I Felt Numb On The Inside and Ignored It For Too Long

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This article is strictly based on my experiences and personal thoughts. Please consult a mental health professional for assistance.

Have you ever felt numb on the inside? That feeling of emptiness where you just can’t explain why you feel the way you do? You have a family that loves you, people that care about you and yet you just don’t feel whole but you don’t know how or even if you can explain it to anyone if you tried?

I started to hit this point when I was about 25-26 years old. By then, I had been married for 5-6 years and a father for all but the first year. I honestly didn’t recognize feeling like this at first because I was terrible at focusing on myself and giving my mental health the respect it deserved. I thought it was just how people feel sometimes. Mental health and what was going on in my head wasn’t something I had been accustomed to discussing with anyone - I had developed this mindset of “suck it up and push forward” because I’m a man and that’s what you do. So I did just that; I shut up, kept it in and pushed forward. I felt I needed to provide, so to do that I had to keep quiet and be the provider my wife and kids needed me to be, or so I thought.

When I first started to feel something was lacking I couldn’t put my finger on what that was. After all, I was married to someone I cared about, I had amazing kids and loved being a dad, I had a family that loved me and by this point I had a really good job. We weren‘t amazingly well off financially, but we made due - we were only in our 20’s, so there was plenty of time to build up financially. It’s hard to describe, but when I first started feeling this numbness, it felt like I was putting on a happy smile for the world, almost having to be someone else while inside I felt empty. During this time I started to have long internal dialogues with myself reiterating those same points - my kids are wonderful, I have a good life, etc.

I managed to keep pushing forward, distracting myself enough that it didn’t have a huge impact on my marriage or my kids. It would come in waves - some days I wouldn’t notice it, but others it was all I could think about. It never hit the point of being debilitating but it seemed as if it was always there. For a while I was able to keep convincing myself about my life and that numbness I was feeling would eventually go away.

After about a year of dealing with this internally, I felt like I needed to say something to my wife. I tried to find the words. I tried to so hard to explain the unhappiness I was living with and that I didn’t understand why. I figured if anyone would be able to help or at least give me some advice, it would be her. It would be the person that was supposed to know me better than anyone else. The problem with this approach was that my wife was not good with deep and personal conversations - she was one to sweep things under the rug and hope they went away. I look back on it now and realize It’s not her fault, this was a product of her parents and her learned behaviors, but at the time it made me feel even more lost. It made me feel like I was alone.

Over the next couple of years I tried a few more times to have similar conversations with her, but the results were usually the same. My hope was that she would see this wasn’t going away and try to find some way to reach me, to point me in a direction since I didn’t know where to turn or that I was too scared to turn. It was unfair for me to put that burden on her, I see that years later looking back, but at the time I’d hoped the most trusted person in my life will hear you and see that pain even if you can’t explain it.

As time went on and that feeling of being numb lingered, I started drinking. I wasn’t ever a heavy drinker, but I would have just enough on almost a daily basis just to quiet that part of my mind. I started to think everyone must feel this numbness on some level and maybe I just need to stop whining about it. It was a bandage solution - albeit not the best.

As time went by and as my numbness went unchecked because I had reached a point of refusing to talk about it since every time I opened my mouth, it got me absolutely no where. Things just got worse. My marriage started to fall apart. We couldn’t communicate anymore. We had no relationship outside of our kids. Some of this was due in part to the fact the numbness I had felt on the inside I was now feeling on the outside. I couldn’t control it any longer. I was no longer the partner she married nor was I the dad my kids deserved.

It took my marriage fully falling apart and me completely breaking to finally take the time to focus on my mental health. My first attempt was to contact a counselor because I needed to finally talk to a professional - that was a joke. I contacted a few and attempted to make appointments, but no one would see me. No one in the area was taking new patients and no one would give me a recommendation for someone that was. It almost felt like they didn’t care either. After a few attempts, I gave up. I was already down, trying to do something that was incredibly hard and put me in a uniquely (for me) vulnerable position and they couldn’t even try to help or point me towards someone else that could? That hurt. It was like talking to my ex all over again.

I decided I needed to take matters into my own hands since relying on others had gotten zero results. I started reading and listening to podcasts to try and get my head right. Everything was saying something similar - I had to find the value in myself. I had to find things I cared about and focus time on just me, no one else but me. I had to learn who I really was and find things I was passionate about that could be about just me. I love being a dad and doing for my kids, I love being In a relationship and doing for them, but I needed to find that same passion for myself and what I wanted to do.

Once I started focusing that time and attention on myself, learning when I really needed to step back and finding some things I was truly passionate about, things changed rapidly. I became happier and more upbeat. I realized at some point I wasn’t putting a face on the outside, I was really happy again. Over time I felt that numbness slowly disappear until it was gone altogether.

I put a lot more attention on my mental health now. If I feel that numbness start, I know it’s time for a break. I know that means I have been focused on others while neglecting myself for too long and I need to take a step back just for me. This is a constantly evolving understanding of myself and I don’t have it all figured out by any means. I now understand how important my mental health is and how crucial it is not to ignore what you may think is something minor.