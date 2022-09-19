Dawnn B. Sommerville's New Novel "Unnecessary Enemies"

Unnecessary Enemies(cover art from the publisher)

In Unnecessary Enemies: Finding a Place for Mayson, by Dawnn B. Sommerville, Mayson knows he's different from other boys and young men, but he doesn't want to think too much about it. His family are dedicated churchgoers, so a lot of his social life, his connections with others, and his general self-image come from singing and participating in church.  The story looks at Mayson's struggles and choices, while developing the characters around him, for a moving story of difficult times and family connections.

Unnecessary Enemies isn't a suspense story, it's a slow-moving, introspective look at Mayson, his immediate family, his friends, and then his greater church community. The narrative looks at how other people in Mayson's life have coped with their own struggles, and draws parallels between the acceptable mistakes of the church community, like surprise pregnancy or infidelity, and Mayson's unacceptable lifestyle. The story meanders through different lives, showing how the people in Mayson's life cope with setbacks and showing the value of their church life, so that it's very moving when Mayson is edged out of the church. I particularly enjoyed the way the book develops Phyllis, Mayson's mother, as a full character, and shows her love for her children while trying to comprehend that one of her beloved children had an entirely different set of challenges than the rest of the family. Even if sometimes I was mentally screaming at her to open her heart and support her son. And, without spoilers,  Mayson's older half-brother, JR, who seems to be a macho type, with nothing in common with Mayson, has a fascinating story arc over the course of the novel.

The story comments on different types of masculinity and what it means to be a good man. Is it attendance in church? Fidelity? Virility? Stepping up when a surprise baby is on the way? Earning good money for the family? Calling your mother-in-law once a week to check in?

These surprising story arcs of secondary characters are where Unnecessary Enemies excels. We see characters around Mayson at interesting turning points in their lives, and we see them being tested, too. These are well-developed characters, so despite mentally screaming at characters at various times not to marry that person, not to tell that lie, not to get involved with that "job offer," etc., etc., I found that the narrative leads readers to understand why someone might want to do so.

The main conflict in Unnecessary Enemies is about how Mayson can have both his church community and his personal life, about how he can be faithful to his religion and honest with himself.  At one point, Mayson is told he can continue to attend church, if he doesn't sing or lead songs.  Another pastor talks about how the church can accept homosexual members if they remain celibate, and never discuss or even mention sexuality. Many people in Mayson's life express a variation on this -- that they'll try to accept him as long as he never discusses who he loves or how he feels, and never shares his real self.

Mayson meets members of a queer organization, but although they're supportive, warm, and accepting, their issues don't really match Mayson's priorities. The older, white professionals experienced a different kind of struggle than Mayson has, with workplace harassment at the forefront. Mayson's choice aren't simple or clear cut. This truly is a story about Mayson looking for his home place, where he can be comfortable with both sides of his life.

Unnecessary Enemies tells a moving family story with a cast of well-developed characters and a truly unpredictable ending.

