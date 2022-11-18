Bringing a New Significant Other Around My Kids

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?

New relationships are hard enough. When there‘s kids in the mix, it brings it to another level. For me to be willing to introduce my kids to someone I am dating, I need to feel a pretty high level of trust and respect. I need to have a confidence about this relationship that it has a strong possibility of going somewhere. I need to have a sense that my kids will be treated with the respect they deserve. I also don’t want to introduce my kids to a revolving door of people. It’s a fine line to walk.

I spent a while researching this topIc, trying to gather other’s opinions on the right move. Quite a few said something along the lines of 6 months into a relationship to others saying closer to a year. When I read the ones talking about a year, all I could wonder is how can you justify waiting that long? I am all for caution, but to me the math is pretty simple. If things won’t work between this other person and my kids, then it won’t work with us at all. My kids are the most important part of my life after all. With your kids also playing such a major role in your life, it’s critical that other person see it. To see how you act, how you parent, to see if you are compatible in that sense as well. So to me that means I am not willing to spend a year building something with someone just to see it crash and burn later because it didn’t work with my kids, but I also can’t rush this process.

I decided realistically, these timelines were just general guidance and you have to be willing to make your own decision on this and not rely on internet strangers. My partner and I both had to be ready for the introduction to my kids. We had several discussions on the subject and waited until we both felt our relationship had a future and that we were at a point of comfort with one another. I won’t say we know everything about each other, but we both have a strong handle on who the other person is.

The next part was having a conversation with my kids about it. My kids were both extremely excited about meeting this new person. They had known for a while I was seeing someone and as I encourage openness and honesty with my kids, I did encourage them to ask any questions as time went by. By the time I finally put the thought out there of meeting this person, they were ready for it.

The other part of the balancing act in my mind is trying not to over-expose anyone. All of our interactions have only been a few hours every couple of weeks. The hope here is just to keep it light and keep my kids comfortable. To let them meet this new person slowly instead of pushing way too hard and forcing everyone on each other. I also always ask my kids if they are ok seeing this other person before I schedule something. This gives them the opportunity to let me know if they are uncomfortable with something or maybe they are feeling they want some time with just dad today. That’s ok too.

So far things have gone very well. Everyone has been very accepting of one another, but again it has only been a few hours here or there and I will need to see how things go as the time and interactions are increased. Things can always change, life is unpredictable. My kids have also yet to meet her kids so that’s a whole different topic for another day. This is a marathon, not a sprint the way I am looking at it. I want my kids to be happy and I want my relationship to work. To me, that means I need to do the hard thing and take my time with it.