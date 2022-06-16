Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.

Basin Park, Eureka Springs Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation

The famous Basin Spring Park is a beautiful spot to rest and recharge. This spring was known as a healing spring by Native Americans, and has been enjoyed for hundreds of years. Stories of the healing waters spread, and in 1879, this became a destination for visitors looking for a cure. Today, pleasant walking paths make it easy to enjoy this spot.

Quigley`s Castle , once the dream home of Elise Quigley, now shows visitors a beautiful botanical display, with exotic tropical plants growing on the soil floor of the first floor. There are over 400 flower varieties inside and outside this historic home. This is a real find for gardeners or anyone interested in flowers, and there are also lovely collections of fossils, crystals, and arrowheads. Some of these crystals make beautiful features in the garden grounds. Check out the photos from Quigley`s Castle or from visitors to this historic estate .

The Thorncrown Chapel is a massive wooden and glass structure, nestled in the forest. With over 400 windows, made up of over 6,000 square feet of glass, this chapel has impressive views in all directions, with natural light. The chapel was designed by E. Fay Jones, and is currently an active congregation, with public services in the summer. Thorncrown Chapel is open to visitors between March and December. Don’t forget to take pictures when you visit, Thorncrown Chapel is a beautiful photo spot .

There are so many picturesque places around this area! What are some other beautiful photo spots in Eureka Springs?