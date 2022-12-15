A Simple Parenting Class Gave Me Some New Perspective

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wJyK_0jj8syLY00
Photo byAnna Shvets / Pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Parenting can be and often is a struggle. It’s a struggle that is well worth it for our kids, but it certainly takes its toll in the process. One of the best things about parenting in our modern age is that we have access to so much more information, collective knowledge and professionals than ever before. It gives us access to whatever we could need and helps us remember we are not alone in this. We may feel utterly and helplessly alone some days, but we never really are!

Several months back I received an email with some different online classes including one titled “Thriving With Your Teens” taught by a certified family counselor. Since I have one teen already and another on the way faster than I would like, I decided to sign up for the class just to see if there were any useful pointers. It was a weekly 2-hour long class for 6 weeks. It was a lot of time to find in my hectic schedule but I have heard so many horror stories from other parents about their teens. I figured any information could help and may very well be vital to my own survival!

When I logged on to the first class, I mostly just listened. I listened because I was In shock from what I was hearing. It wasn’t parents getting on to complain about their teens. It was parents really trying to understand what to do. People at the end of their ropes and so lost because they didn’t know how to talk to their kids anymore or how to get through to them to help put them back on the right path. They had signed up for this class just for a hope of some sort of guidance.

I immediately heard stories about attempted suicide, drugs, rehab and other similar things. I kept thinking I was so damn lucky my kids haven’t had any of these issues but how would I handle things if they do? Is it possible I could wind up so lost that I end up in a position like some of these other parents? It really made me think hard about my relationship with my kids,

It was tough to sit there and listen. I saw so many parents break down in tears as they shared their stories. What impressed me though, was how many others stepped up to talk to those in distress. There were so many people willing to talk others through, to take time to understand their struggles and give them the support they so desperately needed.

As the weeks went by, we touched on everything you could think of that a teen may run in to in their young lives. We discussed different ways to communicate and try to break through those barriers that form between the teen and parent. Some of the discussions were pretty basic and things we forget or take for granted like taking time to share in their interests instead of pushing them to just share in ours. Some of them were more complex such as strategies for managing conflict. Hearing other parents methods and ideas for some of the things discussed really gave me a lot to think about and rethink how i handle some things.

We covered a lot of ground over those several weeks. Talking to other parents, hearing what they are going though and how they are struggling gave me a new level of respect and appreciation for my relationship with my kids. It helped put some of my own parenting issues into perspective and understand how minor some of mine really are. It helped me understand how crucial it is to maintain that relationship with my kids and how quickly the tide can turn.

It reminded me we aren’t ever alone. Things may get bleak and answers may be hard to find. It’s important to remember there are good people out there to help us through our darkest times. That help may just come in a way we don‘t expect it, such as a group of strangers in an online class.

