Autumn Reading Roundup

Fall Reading Recommendations (mine)

What are you reading as the weather turns colder? Dark academia? Spooky season? Supernatural stories?

I have to recommend the classic dark mystery, The Secret History, by Donna Tartt, as the perfect fall read. Suspense, drama, classics, and academia fill this one with fall vibes.

My latest fall reading is a reread of an old favorite. I found one of the books I was missing in the Tudor / Plantagenet series, and found myself reading / rereading the whole thing. I hadn't read The Lady of the Rivers, The Kingmaker's Daughter or The Taming of the Queen before, and as for the rest of the series, I remembered enjoying them, but didn't remember all the details, which is the perfect way to reread.

What else makes good fall reading? I asked other bloggers about what they're reading now and what they'd recommend for fall.

Tiffany Thomas from Saving Talents recommends her Jane Austen variation When Summer Never Came for fall by saying:

Get ready for cooler weather and winter with the Pride & Prejudice variation When Summer Never Came This book is based on the real-life events of 1816 when it was so cold across the world, it snowed in July. See how Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet's courtship would have been different if Indonesia's volcano Mount Tambora had erupted a decade earlier. It's the perfect book to read under blankets beside the fireplace, being grateful for modern conveniences that keep you warm in the fall and winter!

Personally, I don't think there's ever a wrong season for Janeite reinventions and spinoffs. When Summer Never Came is free on KU right now, if you're considering trying a new Darcy and Elizabeth romance.

Zhen from Greedy Girl Gourmet recommends The Cruel Prince by Holly Black as a fall read, saying "It's full of adventure, a bit of romance, and overall perfect for cuddling up in an armchair with a nice cuppa hot chocolate!" This is the first novel in a trilogy. The cover has some lovely fall vibes, too.

Karalee from Tales of Belle suggests the new suspense novel The Forgotten Keychains, by Julian Kennedy, for fall reading:

The Forgotten Keychains is the debut novel of Julian Kennedy, and it is the perfect thriller for fall. In the book, Dannie is a real estate photographer, and they discover a set of keychains at a photo shoot. However, Dannie starts having frightening dreams, and the keychains turn out to be more horrifying than they could have even imagined. The Forgotten Keychains has a non-binary protagonist, fascinating characters, and an engaging plot, which makes it the perfect read for the fall.

There's never a wrong time to read suspense fiction, is there? And this one sounds just perfect for spooky season.

Rose from Flourish With Rose suggests The October Witches by Jennifer Claesson for fall vibes, because "This is the perfect Halloween book for someone who wants to read an autumnal book but doesn't like horror!" and as you guys already know, I'm that someone who loves a suspenseful or spooky story without any horror.

Pin To Save This Roundup (mine)

Gale from Imaginative Homeschool recommends the Ray Bradbury classic, Fahrenheit 451, for fall because "While you're sitting in front of a crackling fireplace, why not read a book about book burning? I jest, but it is set in fall, and while fall isn't a "main character" it makes its appearances, like in this passage:

The autumn leaves blew over the moonlit pavement in such a way as to make the girl who was moving there seem fixed to a sliding walk, letting the motion of the wind and the leaves carry her forward. Her head was half bent to watch her shoes stir the circling leaves.

Honestly, it's an excellent read in any season." Agreed! This is a classic for a reason.

What are you reading this fall? And what books do you recommend for fall vibes for other readers?