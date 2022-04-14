Upcoming Fiction Review: The Lies I Tell

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZYj6_0f5kGxkh00
The Lies I Tell(cover art from the publisher)

The Lies I Tell, by Julie Clark, is a social manipulation thriller. This is exactly the kind of suspense novel I like to read, full of tension and secrets, with no guts or gore.

Meg is a successful con artist, with a string of alternate names and men with emptied bank accounts behind her. She's back in California for one last, big con (OMG I love last-heist stories), taking revenge on the man who hurt her family.

Kat, a struggling journalist, was seriously hurt while investigating one of Meg's previous cons, which makes her even more determined to expose this one. She sets out to break the story and ruin Meg's life in return for what happened to her.

Meg chooses her targets carefully, though, and does plenty of research to keep her cons successful. We see Meg's path from cadging a free dinner to floating millions in shady real estate deals, and it's all done with a little social research, smiles, and letting men underestimate here. I'd read another book all about Meg targeting scum and leaving with their cash! But Kat's an interesting character too, and while she seems like a single-minded investigator, Kat's got someone very close to home with his own trust issues and financial problems.

I don't want to give anything away, so I'll just say The Lies I Tell is full of lies, half-truths and secrets, which leads to a suspenseful page-turner, with no blood.

The Lies I Tell, by Julie Clark, will be published by Sourcebooks Landmark on June 21, 2022. Thanks to NetGalley and the publisher for the eARC, all opinions on my blog are my own.

This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you, if you purchase a book I've recommended here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Julie Clark# suspense# new releases

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
795 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Oxford, MA

Upcoming Suspense Fiction: The It Girl

The It Girl(cover art from the publisher) The It Girl, by Ruth Ware, was a one-sitting read for me. I already knew I’d like it going in — I always love Ruth Ware thrillers for twisty, not-gory, page-turning suspense stories like One by One or The Death of Mrs. Westaway. Plus, an Oxford setting with secrets in the friend group? Perfect!

Read full story

Book Review: Conspiracy and Mystery in "Asgard Park"

Asgard Park(cover art from the publisher) Asgard Park: The Summer of 1991, by Ronald Simonar, is a mythic mystery thriller. The opening of this novel is a bit disorienting, moving between entirely unrelated storylines for a while. One begins with a story about poor citizens in Albania, who use whatever skills they have -- sex and beauty, a little English, underworld connections -- to try to improve their lives. The novel hints at corruption and secret agendas, but doesn’t really reveal anything before the story jumps to a woman trying to protect her child. Again, readers have tantalizing hints about secret identities and hidden connections, but the novel moves on before revealing anything.

Read full story

Book Review: Aunty Lee's Delights

Aunty Lee's Delights(cover art from the publisher) I'm not sure how I discovered Aunty Lee's Delights: A Singaporean Mystery, by Ovidia Yu, but, you guys, what a great find. Aunty Lee is a caterer, making delicious Peranakan snacks and meals, when she's not getting involved in other people's lives. Aunty Lee's a yenta, although being Singaporean, she would say kaypoh instead. The chatty widow makes a memorable investigator, always curious about people and insisting she can learnt heir true character from the way they eat her cooking.

Read full story

New Fantasy Book Review: Dreadful Beauty

Dreadful Beauty(cover art from the publisher) In the new fantasy novel, Dreadful Beauty, by L. M. Rapp, the More-Than-Pure people live separately from the supernatural Chimera, except for a few Chimera who are servants for the More-Than-Pure. These Chimera have their wings chopped off and they don't speak about any of their abilities or how they came to be trapped by the More-Than-Pure. They definitely don't mention anything about Chimera society.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Upcoming Fiction Review: 'The Matchmaker's Gift', by Lynda Cohen Loigman

The Matchmaker's Gift(cover art from the publisher) The Matchmaker's Gift, by Lynda Cohen Loigman, tells the story of a grandmother and granddaughter who share a special ability.

Read full story

Book Review: Last Summer at the Golden Hotel

Last Summer at the Golden Hotel(cover art from the publisher) I started reading Last Summer at the Golden Hotel a few months ago, but I put it aside, because it was too hard to keep track of all the characters. There are two families, three generations each, and the book shifts perspective between different family members. So, there ware constantly disorienting questions as I tried to read: which brother? whose daughter? who's married to who? was that a Weingold or a Goldman secret? Wait, does he know about her secret or not? I'm glad I picked it up again, but the constant head-hopping in a large cast remains the troublesome part of this fun family novel.

Read full story

A Year of Medieval Peasant Life in "Down The Common"

Down The Common(cover art from the publisher) Down the Common, by Ann Baer, was recommended to me by other fans of Ruth Goodman and the Farm series. Like the Farm shows, this book follows daily life in one historical year. The book is written in the month-by-month pattern, almost like a record book. We see a year of daily life, and while there’s definitely a voice, there’s no plot at all. No conflicts besides surviving to the next month, but that’s still compelling. I actually read this book while I wasn’t feeling very well, and I kept trying to ignore my symptoms to keep reading and see what the next month would bring for Marion and her family.

Read full story

Book Review: 'The Glass Kingdom' by Lawrence Osborne

The Glass Kingdom(TheFictionAddiction.com) The Glass Kingdom, by Lawrence Osborne, is a vivid, atmospheric story about the darkest sides of expat life. Most of the story takes place in the upscale apartment towers in Thailand.

Read full story

New Janeite Spinoff: The Meyersons of Meryton

The Meyersons of Meryton(cover art from the publisher) The Meyersons of Meryton, by Mirta Ines Trupp, opens right after the end of Pride and Prejudice, when the Bennets make the acquaintance of the Meyerson family through the Gardiners. After a few gauche comments from Mrs Bennet, the two families soon become friends and even find themselves connected in a wild adventure in service to the crown.

Read full story

Upcoming Fiction: 'Upgrade' by Blake Crouch

Upgrade(cover art from the publisher) I was excited to get Blake Crouch's new novel Upgrade, because I'd enjoyed both Dark Matter and Recursion. This is another science fiction adventure, based on a thoughtful, futuristic what-if.

Read full story

Book Review: 'The Paris Apartment' by Lucy Foley

The Paris Apartment(cover art from the publisher) The Paris Apartment, by Lucy Foley, was one of my most anticipated reads this year. I tried to get it on NetGalley, but just to be sure, I requested it from all three of my libraries. I already really wanted to read it, because The Hunting Party is one of my favorite suspense stories, and then when I saw it all over bookstagram, I just got more and more excited.

Read full story

Book Review: An Egyptian Tale by Veranice Berry

Amulets of Princess Amun-Ra(cover art from the publisher) An Egyptian Tale: Amulets of Princess Amun-Ra, by Veranice Berry, is a magical adventure through the palaces and streets of ancient Egypt. The gods and goddesses directly affect the lives of the humans.

Read full story

Book Review: Not Today: A Dora Ellison Mystery

Not Today(cover art from the publisher) Not Today, by David E. Feldman, tells the story of corruption in Beach City, and the unlikely heroine who takes it on. Dora, an unusual heroine, doesn’t mind being called a garbage man. Dora’s a huge woman, and unapologetic about her size, with strong muscles and a soft heart. I enjoyed getting to know this really unusual character. Dora turns the setbacks and sadness of her past into both a zest for life and into her MMA hobby. Dora would be happy collecting garbage by day and relaxing with her wife, Franny, at night, but she’s pulled into the investigation when Franny receives creepy anonymous calls.

Read full story

Book Review: Irish Romance in "Diary of a Galway Girl"

Diary of a Galway Girl(cover art from the publisher) Diary of a Galway Girl, a new novel by Kevin Kelly, tells a romantic story. Bridget Kennedy is ready for a night out with her best friends, when she locks eyes with a stranger, Conor, and changes her whole life. She feels instantly like she's always known him, and as the story unfolds, their bond continues to grow and to surprise. (Also, "Feckin' wind," and "It’s feckin’ freezing, girls!" are amazing opening lines for any romantic heroine. I liked Bridget from the very start of the book!)

Read full story

Jane Eyre and Coming-Of-Age in "Re Jane"

Re Jane(TheFictionAddiction.com) I think I first saw Re Jane on Books & Bao, maybe on a reading list about Korea. I’m not entirely sure because I put a lot of recommended books on hold over the months that the library was closed for covid. Going in, I knew this was about a Korean-American girl in Flushing, but I didn’t realize until the familiar names started to mount up that this story is heavily Jane Eyre-influenced. I say influenced and not a retelling, because many names and some of the major story points transfer, but most of Re Jane is a unique coming-of-age story, not just a Jane Eyre modernization.

Read full story

Insta-Stalking in “Like Me” and “A Novel Obsession”

Insta-Stalking Readalikes(mine) When it’s done right, I love a thriller with a blend of polished Insta-perfection and offline dysfunction. I’m thinking specifically of the carefully crafted IG alibis in Social Creature, but it’s a really appealing contrast in fiction in general. Two recent reads, Like Me and A Novel Obsession, promised Insta-stalking turning into dangerous obsession in New York City.

Read full story

Privilege and Secrets in "Saint X"

Saint X(cover art from the publisher) Saint X, by Alexis Schaitkin, is the story of a disappearance and unexplained death. It feels like a familiar headline: the teen daughter of a family vacationing on a beautiful (fictional) Caribbean island goes out on the last night of vacation, is seen drinking and dancing with two men who work at the resort, and then is never seen again. At first, it feels like a fairly familiar headline, about a pretty girl who goes out partying and is then found dead. I was actually a bit nervous about starting Saint X after reading a book review that mentioned a true crime element. I'm not a fan of the amateur-investigation murder podcasts. But that turned out to be ok, because feeling kind of squicked at tragedy-entertainment is part of this novel.

Read full story

Decluttering & Secrets in "Getting Clean With Stevie Green"

Getting Clean with Stevie Green(cover art from the publisher) In Getting Clean With Stevie Green, by Swan Huntley, Stevie Green heads back home to help her mom pack and move. This goes so well that Stevie starts a decluttering business helping other rich people solve their non-problems of too many Vespas filling up their massive garages. It’s the same income bracket of We Could Be Beautiful, by the same author, only with a California style instead of a Manhattan style.

Read full story

More Wedding Antics in "Four Aunties and a Wedding"

Four Aunties and a Wedding(cover art from the publisher) Jesse Q Sutanto’s newest book, Four Aunties and a Wedding, is the sequel to dark comedy Dial A For Aunties. I can’t imagine this would make any sense without reading Dial A For Aunties. My review is here, but the short summary is that you should go read it and laugh hysterically. When Four Aunties and A Wedding opens, Meddy and Nathan are planning their destination wedding in the UK, but although the aunties do weddings themselves, they want to be guests and not wedding vendors. So they meet with a weirdly symmetrical Indo family who also do weddings, also have misspelled names and punny ads, and, as it turns out, also have a dark secret, and one implausible lie leads to another until chaos ensues at the gorgeous British wedding.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy