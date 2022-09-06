New York City, NY

Going Home Again in "Central Places"

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq4ys_0hk6q2gC00
Central Places(cover art from the publisher)

In Delia Cai's new novel, Central Places, Audrey Zhou is newly engaged and bringing her white fiancé, Ben, home to meet her parents in Hickory Grove, a small town in rural Illinois.  Audrey's kept her NYC life and her small-town, immigrant upbringing entirely separate so far, creating a relatable set of worries.

When Audrey is asked where she's from, no, where she's from, you know, Ben jumps in to say Audrey's a Midwesterner. But really, Audrey spent all her time in Illinois planning to get out of town, and when she left for college, she basically never returned or kept in touch with anyone from her hometown.  I thought this meant she'd outgrown her small town, in the way that Manhattan fiction protags always have, but when they arrive in her hometown, it becomes clear that Audrey has unfinished business with basically everyone.  The characters of Hickory Grove are well-developed, with different lives and perspectives, but a shared view that Audrey was just counting the minutes until she could leave Illinois forever. There's a real small-town feel in the descriptions here, but without the book feeling like the joke's on the Midwest.

In New York, Audrey is a successful sales rep, a job that's equally mystifying to her artistic friend group and to her traditional parents. I liked that Audrey's mother wasn't a Tiger Mom stereotype, but still pushed incredibly hard to Audrey to have a particular type of success, and that sales rep wasn't one of those correct career paths. Even though Audrey was financially self-sufficient (more than that, she supported Ben for a while), and seemed to enjoy her career, that wasn't the kind of success her parents had envisioned.  At the same time, Audrey's childhood as the daughter of a Midwestern engineer doesn't match the immigrant narrative her New York friends expect.

I saw this again and again in this novel -- that there was the Hickory Grove way and an New York way and, in the middle, a mystery to everyone, was Audrey.  Audrey finds herself caught between Kyle, her high school crush, and Ben, her current fiancé. I felt like this was showing the difference between Hickory Grove and New York City, but I found I was on Team Nobody.  I didn't feel like Kyle was the one magic man who fully understood Audrey's soul, he was a perfectly nice small-town guy.  I didn't feel like Ben was an aspirational NYC boyfriend, either, he had the cheerful upbeat personality that comes from being safely wrapped in family money and connections.  Audrey, you can do better! DROP THEM BOTH! 

The overall feeling of the narration is sharp-eyed and clever, with these little descriptive lines so accurately hitting New York creative class and small-town customs, but Audrey herself feels unobservant and kind of drifting through her experiences. While this can  definitely be a realistic part of an adult child returning home, especially with the sort of feelings Audrey has for her hometown and her mother, it's frustrating when a fiction protag seems more acted-upon than active.  So, it's a book I liked a great deal, with a central character who inspired eyerolls in a few places. 

The themes in Central Places are very relatable, with Audrey caught in the pull of her parents' expectations and her fiancé's family, between her childhood and her new life in the city. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# delia cai# upcoming releases# fiction

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
1138 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Boston, MA

My Favorite Summer Fiction Choices

I read all year round, but I love the idea of a summer novel -- a story you enjoy on the beach or on a road trip. As always, I get most of my reading from the Boston Public Library, but I have a few advance copies and one Little Free Library find on my summer reading list.

Read full story
Sweet Home, OR

Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.I received a copy of this book to review, opinions and reactions on my book blog are my own, as always.

Read full story

Flight Patterns, by Jana Williams

Cover art for "Flight Patterns"The Fiction Addiction. Flight Patterns, the new novel by Jana Williams, is a story of women pilots training in Texas to join the WASPs. The young women come from all over, some with hundreds of hours flying experience and some just learning. There are a lot of tense moments Flight Patterns, some from training, worrying that our girls will wash out of the intense, difficult training program or take their dorm pranks too far and ruin their friendships. There are also tense moments from physical danger — when there’s a massive storm or a need for a wingwalker, for example.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Vodou and Corruption in New Orleans in "The Quarter Storm"

In The Quarter Storm, by Veronica G Henry, Reina Dumond is a Haitian voodun priestess with water powers. She mostly makes a living selling small spells for guidance, for finding lost things, or to settle relationship trouble. The magic is real -- there's never a question of whether her powers are real, or whether there's a supernatural payment required for what Reina can do. I loved reading the descriptions of spells, there's a real poetry in the list of essentials and steps. But the story is still grounded in everyday life in New Orleans. Sure, she makes a living with magic, but Reina pays on her rent-to-own cottage or deals with late-paying (and non-paying customers), always a freelancer's stress. The story blends mystic knowledge and legend, New Orleans characters and customs, and dark corruption.

