My Daughter Learned How To Use a Fire Extinguisher

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06stJB_0j80ZYOP00
Actual Photo of the Aftermath

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

Being a parent is full of surprises. Some are good… but not many. You often go from a perfectly normal day to trying to find the fire extinguisher (figuratively) in an instant. Well, there was one occasion we actually needed the fire extinguisher.

It was a Wednesday afternoon in the middle of summer. My kids had been home, bored all day. I was just getting out of the office when my daughter texted me, asking if she could make dinner. She knew we were having tacos which is one of her favorite meals, plus she was just straight bored. I told her to go for it, just to give me a little bit of time to get closer to home before she started as I work about an hour from home.

I decided to call my mom on my drive home and about 20 minutes in I got a text from my son “Dad, we need the fire extinguisher.” The text was both incredibly mono tone and alarming when being read over my car speaker. I hung up with my mom and called my son right away. He answered and with a shocking lack of excitement in his voice told me his sister had started a fire and was trying to burn down the kitchen! I told them the fire extinguisher was under the kitchen sink, but just as I finished getting the words out of my mouth he said “oh never mind, she found it”. He kept me on the phone until they were confident it was out. I could hear the panic from my daughter on the other end of the phone. I told them both to make sure the stove and oven were off and to not touch anything else until I got home.

Once I got home, I found black taco shells and my kitchen coated by the fire extinguisher. I asked them what exactly happened and my daughter said the taco shells caught on fire when she put them under the broiler. I asked how long they were in the oven and she simply answered “yeah… I forgot they were in there.” I gave them both props for solving the problem and thinking quick on their feet, but then we started trying to clean up the mess. For those that haven’t been lucky enough to clean up after a fire extinguisher, it’s not fun. It gets absolutely everywhere and in to everything!

Needless to say, we didn’t eat tacos for dinner.

I'm a single dad to 2 kids trying to figure out how to navigate this world. I'm here to share my successes, failures, close calls and "don't tell your mom moments".

