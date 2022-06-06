Mosaic of Memories in Upcoming Fiction “Focus Puller”

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpZLa_0g1Vxpcc00
Focus Puller(TheFictionAddiction.com)

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog.

Focus Puller, by Daniel Hess, is a novel, but it's told in vignettes from different characters with time jumps, so it feels more like a short story collection. Eventually, these short scenes make up a full story of a young man, Ben, who falls into and out of relationships, and wants to be a filmmaker. There's an interesting aspect here, since the novel is about other people reacting to Ben and describing the effects he's had on their lives, but Ben's creative work is about making his own personality invisible.

In this story, we see Ben's ex-girlfriends all describing him and remembering him as a hugely important person in their lives. Different women describe how they met Ben, sometimes how they fell into bed with him, or how their relationship unfolded over time. In one vignette, when he tells a girlfriend they're over, and she must move out in the legally-mandated 30 days, she responds by telling him she will always love him. Many of these vignettes work as standalone microfiction, too. These events are large and small, creating the feeling that Ben's life (and life in general) is made up of these large and small decisions.

Overall, there's not exactly a plot in Focus Puller, it's really an extended character study, with interesting shifts in style and atmosphere between narrators discussing our main character. Readers get to know Ben, as described by a collection of other people, over several years. It's an interesting idea -- a picture of a complex life told by a mosaic of different people at different times. This tactic shows Ben's goals, flaws and complications, as he grows and matures. There are a couple vignettes narrated by Ben, where reader get a chance to see how he sees himself and these women around him. There's one moment when Ben muses on what a great lover he is and how long he can usually have sex, which really shows his character without the filter of a second person's interpretation.

Focus Puller isn't linear, which adds to the feeling that this is a collection of short stories. Eventually, though, readers see a character study emerge. The novel shows Ben as a young man, discovering himself and the world. We see him gain maturity in some of his decisions, and we see his personal, private doubts. This novel unfolds as an interesting character study, and a story of discovery and memory.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Daniel Hess# upcoming fiction

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
933 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Roswell, NM

Fun Stops For Travelers Visiting Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico is famous for reported sightings of flying saucers in 1947.Was it a weather balloon? A secret military cover-up? Or actual evidence of extraterrestrial visitors?

Read full story
2 comments

Murder, Old Secrets, and True-Crime Podcasting in "Things We Do In The Dark"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Things We Do In The Dark, by Jennifer Hillier, is a twisty story where almost everyone’s got a dark secret they need to keep hidden at all costs. This is a fast-paced suspense story, with complicated, well-developed characters.

Read full story
Chelsea, MA

Cults, Secrets and Survival in "The Family Upstairs" and "The Family Remains"

In The Family Upstairs, by Lisa Jewell, Libby has always known she was adopted, but on her twenty-fifth birthday, she discovers she’s inherited a house. Not just a regular house, but the massive Chelsea mansion that belonged to her birth parents, and where her parents were found dead in an apparent cult suicide. Although her parents and an unknown third person were underfed and wearing handmade clothes when they died, baby Libby was found healthy and safe in her crib upstairs. There are also reports of other children who’d been living in the house and were never found. Naturally, she starts to investigate her birth family, and also naturally, she uncovers so many twisted family secrets.

Read full story

Love, Friendship and Game Development in "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow book cover(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Traditional Culture and Modern Romance in "These Impossible Things"

This blog may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. These Impossible Things(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Historical Mystery in "Murder at The Mena House"

Murder at the Mena House(cover art from the publisher) In Murder at the Mena House, Jane Wunderly and her aunt Millie are escaping Prohibition and the post-WWI shadows at the Mena House Hotel in Cairo. The hotel is filled with Agatha Christie characters, including honeymooning actors with a surprising amount of cash, and Redvers, a man who claims to be a banker, although he never seems to go to work in a bank. There’s also a gallant who seems to make a living charming wealthy older women, Anna Stainton, a young woman on the hunt for either a husband or a good time, and two new young women taking up almost all of Aunt Millie’s free time.

Read full story

Some New Fiction about Influencers and Social Media

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Instagram Fiction(TheFictionAddiction.com)

Read full story

Vampire Romance and Rivalry in "Unholy Inheritance"

Unholy Inheritance(cover art from the publisher) Unholy Inheritance by Samantha Johnson is an exciting, dramatic new vampire romance. Vampire stories have such a lasting fascination, in all different forms, from classic Dracula, to the black-and-white early horror movie, Nosferatu, to Anne Rice novels, to the sparkle vamps of Twilight, to role-playing games. There's even a fun vampire Jane Austen retelling. (If you're a vampire reader at all, and you're somehow not signed up for Dracula Daily, you're missing out on a massive readalong and some truly great meme fun.)

Read full story
2 comments

Chicklit Staples Meet Nigerian Customs in "Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?"

