Oakland, CA

Oakland Headlines into Moving Fiction in "Nightcrawling"

The Fiction Addiction

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfkQZ_0gNkMOba00
Nightcrawling(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Nightcrawling, by Leila Mottley, begins with teenage Kiara and her best friend carefully crashing a funeral to cadge a free meal and steal a sweater. This is the feel of the whole story -- that a plate of snacks and a secondhand sweater is a good reason to fake grief, intrude on another family's worst day, and do a little petty theft.

Kiara tries to get a job, but without wifi or a smartphone or a car, she's basically walking door-to-door asking for work, and then explaining that she has no resume or work experience, and isn't 18 yet. Obviously, it's tough going, and her family's rent has been raised. Kiara's life in Oakland is remote, but it's not entirely remote. Everyone's been out of work and stressed about money, haven't we? Kiara sees people doing jobs that she could easily do, if anyone would hire her, if she were 18, if she had a car and a resume, if she had any options at all.

Kiara’s brother Marcus is convinced that with one more month of working on his rap album, stardom and financial stability will arrive. And it's not really a bad argument, for many creatives, a paid residency or a spouse with a solid job or family money can create the time and space for successful work, while for many people, having to hold down a job means postponing creative work, writing on the train, or whatever. The reader never gets the feeling that Marcus is an untalented hack or that the album is a ridiculous dream, just that while he gets to play and dream, someone else has to pay the bills. And that someone is Kiara.

Kiara stumbles into sex work, and thinks that it wasn't so bad, she could just do it until they've paid off the overdue rent.  Nightcrawling reminded me a bit of how I felt reading Push, by Sapphire, by which I mean that I was simultaneously noticing that I was reading powerful, expressive writing and also yuck. So much yuck.

One really intense element of Nightcrawling was directly inspired by a true story. In Oakland, California, in 2015, a police officer really did write a suicide note containing information that led to an investigation into sex trafficking and sexual abuse by other police officers.  (The CNN link uses "dating" as a euphemism, and the NPR one uses calm, polite language, but still, all the trigger warnings for the story in these links.) Elements of this story appear in the novel, although it's more than just a fictionalized account of the trial.

Nightcrawling is a difficult read, partly because I've completely burned out on the possibility of a redemption story where an abusive man (or men) gets caught and jailed. I had no hope that anyone who'd hurt and used Kiara would actually see consequences. If we, as a country, didn't believe Christine Blasey Ford, with her clear, educated speech and professional appearance, who would believe a dropout with drug arrests in her family, against Oakland cops calling her a liar?

Nightcrawling has a complicated but believable protag, with a moving, harsh look at the non-choices of poverty. The expressive, poetic phrases in this novel don't obfuscate the dark and revolting scenes, so you'll need to be in the right mood for this one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Leila Mottley# police# new releases

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
990 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Boston, MA

Suspense in Boston: The Woman In The Library

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Woman In The Library(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.

Read full story
1 comments

Latin, Classics, and Drowned Secrets in “The Lake of Dead Languages”

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. The Lake of Dead Languages(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Roswell, NM

Fun Stops For Travelers Visiting Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico is famous for reported sightings of flying saucers in 1947.Was it a weather balloon? A secret military cover-up? Or actual evidence of extraterrestrial visitors?

Read full story
7 comments

Murder, Old Secrets, and True-Crime Podcasting in "Things We Do In The Dark"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Things We Do In The Dark, by Jennifer Hillier, is a twisty story where almost everyone’s got a dark secret they need to keep hidden at all costs. This is a fast-paced suspense story, with complicated, well-developed characters.

Read full story

Mosaic of Memories in Upcoming Fiction “Focus Puller”

Focus Puller(TheFictionAddiction.com) This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.

Read full story
Chelsea, MA

Cults, Secrets and Survival in "The Family Upstairs" and "The Family Remains"

In The Family Upstairs, by Lisa Jewell, Libby has always known she was adopted, but on her twenty-fifth birthday, she discovers she’s inherited a house. Not just a regular house, but the massive Chelsea mansion that belonged to her birth parents, and where her parents were found dead in an apparent cult suicide. Although her parents and an unknown third person were underfed and wearing handmade clothes when they died, baby Libby was found healthy and safe in her crib upstairs. There are also reports of other children who’d been living in the house and were never found. Naturally, she starts to investigate her birth family, and also naturally, she uncovers so many twisted family secrets.

Read full story

Love, Friendship and Game Development in "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow book cover(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Traditional Culture and Modern Romance in "These Impossible Things"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. These Impossible Things(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Historical Mystery in "Murder at The Mena House"

Murder at the Mena House(cover art from the publisher) In Murder at the Mena House, Jane Wunderly and her aunt Millie are escaping Prohibition and the post-WWI shadows at the Mena House Hotel in Cairo. The hotel is filled with Agatha Christie characters, including honeymooning actors with a surprising amount of cash, and Redvers, a man who claims to be a banker, although he never seems to go to work in a bank. There’s also a gallant who seems to make a living charming wealthy older women, Anna Stainton, a young woman on the hunt for either a husband or a good time, and two new young women taking up almost all of Aunt Millie’s free time.

Read full story

Some New Fiction about Influencers and Social Media

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Instagram Fiction(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Vampire Romance and Rivalry in "Unholy Inheritance"

Unholy Inheritance(cover art from the publisher) Unholy Inheritance by Samantha Johnson is an exciting, dramatic new vampire romance. Vampire stories have such a lasting fascination, in all different forms, from classic Dracula, to the black-and-white early horror movie, Nosferatu, to Anne Rice novels, to the sparkle vamps of Twilight, to role-playing games. There's even a fun vampire Jane Austen retelling. (If you're a vampire reader at all, and you're somehow not signed up for Dracula Daily, you're missing out on a massive readalong and some truly great meme fun.)

Read full story
2 comments

Chicklit Staples Meet Nigerian Customs in "Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?"

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Gorham, NH

More Things To Do In Gorham, NH

Downtown Gorham(creative commons) Gorham, New Hampshire, is a picturesque little town with gorgeous views and great hiking in all directions. Pinkham Notch is nearby for outdoors activities, ranging from a gentle nature walk to see the falls or hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Read full story
1 comments

Family Drama and Inheritance in "The Nest"

The Nest(cover art from the publisher) In The Nest, the four Plumb siblings have been left a trust fund from their father, which will come due when Melody, the youngest sibling, turns 40. The money is in the millions, but naturally the siblings have already mentally spent their shares. Melody, an overprotective mother and a Manhattan-hater in a MetroNorth suburb, is relying on The Nest to pay for her twin daughters’ college tuition. Jack is counting on The Nest to keep his failing antiques store open, pay off the the secret mortgage on his weekend home, and keep his husband from realizing just how bad Jack’s finances have gotten.

Read full story

YA Book Review: "Eastside Story" by Steven Thedford

Eastside Story, by Steven Thedford, is a modern, urban coming-of-age story. Teenage Egypt James agrees to follow her mother's footsteps and become a debutante in Atlanta. The season of pretty dresses, scholarship opportunities, upscale events and networking with successful Black former debs also includes a father/daughter cotillion, which is a bit problem for Egypt, since she hasn't seen her father in years. Egypt couldn't just ask an uncle or family friend to step in, since the mean girl debs will pounce on her for her broken family, and Egypt herself hopes to reunite with her father.

Read full story

Traditional Myth and YA Adventure in “Thunderstone”

Thunderstone(cover art from the publisher) In Thunderstone (Legacy in Legend Book 1), by Barbara Pietron, teenage Jeni goes to Lake Itasca, Minnesota with her extended family to release her grandfather’s ashes into the headwaters of the Mississippi river. She expects a quiet time of family bonding, but the only other relative close to her age is her annoying cousin Tyler.

Read full story

Upcoming Fiction Review: The Latecomer

The Latecomer(cover art from the publisher) I loved The Plot so I was delighted to get Jean Hanff Korelitz’ new book, The Latecomer. This is a literary family saga about the New York Oppenheimers. Salo and Johanna Oppenheimer go through fertility treatments and end up with IVF triplets, born in the era when everyone still said test-tube baby. Johanna is thrilled to finally have the family she's imagined for years, and Salo is vaguely pleased that Johanna seems to be happy. The triplets, though, feel no special affection for each other or even any normal sibling bonds. Instead, the three are all determined to ignore each other and to share almost nothing with their siblings.

Read full story

New Fiction Review: Mrs. Varman by Sanjeeta Behera

Mrs. Varman(cover art from the publisher) Mrs. Varman by Sanjeeta Behera is a wide-ranging character-driven novel. In this story, we see how one character connects to another, and over time, we see how their choices and connections interact. Our story is mostly focused on Julia Varman, and readers become so familiar with her thoughts, her romantic past, her friendships, her goals for her life, her private disappointments, and even her favorite java chip frappucino.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy