My Daughter is Starting to Date and I Am Not Ready For This

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

What dad is ready to hear his daughter is starting to date? I mean seriously?!? We all know this day is coming eventually, we aren’t naive enough to think it won’t! We can see it coming from a mile away, but are we ever truly ready once it happens?

On a rainy fall day I picked my daughter up from middle school. She seemed different - a bit nervous but excited. I was suspicious. I started poking a bit to see if I could figure out what was going on, then she gave me the big news ”Dad I have a boyfriend!” My stomach tensed up. I was not ready for this moment. Just…. No. I knew she was social butterfly and this was coming eventually but boy did she take a big step towards growing up today!

My mind started racing. I wanted to support her, no reason to create issues and embarrass her (maybe just a little embarrassment because it’s my right as a dad) as this is a completely normal thing and very healthy. Plus, it was middle school and if memory served, middle school romances were a whole lot of nothing. That all being said, you can’t help but think about a few things. We know what goes on in boys heads, especially at those ages. We use to be them and that’s the worst part!

All of a sudden it was like a light switch. My daughter use to hang around the dinner table and chat after she ate. Now as soon as she was done, she was off to her room and straight to the phone. If she wasn’t spending hours on the phone, she was constantly texting this guy. She is a teenager after all, so should I have really expected any less?

I asked a few questions in the fleeting moments i would see her. Tried to get a little bit of info and find a way to be supportive yet protective. I gave her an option and tried to have her invite him to the pumpkin patch with us so I could meet him. She told me no because it would be too embarrassing. She was right. I probably would have taken that opportunity to embarrass them both. She know me too well! I tried to offer up dropping them at a movie or somewhere they could hang out for a bit without me around. She again told me no. I was a bit lost at that point. I asked her why she didn’t want to hang out with her boyfriend and was told “we don’t really do that.” Apparently dating has changed significantly since I was in middle school?!?

This all went on for a few weeks with her barely talking to me without her face at least buried in her phone until one day I picked her up from school and she told me they had broken up. It all ended as quickly as it had started! Lucky for me she wasn’t super upset. She kind of gave it a shrug and went back to her normal routine. I was proud of her for being able to do that, but more excited I could push this step off for at least a little while longer. I could hold on to my sanity for just a bit. Hopefully,