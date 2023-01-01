I Felt Numb On The Inside and Ignored It For Too Long

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLm2S_0k00brZn00
Photo byNathan Crowley / Pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This article is strictly based on my experiences and personal thoughts. Please consult a mental health professional for assistance.

Have you ever felt numb on the inside? That feeling of emptiness where you just can’t explain why you feel the way you do? You have a family that loves you, people that care about you and yet you just don’t feel whole but you don’t know how or even if you can explain it to anyone if you tried?

I started to hit this point when I was about 25-26 years old. By then, I had been married for 5-6 years and a father for all but the first year. I honestly didn’t recognize feeling like this at first because I was terrible at focusing on myself and giving my mental health the respect it deserved. I thought it was just how people feel sometimes. Mental health and what was going on in my head wasn’t something I had been accustomed to discussing with anyone - I had developed this mindset of “suck it up and push forward” because I’m a man and that’s what you do. So I did just that; I shut up, kept it in and pushed forward. I felt I needed to provide, so to do that I had to keep quiet and be the provider my wife and kids needed me to be, or so I thought.

When I first started to feel something was lacking I couldn’t put my finger on what that was. After all, I was married to someone I cared about, I had amazing kids and loved being a dad, I had a family that loved me and by this point I had a really good job. We weren‘t amazingly well off financially, but we made due - we were only in our 20’s, so there was plenty of time to build up financially. It’s hard to describe, but when I first started feeling this numbness, it felt like I was putting on a happy smile for the world, almost having to be someone else while inside I felt empty. During this time I started to have long internal dialogues with myself reiterating those same points - my kids are wonderful, I have a good life, etc.

I managed to keep pushing forward, distracting myself enough that it didn’t have a huge impact on my marriage or my kids. It would come in waves - some days I wouldn’t notice it, but others it was all I could think about. It never hit the point of being debilitating but it seemed as if it was always there. For a while I was able to keep convincing myself about my life and that numbness I was feeling would eventually go away.

After about a year of dealing with this internally, I felt like I needed to say something to my wife. I tried to find the words. I tried to so hard to explain the unhappiness I was living with and that I didn’t understand why. I figured if anyone would be able to help or at least give me some advice, it would be her. It would be the person that was supposed to know me better than anyone else. The problem with this approach was that my wife was not good with deep and personal conversations - she was one to sweep things under the rug and hope they went away. I look back on it now and realize It’s not her fault, this was a product of her parents and her learned behaviors, but at the time it made me feel even more lost. It made me feel like I was alone.

Over the next couple of years I tried a few more times to have similar conversations with her, but the results were usually the same. My hope was that she would see this wasn’t going away and try to find some way to reach me, to point me in a direction since I didn’t know where to turn or that I was too scared to turn. It was unfair for me to put that burden on her, I see that years later looking back, but at the time I’d hoped the most trusted person in my life will hear you and see that pain even if you can’t explain it.

As time went on and that feeling of being numb lingered, I started drinking. I wasn’t ever a heavy drinker, but I would have just enough on almost a daily basis just to quiet that part of my mind. I started to think everyone must feel this numbness on some level and maybe I just need to stop whining about it. It was a bandage solution - albeit not the best.

As time went by and as my numbness went unchecked because I had reached a point of refusing to talk about it since every time I opened my mouth, it got me absolutely no where. Things just got worse. My marriage started to fall apart. We couldn’t communicate anymore. We had no relationship outside of our kids. Some of this was due in part to the fact the numbness I had felt on the inside I was now feeling on the outside. I couldn’t control it any longer. I was no longer the partner she married nor was I the dad my kids deserved.

It took my marriage fully falling apart and me completely breaking to finally take the time to focus on my mental health. My first attempt was to contact a counselor because I needed to finally talk to a professional - that was a joke. I contacted a few and attempted to make appointments, but no one would see me. No one in the area was taking new patients and no one would give me a recommendation for someone that was. It almost felt like they didn’t care either. After a few attempts, I gave up. I was already down, trying to do something that was incredibly hard and put me in a uniquely (for me) vulnerable position and they couldn’t even try to help or point me towards someone else that could? That hurt. It was like talking to my ex all over again.

I decided I needed to take matters into my own hands since relying on others had gotten zero results. I started reading and listening to podcasts to try and get my head right. Everything was saying something similar - I had to find the value in myself. I had to find things I cared about and focus time on just me, no one else but me. I had to learn who I really was and find things I was passionate about that could be about just me. I love being a dad and doing for my kids, I love being In a relationship and doing for them, but I needed to find that same passion for myself and what I wanted to do.

Once I started focusing that time and attention on myself, learning when I really needed to step back and finding some things I was truly passionate about, things changed rapidly. I became happier and more upbeat. I realized at some point I wasn’t putting a face on the outside, I was really happy again. Over time I felt that numbness slowly disappear until it was gone altogether.

I put a lot more attention on my mental health now. If I feel that numbness start, I know it’s time for a break. I know that means I have been focused on others while neglecting myself for too long and I need to take a step back just for me. This is a constantly evolving understanding of myself and I don’t have it all figured out by any means. I now understand how important my mental health is and how crucial it is not to ignore what you may think is something minor.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mental Health

Comments / 2

Published by

I’m a single dad to 2 kids trying to figure out how to navigate this world. I’m here to share my successes, failures, close calls and “don’t tell your mom moments”. I also may just write about whatever I find interesting on any given day.

Marysville, WA
694 followers

More from The Fatherhood Experiments

Kids Become So Much Like Their Parents and I’m Not Sure I Like It

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Kids are amazing when you really stop to think about it. They are more or less raw balls of clay that we can shape and mold. They listen, learn and adapt quickly…. often about things we don’t want them to! One thing they are exceptionally good at without needing any real teaching at all is picking up on some of their parents worst traits.

Read full story

My Daughter Started Dating and I’m Not Ready

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. What dad is ready to hear his daughter is starting to date? I mean seriously?!? We all know this day is coming eventually, we aren’t naive enough to think it won’t! We can see it coming from a mile away, but are we ever truly ready once it happens?

Read full story

A Simple Parenting Class Gave Me Some New Perspective

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Parenting can be and often is a struggle. It’s a struggle that is well worth it for our kids, but it certainly takes its toll in the process. One of the best things about parenting in our modern age is that we have access to so much more information, collective knowledge and professionals than ever before. It gives us access to whatever we could need and helps us remember we are not alone in this. We may feel utterly and helplessly alone some days, but we never really are!

Read full story

An Evening of Paddle Boarding Started Pleasant Enough…. Just Wish It Stayed That Way

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Maybe it‘s just me, but it seems like every time I try to do something for just myself, it never seems to go quite as planned. Don’t get me wrong, I adore my kids and love spending time with them but we all need time for ourselves for our own sanity! Life is hard enough and we need to have our ways to relax and recharge. I only have my kids half the time so you would think there are plenty of opportunities to do whatever but between work, kids activities, and general adulting there is only so much time for other things. Is it just me or is it way too hard to even squeeze in a nap when you really want one?

Read full story
6 comments

It’s The Holidays and That Means One Thing - It’s Time For That Elf Again

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. That’s really not surprising, it’s a lot of people’s favorite holiday. I’m not sure if it’s the time you get to spend with family, the constant source of cookies and baked goods randomly showing up on the break room table or maybe it’s just the cold weather and that special feeling in the air that only exists this time of the year. Maybe it‘s all of the above, but I really do love Christmas. There is one thing about this time of year I borderline despise….. that freaking elf.

Read full story

My Daughter Is Learning To Drive and I Am Learning To Cope with The Anxiety

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Your kids growing up is inevitable and it’s a good thing. The whole point as a parent is to teach them as much as you can, guard them from as much as possible and hope you pointed them in the right direction once you set them loose on the world. At some point you have to let them go and hope you did your best.

Read full story
1 comments

Long Awaited Day of Kayaking Leads to Unfortunate Consequences

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. You know that feeling when you get overly confident and have that thought “I have done this a hundred times, what could go wrong?”... Apparently lots. There’s lots of things.

Read full story

Bringing a New Significant Other Around My Kids

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?

Read full story

The COVID Lockdown Turned Me Into an Avid Runner

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The COVID lockdown was a unique time. Between everything going on in the world, regardless of what you believe, it was hard on everyone. I spent the first month of the “two week” lockdown pretty much the same as a lot of others - enjoying working from home, attending endless online meetings and enjoying the COVID diet of beer and whatever I could still get my hands on from the grocery store.

Read full story
2 comments

My Daughter Tried To Make Dinner, Instead Learned to Use a Fire Extinguisher

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Being a parent is full of surprises. Some are good… but not many. You often go from a perfectly normal day to trying to find the fire extinguisher (figuratively) in an instant. Well, there was one occasion we actually needed the fire extinguisher.

Read full story
6 comments

From a Simple Breakfast to Stitches in 30 Minutes

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. I am prone to being a bit of a hazard to myself. If only I could count the number of times I have inadvertently sliced my thumb with my pocket knife or slammed my toe in to something. You would think I’d learn to watch out!

Read full story

Struggling To Guide My Kids Through Difficult Times Pt 2

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. My kids were now aware their mom was in a relationship with someone. I decided the best thing I could do was to be supportive of their mom. I didn‘t see the value in criticizing or blaming their mom for anything. She was moving on with her life and coping with the end of our marriage how she needed to. I just had to roll with things the best I could and be there to support the kids.

Read full story

Learning To Date Again

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The dating scene really kind of sucks. I got married when I was 20, then 11 years later I found myself in my early thirties trying to figure out how to date again. It’s not like I had a lot of practice before getting married at the ripe old age of 20! In addition to that, I also had to navigate the strange new world of dating apps and I had to figure out how to do this while being a dad.

Read full story
1 comments

Struggling To Guide My Kids Through Difficult Times Pt 1

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. When you are a parent, you learn to expect the unexpected. It almost becomes second nature. When you are a divorced parent, you almost have to develop a whole new set of parenting skills because you are adapting to situations you never imagined and you are often adapting on your own.

Read full story

Dad Turning a Cookie into an ER Visit

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. It’s a perfectly peaceful Sunday night, dinner is over and you are relaxing laying in bed watching Sunday Night Football, letting the weekend come to a quiet end. Then out of nowhere the night takes a pretty hard left turn and you end up in the emergency room with your kids. If it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a solid chance it will!

Read full story
9 comments

My Trials and Errors Learning To Coparent

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. You’ve had kids with someone you thought you would be with the rest of your life, but instead things just didn’t work out. How do you walk the tightrope that is coparenting with someone you have decided you don’t want to be around anymore? How about the fact they probably don’t want you around either? Parenting when you are living in the same house is difficult enough, but being in separate homes, with separate schedules and lives creates an entirely new dynamic that is unique and can be so incredibly frustrating.

Read full story
1 comments

Being a Dad and Stumbling Through Divorce

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy