Discovery and Hijinks in "Disorientation"

The Fiction Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41heMW_0dbjDsHT00
Disprientation(cover art from the publisher)

In Disorientation, by Elaine Hsieh Chou, PhD candidate Ingrid Yang is halfheartedly at work on her dissertation when she stumbles across a weird note in the Xiao-Wen Chou archives. After this discovery, Ingrid pretty much stumbles into everything in this plot, meandering confusedly across campus and into self-discovery.

There's a lot to enjoy and to recognize in this novel, especially for comp lit readers and teachers. The description of Chinese-American poet Xiao-Wen Chou, with his accessible, marketable quotes on tea boxes, felt almost too realistic, and so did Ingrid's struggle to turn in some pages that would have some new scholarship to contribute, please her advisor, and not be so boring she'd fall asleep while writing it.  Meanwhile, the descriptions of loud white men (with quiet Asian wives) in the East Asian Studies department felt way too familiar. I really enjoyed the scenes satirizing the school, and I particularly enjoyed how the author skewers literally everyone on campus, with snark and cutting insight, while Ingrid herself remains fairly clueless.

But Disorientation is uneven in parts, and the book drags in a few places where an interesting moment becomes an interminable scene. Sometimes this novel is a goofy story of Ingrid's madcap adventures trying to get out of working on her dissertation, but at other times, it's a harsh and insightful look at academic life,  and at other times, it's a satire of stolen stories and faked experiences. I enjoyed each side, but by including so much at once, the novel as a whole feels disjointed.

Basically, I felt like I was reading two novels (maybe three?) at once.  There's a silly, over-the-top comedy of Ingrid's goofy adventures. Ingrid, while avoiding her advisor, claims basically every illness she can think up. It's a buddy comedy where Ingrid and her best friend, Eunice, run insane investigations wearing goofy costumes and giving goofy spy signals. Our clueless heroine Ingrid is constantly right on the scene for key information to fall into her lap. It's fun, more like a pantomime than a novel.

But in the midst of the silliness, there are some dead-on insights and some fun snark. There's a clever commentary about who owns an experience, whether that's claiming to have written Chinese poetry, claiming to have written a website denouncing a fake author, claiming to speak a foreign language, claiming a relationship, claiming an identity, or just claiming the experiences of being alive. The book questions performed identity, too, like when a western character ostentatiously collects Chinese pottery to display his cultural expertise (and then trashes it when that no longer suits his needs). And then there's a look at who gets a second act screaming about free speech or who gets a contract for a book about being a Japanese translator who can't speak Japanese. 

There's also snarky commentary about academic life, department rivalries, and publishing pressure. Throughout the story, academic characters seem to ask: sure, insightful writing is great, but can you turn it into money, tenure, healthcare? And if you can, does that mean a bit of networking and sucking up to the right people, or  repackaging and rebranding, or... what? Anyone who's taught at a university, or tried to turn scholarship into money will recognize and enjoy this part.

Disorientation is an engaging but sometimes uneven book, with a lot to like in both the screwball comedy scenes and the clever satire scenes, but a disjointed feeling from both aspects blended in one novel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fiction# new releases

Comments / 0

Published by

Always reading, usually book blogging.

Boston, MA
427 followers

More from The Fiction Addiction

Nostalgia, Camp, and Straight-Up Horror in "My Best Friend's Exorcism"

My Best Friend's Exorcism(my image) My Best Friend’s Exorcism, by Grady Hendrix, is a campy adventure of 1980s music, parties, friends, and demonic possession. High school besties Abby and Gretchen, along with two other friends, are bored and experimenting with, uh, mild-altering substances. (It’s the 80s so no one’s parents are ever home.) Something happens to Gretchen that night, but it’s not immediately clear whether it’s a bad trip, an assault, or supernatural. From then on, something is not right.

Read full story
1 comments

Gothic Mystery and Fun Characters in 'Shadows of Swanford Abbey'

Shadows of Swanford Abbey(cover art from the publisher) Shadows of Swanford Abbey, by Julie Klassen, was described as Jane Austen meets Agatha Christie, so of course I was interested in reading this new book.

Read full story

Family Loyalty and Family Secrets in "We Are The Brennans"

Here’s the description for We Are The Brennans by Tracey Lange:. “In the vein of Mary Beth Keane’s Ask Again, Yes and Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s The Nest, Tracey Lange’s We Are the Brennans explores the staying power of shame―and the redemptive power of love―in an Irish Catholic family torn apart by secrets.”

Read full story

Dark, Feminist Suspense in "The Husbands"

The Husbands(novel cover art from the publisher) The Husbands, by Chandler Baker, imagines a twisted, devious response to a common problem. Nora is overwhelmed with working her job, caring for her child, and somehow also doing all the housework and home management work. Hayden's not a bad guy, Nora keeps reminding herself. So if Nora will just remind him when it's time for a task to be done, outline the steps he needs to do and remind him in a voice that's not frustrated or hostile, he's happy to help. And Nora keeps focusing on that -- that her husband's not a bad guy, even as she finds herself with more work and more responsivities. There's the weaponized incompetence of his help, when he just doesn't know how to do things! She's just so much better at it! And Nora makes the choices that so many women do... until the successful wives of an upscale neighborhood show her another way to live.

Read full story

Coming-of-Age Classic in "How Do You Live?"

How Do You Live?(my photo) How Do You Live? is a classic Japanese middle-grades novel written by Genzaburo Yoshino and translated into English by Bruno Navasky. The story has two narrators, Copper and his uncle. As young Copper notices things about the world around him, his uncle encourages him with love and care, gently guiding him to become a good person. Copper’s childhood experiences and his thoughts about them are followed with reflections in Uncle’s Notebook, meant for a slightly older Copper to read. This is what makes it such a charming story — Uncle constantly encourages Copper to think about the world and his place in it.

Read full story
3 comments

True Crime Meets the Supernatural in 'The Book of Cold Cases'

The Book of Cold Cases(cover art from the publisher) In The Book of Cold Cases, by Simone St James, Shea is a doctor’s receptionist and a true-crime blogger. When Beth Greer, the acquitted suspect in the cold-case Lady Killer Murders, comes in for a medical appointment, Shea has to ask her for an interview for her site. Although Beth has refused to tell her story for years and basically lives as a recluse in the family mansion, she agrees to talk to Shea about it.

Read full story

Secrets Resurface in "The Paper Palace"

The Paper Palace(cover art from the publisher) In The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller, Elle begins an affair with her childhood best friend, Jonas, even though both are married. The intensity and passion of their affair sends Elle back through her childhood memories and family history, thinking about how she and Jonas met and how they were drawn together, even as children.

Read full story

The All-Girls Outsiders in “Bad Girls Never Say Die”

Bad Girls Never Say Die cover(cover art from the publisher) Bad Girls Never Say Die, by Jennifer Mathieu, is a gender-swapped reimagining of The Outsiders, but it doesn’t actually rely on readers knowing the inspiration very well. (Which is good, because my main memory of reading The Outsiders in high school was vague confusion that while any real screwup meant we’d fail out of high school, never go to college, never get a decent job and be completely worthless, at the same time, fictional tuffs were high art about Life and Truth.) This book can be read by itself perfectly well.

Read full story
1 comments

YA Dystopia: The Grace Year

The Grace Year(cover art from the publisher) The Grace Year, by Kim Liggett, describes a dark future where girls are sent away from the county for their sixteenth year. Some come back with scars, while others don’t come back at all, and no one can ever mention anything about this Grace Year.

Read full story

New Suspense Fiction: Survive The Night

Survive the Night(cover art from the publisher) What a disappointment. I loved Riley Sagar’s previous suspense novels, Lock Every Door and Home Before Dark. Seriously, I couldn’t recommend Lock Every Door highly enough, I loved every thing about it, it was twisty and still believable.

Read full story

Thoughtful, Emotional Time-Travel in "Before The Coffee Gets Cold"

Before The Coffee Gets Cold(cover art from the publisher) At first, I wasn’t interested in reading Before The Coffee Gets Cold because every description I read sounded so twee and so inspirational. I thought it would lead up to an inspiring life lesson about making every moment count, and, ugh, no thanks.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

New Fiction: Hungry Hill

Hungry Hill(cover art from the publisher) In the beginning of Hungry Hill, by Eileen Patricia Curran, Great-Aunt Maggie calls Grace and asks her to some home to Springfield, MA, and help out for a while. They both know the state of Maggie’s health and they know that “for a while” actually means until Maggie dies or is completely unable to live at home any more, without actually saying that. Grace, recently widowed with nothing much holding her in Connecticut, arrives with her dogs almost immediately. They haven’t been especially close recently, so it takes some effort for Maggie to reach out, but Maggie and Grace quickly reestablish the special friendship they had when Grace was a little girl.

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review: We Were Never Here

We Were Never Here(cover art from the publisher) I couldn’t wait to read We Were Never Here, by Andrea Bartz, because I always love thrillers with a twisted friendship at the heart, and this was a perfect example. Emily loves Kristen, they are absolute ride-or-die besties, with amazing annual girls’ trips, but even from the beginning, Emily is oddly reluctant to mention that she’s started dating someone.

Read full story

Cookie Monster Pac-Man & Other Casual Games

Back to game reviews! Now, I'm not saying you should play games on your next boring Zoom call, I'm just mentioning that these are casual browser games, and that you could just turn the sound off...

Read full story

New Memoir: The Journey Home

The Journey Home(cover art from the publisher) The Journey Home: Portraits of Healing, by Gabriel Bron, is a collection of vignettes and memories, ultimately telling the story of a family as the parents age and cope with dementia.

Read full story

New Fiction: Tenure Denied: A Past Life Mystery

Tenure Denied(cover art from the publisher) In Tenure Denied: A Past Life Mystery, by Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman, professor Caitlyn Morrys finds herself caught up in a murder mystery on campus that also involves her past lives and relationships from past lives. You probably already know I love reading college murder mysteries, and I was intrigued by the supernatural aspects in this story.

Read full story

Book Review: Nice Girls

Nice Girls(cover art from the publisher) In the very beginning of Nice Girls, by Catherine Dang, Ivy League Mary gets expelled from Cornell when she slugs a rich, annoying freshman girl. Mary’s working out her issues about being ignored and almost friendless in high school (ok, most of the book is Mary’s issues with being unpopular in high school), and it’s almost an understandable attack, really, when you see how insufferable that freshman is, but not a great choice for an upperclassman RA to go around attacking their residents.

Read full story

Book Review: Echoes from the Past

Echoes from the Past(cover art from the publisher) Tayo Emmanuel's new novel Echoes From The Past is written in Nigerian English, which helps establish the setting early on. Just like in the novel Americanah and then in the memoir Chicken Hero, I enjoyed the rhythm of Nigerian English. For readers who aren’t ESL teachers, that means British vocabulary with the occasional unusual choice of prepositions and sentence structure. There’s a glossary in the back, if a food name or piece of local slang is confusing, but most of the time, I could figure it out from context.

Read full story

Retro Gaming: The Silent Age

The Silent Age screenshot(from the developers at thesilentage.com) The Silent Age is a point-and-click (I mean, point-and-tap) iOs adventure from House on Fire, a small game studio in Denmark. Joe is a janitor on an average day in 1972, cleaning up on in a high-security government lab when he’s summoned by the big boss, to be assigned more duties with no raise. The setting is established immediately, with jumpsuited janitor Joe passing a photo of Nixon (Honest Richard! Joe says unironically), a massive American flag, a chainsmoking secretary, a high-security cardreader, and, is that the capital dome outside the window? Joe is extremely vague and unconcerned about any work that doesn’t involve pushing a broom, but it’s clear to players that all the locked laboratories, mysterious chemicals, and high-tech equipment are pretty shady. What is our hapless hero in for?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy