Kids Become So Much Like Their Parents and I’m Not Sure I Like It

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbDJB_0jvo4Ed200
Photo byVladimir Konoplev / Pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Kids are amazing when you really stop to think about it. They are more or less raw balls of clay that we can shape and mold. They listen, learn and adapt quickly…. often about things we don’t want them to! One thing they are exceptionally good at without needing any real teaching at all is picking up on some of their parents worst traits.

My dad once told me the things we see in our kids that bother us the most are the things that bother us the most about ourselves. He wasn’t saying that with the intention to be negative or derogatory towards me, he was simply making a very true statement. We all have things about ourselves we dislike. Maybe it‘s some OCD tendencies or maybe it’s something about our sense of humor. It really doesn’t matter what it is, we all have them and unknowingly show these things to our kids because it’s just how we are and through impression alone kids are able to pick up on it and make it their own.

When you reach a certain point of adulthood it seems like you notice the signs and tendencies of your parents in you much more than you ever did. You ever have one of those moments where you stop yourself and go “I sound just like my dad right now”? Maybe you stop mid-sentence and realize you are using similar hand gestures that your mom does? It’s a real shocker when it happens the first time and you may need a moment to process what you just learned and make peace with it. It really seems like it happens more and more often the older you get. I personally realized one day I tell stories with the exact cadence of my dad BUT I have a tendency to ramble like my mom. Talk about merging two very separate evils into one unholy monster! It’s not something new, I have been doing this my whole life; I just now finally noticed it’s a thing.

The more I watch my kids these days with an open mind, the more I can see shades of myself. Some of it is actually incredibly frustrating! My son for example has become more introverted and is almost constantly throwing shade at his sister and me. He has impeccable timing and some of it is quite funny, but it so often feels kind of unnecessary. I guess I do like to throw shade and bust peoples chops - pretty much all the time. I would also like to think I’m really not that introverted but the more I stop and really think about it, maybe I really am? Hmmm…. but both of these things are big traits of one other person - my dad! The more I think about things, the more I realized this is exactly how my dad is - so it’s his fault right? I’m just kidding about that part, but the truth a lot of who I am stems from him and what I observed when I was little.

The peak of this is when my sister texted me a couple summers ago and told me she realized my son is exactly like me and she meant EXACTLY. She remembers back to me at that age and told me it’s like having a mini-me running around. I wasn’t sure if I should take that as a compliment or an insult! It’s so cool in a lot of ways he mirrors me the way he does, but I don’t know being exactly like me is best for anyone!

My daughter on the other hand will beat an issue to death. When we start talking something, she will talk about it, then talk about it some more and then once I think it’s over she will talk about it even more. I realized that is something I do often and wondered where do I get it? Oh, that’s right! My mother! Her and I both do the same thing and we need to talk everything over and over to get ourselves to a point of understanding and accepting an issue. We will go through every little aspect time and time again. I now feel bad for anyone in ear shot when we get in to these modes!

These are just a few examples, but they really show how observant kids are. Even when we think they aren’t watching, observing or even paying any attention they are actually constantly acting like little sponges and soaking up everything. So next time you want to point your finger at your kid when you get upset, you may need to take a look in the mirror first. I know I will!

# Parenting# Kids# Behavior

I’m a single dad to 2 kids trying to figure out how to navigate this world. I’m here to share my successes, failures, close calls and “don’t tell your mom moments”. I also may just write about whatever I find interesting on any given day.

Marysville, WA
664 followers

