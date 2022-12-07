Elf On The Shelf Time Yet Again

Elf in a Dryer Photo by The Fatherhood Experiments

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. That’s really not surprising, it’s a lot of people’s favorite holiday. I’m not sure if it’s the time you get to spend with family, the constant source of cookies and baked goods randomly showing up on the break room table or maybe it’s just the cold weather and that special feeling in the air that only exists this time of the year. Maybe it‘s all of the above, but I really do love Christmas. There is one thing about this time of year I borderline despise….. that freaking elf.

Every Christmas starts out the same - after my kids and I stuff ourselves with turkey, potatoes and some pumpkin infused dessert on Thanksgiving, then we pull out the Christmas decorations. Every year I pull out the boxes excited to get the Christmas decorations up and every single year I forget about that freaking elf. I open the box and there he is, sitting there, mocking me. He knows what‘s in store for the next month.

Here’s the thing - I use to actually enjoy the elf. There was a novelty to it, but the best part was just seeing how excited my kids would get over whatever random thing the elf was doing that I manage to cobble together. If the kids only knew how many times I forgot about the elf and threw something together first thing in the morning.

My kids enjoy the elf so I push through. That’s what we do as parents, we suck it up and push through. We try to make it fun. There’s only so many years our kids enjoy these things that it‘s more important we give them the opportunity to be kids and enjoy the magic that is Christmas. I’ve tried to keep it interesting and figure out new and creative mischief for the elf with a fair amount of help from kind internet strangers and Google searches. The problem with this is simply that I have continued to one up myself and raise the bar. Fresh ideas became harder to think up, supplies had to be kept on hand, I had to actually prepare! Oh the disappointment in the morning if the elf didn‘t do something interesting or the having to hear the dreaded “he did that last year”.

Neither of my kids believe in Santa anymore, they’ve grown out of that phase as kids do. I was hoping this may be the year we could let the elf go. There was a part of me that would miss it because it‘s just one of those things with kids you miss when it’s gone but I was ready for this one to be done. No more early morning scrambles, no more disappointed kids when the elf just wasn’t creative enough. I could live with out that noise.

Well apparently I am not that lucky. When we pulled the elf out of the box this year, both of the kids stared at me and one of them said “the elf better do some pretty cool things this year.” I told the kids the elf was packing a bag and retiring somewhere warm, after all he was pretty sick of the cold North Pole. “He can go on vacation after Christmas” they said. “Vacation”. Here we go again.

Knowing they enjoy it enough that they to keep it going helps me find the fun in it a bit still. I guess it’s one piece of their childhood we can all hold on to for a little longer and that isn’t a bad thing. I will probably be pretty excited though when I can toss that elf back in the box again to do this all over again next year.