Read full story
2 comments
Savannah, GA

History and Legend in "The Kingdoms of Savannah"

The Kingdoms of Savannah(TheFictionAddiction.com) The story of The Kingdoms of Savannah, by George Dawes Green, begins with a murder and a mysterious disappearance from a dive bar, with wonderful hints of the supernatural just around the corner in Savannah. Stony, a freelance archeologist, and her drinking buddy Luke, both usually itinerant, are flush enough to have drinks in a dive bar, thanks to Stony's latest find. But strange men appear to ask questions, and Stony disappears, and Luke is found dead the next day in a property owned by corrupt politician Guzman.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Headlines into Moving Fiction in "Nightcrawling"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Nightcrawling(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story
Boston, MA

Suspense in Boston: The Woman In The Library

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Woman In The Library(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.

Read full story
5 comments

Latin, Classics, and Drowned Secrets in “The Lake of Dead Languages”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Lake of Dead Languages(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Fun Stops For Travelers Visiting Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico is famous for reported sightings of flying saucers in 1947.Was it a weather balloon? A secret military cover-up? Or actual evidence of extraterrestrial visitors?

Read full story
7 comments

Murder, Old Secrets, and True-Crime Podcasting in "Things We Do In The Dark"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Things We Do In The Dark, by Jennifer Hillier, is a twisty story where almost everyone’s got a dark secret they need to keep hidden at all costs. This is a fast-paced suspense story, with complicated, well-developed characters.

Read full story

Mosaic of Memories in Upcoming Fiction “Focus Puller”

Focus Puller(TheFictionAddiction.com) This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.

Read full story
Chelsea, MA

Cults, Secrets and Survival in "The Family Upstairs" and "The Family Remains"

In The Family Upstairs, by Lisa Jewell, Libby has always known she was adopted, but on her twenty-fifth birthday, she discovers she’s inherited a house. Not just a regular house, but the massive Chelsea mansion that belonged to her birth parents, and where her parents were found dead in an apparent cult suicide. Although her parents and an unknown third person were underfed and wearing handmade clothes when they died, baby Libby was found healthy and safe in her crib upstairs. There are also reports of other children who’d been living in the house and were never found. Naturally, she starts to investigate her birth family, and also naturally, she uncovers so many twisted family secrets.

Read full story

Love, Friendship and Game Development in "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow book cover(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Traditional Culture and Modern Romance in "These Impossible Things"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. These Impossible Things(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Historical Mystery in "Murder at The Mena House"

Murder at the Mena House(cover art from the publisher) In Murder at the Mena House, Jane Wunderly and her aunt Millie are escaping Prohibition and the post-WWI shadows at the Mena House Hotel in Cairo. The hotel is filled with Agatha Christie characters, including honeymooning actors with a surprising amount of cash, and Redvers, a man who claims to be a banker, although he never seems to go to work in a bank. There’s also a gallant who seems to make a living charming wealthy older women, Anna Stainton, a young woman on the hunt for either a husband or a good time, and two new young women taking up almost all of Aunt Millie’s free time.

Read full story

Vampire Romance and Rivalry in "Unholy Inheritance"

Unholy Inheritance(cover art from the publisher) Unholy Inheritance by Samantha Johnson is an exciting, dramatic new vampire romance. Vampire stories have such a lasting fascination, in all different forms, from classic Dracula, to the black-and-white early horror movie, Nosferatu, to Anne Rice novels, to the sparkle vamps of Twilight, to role-playing games. There's even a fun vampire Jane Austen retelling. (If you're a vampire reader at all, and you're somehow not signed up for Dracula Daily, you're missing out on a massive readalong and some truly great meme fun.)

Read full story
2 comments

Some New Fiction about Influencers and Social Media

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Instagram Fiction(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story
Gorham, NH

More Things To Do In Gorham, NH

Downtown Gorham(creative commons) Gorham, New Hampshire, is a picturesque little town with gorgeous views and great hiking in all directions. Pinkham Notch is nearby for outdoors activities, ranging from a gentle nature walk to see the falls or hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy