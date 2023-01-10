No One Prepared Us To Become Adults

The Fatherhood Experiments

Photo byReply Vasquez / Pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

No one can ever truly prepare you for becoming an adult. Every parent says the same exact thing and tries to warn us. They tried to tell us it wasn’t as fun as it seemed. They tried to tell us we would regret wanting to grow up so fast. They tried to tell us to slow down and enjoy being kids. They all tried. They all failed.

We all remember that excitement of growing up and reaching all those major milestones.

The first one is when we finally get to order off the adult menu! Finally, we get to see what all the rage is about. No more chicken nuggets for me good sir, nope. I will be having chicken strips… but can you shape them like dinosaurs for me?

Next you reach your teenage years and have all of life figured out. No one could tell you anything you didn’t already know. In fact, let me tell you how things are.

Then you turn 16 and now you have a set of wheels. Instant freedom and independence. Try and stop me now mom and dad! 10pm curfew, what a joke?!?

Finally comes the big day, turning 18. Now I’m an adult and officially no one can tell me what to do! Except the government.… And my boss.…. And my parents still??…. Wait. This isn’t right.

There is really nothing anyone could do to truly prepare us for being adults. We are all these raw balls of clay that parents get a short 18 years to prepare to set out on their own. 18 years may sound like a long time, but as most parents can attest, those years start flying by faster and faster and they seem to disappear in the blink of an eye. How do you really know if you have sufficiently prepared your kids for what lies ahead? How do you really convey all those little things? Sure having kids is hard. Noted. Literally everyone tells you that! How come no one ever told me how hard it is just to figure out what’s for dinner every night? Remember when you had that first realization: “ooooohhhhh, this is why mom was so mad I didn’t take the chicken out of the freezer before she got home?”

How do you explain to your kids when you are having an internal crisis and why you can’t sleep? “Well kiddo, if dad loses his job this week we might not be able to afford food for a while.“ Tune in next week when I get to have the same crisis all over again! I’ve been there and yeah, there’s nothing you can say.

How do you truly express why the rock that put a welt in the windshield of your brand new car frustrates you so bad? It’s not like you just shelled out a small fortune and just drove off the lot a week ago! I hadn’t even made the first payment yet!

The sad truth is, there is nothing we can ever truly do to fully prepare our kids for experiencing the joys of being adults. We are all simply still trying to figure out how to be adults ourselves and deal with life… while teaching our kids how to be adults and deal with life. It’s an intriguing game and there is no playbook for this.

One of the biggest benefits of getting older and having kids myself is being able to take time to reflect on my own childhood. To realize how truly imperfect and flawed my own parents were. They weren’t superhuman and they definitely weren’t right about everything (don’t tell them I said this). They were two people that cared about me and did their very best to set me on the right path. They scrimped and saved. They pushed themselves to their breaking points and back just because they wanted to give me the best life they could. Their imperfections made them who they are are and made me who I am.

Being a parent is an odd mix of excitement, fear, joy, and stress. It’s about doing the best that we can with what we have in front of us and preparing our kids for the world however we can. There is no right answer and no master answer key. It’s all just a guessing game!

