in 1947.Was it a weather balloon? A secret military cover-up? Or actual evidence of extraterrestrial visitors?

Read full story
7 comments

Murder, Old Secrets, and True-Crime Podcasting in "Things We Do In The Dark"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Things We Do In The Dark, by Jennifer Hillier, is a twisty story where almost everyone’s got a dark secret they need to keep hidden at all costs. This is a fast-paced suspense story, with complicated, well-developed characters.

Read full story

Mosaic of Memories in Upcoming Fiction “Focus Puller”

Focus Puller(TheFictionAddiction.com) This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy