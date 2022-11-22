Teaching My Daughter To Drive

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Your kids growing up is inevitable and it’s a good thing. The whole point as a parent is to teach them as much as you can, guard them from as much as possible and hope you pointed them in the right direction once you set them loose on the world. At some point you have to let them go and hope you did your best.

This is a recent development, but my daughter is in the very early stages of learning to drive. Cue the stress and anxiety! She is incredibly excited for this new opportunity. I meanwhile, am dreading the very thought of it! Nothing to do with her, she’s a smart and responsible person, growing into a fine adult. It’s the fear I’m sure every parent experiences with their child on the road by themselves. If you have driven for any length of time, it’s pretty obvious no one really knows how to drive and there are vastly different opinions about how to do it properly given all the honking and middle fingers you see in the mornings. Between that and the fact this is a major sign of my daughter growing up, I seem to have a lot to process these days!

While we were on a road trip this past summer I decided to start quizzing my daughter to kill some time. I asked her some simple, but important questions just to gauge where she was at and how much she has paid attention. Questions like “what does the dashed yellow line mean? What does that sign with the deer on it mean?“ You get the idea. She did better than I had expected, but she has always been very observant. It also created a lot of opportunity to talk about things, knowing this time was coming up.

This weekend I happened upon a huge parking lot, just constructed and completely empty. I figured it was as good a time as any for some real hands-on experience. We pulled into the lot and I let her hop in my seat as I switched over to the passenger seat.

Sitting in my own passenger seat is a weird feeling all on its own, but watching my daughter behind the wheel was a surreal experience. I mean, she’s my little girl. Why is she growing up so fast?

I watched her white knuckle the steering wheel, felt her stomp the brakes and watched a lot of indecision when turning the steering wheel. I never realized U-turns were such an ordeal! There also may have been a moment where I started shouting “brake… brake… BRAKE!!” This was a completely new type of stress for me. For her first real time though, she did great when you put it in perspective. I’m sure she did just as well as so many others have before her when trying to figure it out. Having to decide how much pressure is required for the brake or how hard to turn the wheel for your speed and where you are trying to go; it’s a lot to think about all at once. You forget what you know until you see someone who doesn’t know anything trying to fumble through it. This isn’t something you learn overnight and I was very proud of how well she did, while also somewhat terrified.

I also realized during this short time why my dad and sister came home from her driving lessons so angry some nights! I would like to think I am much more calm and patient than my dad, but I feel like this might be one of those things that proves the apple hasn’t fallen quite as far from the tree as one had thought!

She has a long way to go and I have a lot of anxiety to learn to deal with but she is on her way.