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here on my book blog. Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?(cover art from the publisher)

Read full story
Gorham, NH

More Things To Do In Gorham, NH

Downtown Gorham(creative commons) Gorham, New Hampshire, is a picturesque little town with gorgeous views and great hiking in all directions. Pinkham Notch is nearby for outdoors activities, ranging from a gentle nature walk to see the falls or hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Read full story
1 comments

Family Drama and Inheritance in "The Nest"

The Nest(cover art from the publisher) In The Nest, the four Plumb siblings have been left a trust fund from their father, which will come due when Melody, the youngest sibling, turns 40. The money is in the millions, but naturally the siblings have already mentally spent their shares. Melody, an overprotective mother and a Manhattan-hater in a MetroNorth suburb, is relying on The Nest to pay for her twin daughters’ college tuition. Jack is counting on The Nest to keep his failing antiques store open, pay off the the secret mortgage on his weekend home, and keep his husband from realizing just how bad Jack’s finances have gotten.

Read full story

YA Book Review: "Eastside Story" by Steven Thedford

Eastside Story, by Steven Thedford, is a modern, urban coming-of-age story. Teenage Egypt James agrees to follow her mother's footsteps and become a debutante in Atlanta. The season of pretty dresses, scholarship opportunities, upscale events and networking with successful Black former debs also includes a father/daughter cotillion, which is a bit problem for Egypt, since she hasn't seen her father in years. Egypt couldn't just ask an uncle or family friend to step in, since the mean girl debs will pounce on her for her broken family, and Egypt herself hopes to reunite with her father.

Read full story

Traditional Myth and YA Adventure in “Thunderstone”

Thunderstone(cover art from the publisher) In Thunderstone (Legacy in Legend Book 1), by Barbara Pietron, teenage Jeni goes to Lake Itasca, Minnesota with her extended family to release her grandfather’s ashes into the headwaters of the Mississippi river. She expects a quiet time of family bonding, but the only other relative close to her age is her annoying cousin Tyler.

Read full story

Upcoming Fiction Review: The Latecomer

The Latecomer(cover art from the publisher) I loved The Plot so I was delighted to get Jean Hanff Korelitz’ new book, The Latecomer. This is a literary family saga about the New York Oppenheimers. Salo and Johanna Oppenheimer go through fertility treatments and end up with IVF triplets, born in the era when everyone still said test-tube baby. Johanna is thrilled to finally have the family she's imagined for years, and Salo is vaguely pleased that Johanna seems to be happy. The triplets, though, feel no special affection for each other or even any normal sibling bonds. Instead, the three are all determined to ignore each other and to share almost nothing with their siblings.

Read full story

New Fiction Review: Mrs. Varman by Sanjeeta Behera

Mrs. Varman(cover art from the publisher) Mrs. Varman by Sanjeeta Behera is a wide-ranging character-driven novel. In this story, we see how one character connects to another, and over time, we see how their choices and connections interact. Our story is mostly focused on Julia Varman, and readers become so familiar with her thoughts, her romantic past, her friendships, her goals for her life, her private disappointments, and even her favorite java chip frappucino.

Read full story

Upcoming Fiction Review: The Lies I Tell

The Lies I Tell(cover art from the publisher) The Lies I Tell, by Julie Clark, is a social manipulation thriller. This is exactly the kind of suspense novel I like to read, full of tension and secrets, with no guts or gore.

Read full story
Oxford, MA

Upcoming Suspense Fiction: The It Girl

The It Girl(cover art from the publisher) The It Girl, by Ruth Ware, was a one-sitting read for me. I already knew I’d like it going in — I always love Ruth Ware thrillers for twisty, not-gory, page-turning suspense stories like One by One or The Death of Mrs. Westaway. Plus, an Oxford setting with secrets in the friend group? Perfect!

Read full story

Book Review: Conspiracy and Mystery in "Asgard Park"

Asgard Park(cover art from the publisher) Asgard Park: The Summer of 1991, by Ronald Simonar, is a mythic mystery thriller. The opening of this novel is a bit disorienting, moving between entirely unrelated storylines for a while. One begins with a story about poor citizens in Albania, who use whatever skills they have -- sex and beauty, a little English, underworld connections -- to try to improve their lives. The novel hints at corruption and secret agendas, but doesn’t really reveal anything before the story jumps to a woman trying to protect her child. Again, readers have tantalizing hints about secret identities and hidden connections, but the novel moves on before revealing anything.

Read full story

Book Review: Aunty Lee's Delights

Aunty Lee's Delights(cover art from the publisher) I'm not sure how I discovered Aunty Lee's Delights: A Singaporean Mystery, by Ovidia Yu, but, you guys, what a great find. Aunty Lee is a caterer, making delicious Peranakan snacks and meals, when she's not getting involved in other people's lives. Aunty Lee's a yenta, although being Singaporean, she would say kaypoh instead. The chatty widow makes a memorable investigator, always curious about people and insisting she can learnt heir true character from the way they eat her cooking.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy