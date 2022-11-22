Teaching My Daughter To Drive

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPS71_0jJLl5cz00
Photo byElement5Digital / pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Your kids growing up is inevitable and it’s a good thing. The whole point as a parent is to teach them as much as you can, guard them from as much as possible and hope you pointed them in the right direction once you set them loose on the world. At some point you have to let them go and hope you did your best.

This is a recent development, but my daughter is in the very early stages of learning to drive. Cue the stress and anxiety! She is incredibly excited for this new opportunity. I meanwhile, am dreading the very thought of it! Nothing to do with her, she’s a smart and responsible person, growing into a fine adult. It’s the fear I’m sure every parent experiences with their child on the road by themselves. If you have driven for any length of time, it’s pretty obvious no one really knows how to drive and there are vastly different opinions about how to do it properly given all the honking and middle fingers you see in the mornings. Between that and the fact this is a major sign of my daughter growing up, I seem to have a lot to process these days!

While we were on a road trip this past summer I decided to start quizzing my daughter to kill some time. I asked her some simple, but important questions just to gauge where she was at and how much she has paid attention. Questions like “what does the dashed yellow line mean? What does that sign with the deer on it mean?“ You get the idea. She did better than I had expected, but she has always been very observant. It also created a lot of opportunity to talk about things, knowing this time was coming up.

This weekend I happened upon a huge parking lot, just constructed and completely empty. I figured it was as good a time as any for some real hands-on experience. We pulled into the lot and I let her hop in my seat as I switched over to the passenger seat.

Sitting in my own passenger seat is a weird feeling all on its own, but watching my daughter behind the wheel was a surreal experience. I mean, she’s my little girl. Why is she growing up so fast?

I watched her white knuckle the steering wheel, felt her stomp the brakes and watched a lot of indecision when turning the steering wheel. I never realized U-turns were such an ordeal! There also may have been a moment where I started shouting “brake… brake… BRAKE!!” This was a completely new type of stress for me. For her first real time though, she did great when you put it in perspective. I’m sure she did just as well as so many others have before her when trying to figure it out. Having to decide how much pressure is required for the brake or how hard to turn the wheel for your speed and where you are trying to go; it’s a lot to think about all at once. You forget what you know until you see someone who doesn’t know anything trying to fumble through it. This isn’t something you learn overnight and I was very proud of how well she did, while also somewhat terrified.

I also realized during this short time why my dad and sister came home from her driving lessons so angry some nights! I would like to think I am much more calm and patient than my dad, but I feel like this might be one of those things that proves the apple hasn’t fallen quite as far from the tree as one had thought!

She has a long way to go and I have a lot of anxiety to learn to deal with but she is on her way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parenting# Driving# Teens

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a single dad to 2 kids trying to figure out how to navigate this world. I’m here to share my successes, failures, close calls and “don’t tell your mom moments”. I also may just write about whatever I find interesting on any given day.

Marysville, WA
519 followers

More from The Fatherhood Experiments

Long Awaited Day of Kayaking Leads to My Phone Taking a Swim

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. You know that feeling when you get overly confident and have that thought “I have done this a hundred times, what could go wrong?”... Apparently lots. There’s lots of things.

Read full story

Bringing a New Significant Other Around My Kids

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?

Read full story

The COVID Lockdown Turned Me Into an Avid Runner

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The COVID lockdown was a unique time. Between everything going on in the world, regardless of what you believe, it was hard on everyone. I spent the first month of the “two week” lockdown pretty much the same as a lot of others - enjoying working from home, attending endless online meetings and enjoying the COVID diet of beer and whatever I could still get my hands on from the grocery store.

Read full story
2 comments

My Daughter Tried To Make Dinner, Instead Learned to Use a Fire Extinguisher

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Being a parent is full of surprises. Some are good… but not many. You often go from a perfectly normal day to trying to find the fire extinguisher (figuratively) in an instant. Well, there was one occasion we actually needed the fire extinguisher.

Read full story
4 comments

From a Simple Breakfast to Stitches in 30 Minutes

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. I am prone to being a bit of a hazard to myself. If only I could count the number of times I have inadvertently sliced my thumb with my pocket knife or slammed my toe in to something. You would think I’d learn to watch out!

Read full story

Trying to be a Good Dad Through Unusual Circumstances Pt 2

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. My kids were now aware their mom was in a relationship with someone. I decided the best thing I could do was to be supportive of their mom. I didn‘t see the value in criticizing or blaming their mom for anything. She was moving on with her life and coping with the end of our marriage how she needed to. I just had to roll with things the best I could and be there to support the kids.

Read full story

Learning To Date Again

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The dating scene really kind of sucks. I got married when I was 20, then 11 years later I found myself in my early thirties trying to figure out how to date again. It’s not like I had a lot of practice before getting married at the ripe old age of 20! In addition to that, I also had to navigate the strange new world of dating apps and I had to figure out how to do this while being a dad.

Read full story
1 comments

Trying to be a Good Dad Through Unusual Circumstances Pt 1

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. When you are a parent, you learn to expect the unexpected. It almost becomes second nature. When you are a divorced parent, you almost have to develop a whole new set of parenting skills because you are adapting to situations you never imagined and you are often adapting on your own.

Read full story

Dad Turning a Cookie into an ER Visit

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. It’s a perfectly peaceful Sunday night, dinner is over and you are relaxing laying in bed watching Sunday Night Football, letting the weekend come to a quiet end. Then out of nowhere the night takes a pretty hard left turn and you end up in the emergency room with your kids. If it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a solid chance it will!

Read full story
9 comments

Trying to Navigate Coparenting as a Dad

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. You’ve had kids with someone you thought you would be with the rest of your life, but instead things just didn’t work out. How do you walk the tightrope that is coparenting with someone you have decided you don’t want to be around anymore? How about the fact they probably don’t want you around either? Parenting when you are living in the same house is difficult enough, but being in separate homes, with separate schedules and lives creates an entirely new dynamic that is unique and can be so incredibly frustrating.

Read full story
1 comments

Being a Dad and Stumbling Through Divorce

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy