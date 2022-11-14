From a Simple Breakfast to Stitches in 30 Minutes

The Fatherhood Experiments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQuKk_0j7ygGWM00
Pixabay / pexels.com

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

I am prone to being a bit of a hazard to myself. If only I could count the number of times I have inadvertently sliced my thumb with my pocket knife or slammed my toe in to something. You would think I’d learn to watch out!

I had just separated from my ex and moved out of the house. When I say just, I mean this is Sunday morning and I had just spent most of the day Saturday moving my stuff into my new apartment. I woke up with that “first day of the rest of my life“ attitude. I had a whole day planned out of unpacking, relaxing and taking in being single for the first time in a long time.

I decided to make some breakfast, nothing major of course as I hadn’t finished unpacking all my stuff. I decided to make some avocado toast with a fried egg on top. At this point I wasn’t that much of a cook and hadn’t done a lot of the cooking while I was married, but I could handle it, how hard could this be?

The egg cooked up perfectly and the toast was a no brainer. All that was left was the avocado. I pulled it out of the fridge and cut it in half using the brand new steak knives I had bought. All that was left was the pit. I decided to take a whack at it. (I know, now I cringe thinking about this) First whack, the knife barely caught on the pit. I thought I‘d better whack it again to be safe. Second time, The knife was buried fairly decently in the pit. I started turning the knife to pop the pit out but it was tougher than I had imagined. The avocado I had picked really wasn’t that ripe. Just then, the pit breaks and the steak knife winds up in the side of my thumb right on the knuckle!

I just started at my thumb thinking “what were the chances of that?” Then I realized “uh oh, there’s a steak knife in my thumb!” I reached for the paper towels and tore them out of the package, pulled the knife from my thumb and wrapped my it up. I decided to take a look at my thumb and realized that was a bad plan. The paper towel turned red almost instantly and so did my sink! I took a look for my car keys but couldn’t find them and I couldn’t take my other hand off my thumb because it was the only thing keeping pressure on the wound.

This is probably the worst part of the story, but as I considered my options I realized I didn’t have many. So… I called my ex. That was an embarrassing and soul crushing conversation on a new level and I knew I would never live it down. Lucky for me, she was kind enough to come over and take me to the hospital. There was a fair amount of mocking on the way, but I had earned it.

Six stitches later and some interesting conversations with a sweet older nurse, I was home. When I walked in, I saw that avocado sitting on the counter, it had turned brown now of course, mocking me. I cleaned up one handed and tried to figure out how to spend my Sunday now that my thumb was wrapped up and three times the size because of the splint and gauze.

You‘d better believe when I went to work the next day, I did not give them the true story about my misadventures in making breakfast!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a single dad to 2 kids trying to figure out how to navigate this world. I’m here to share my successes, failures, close calls and “don’t tell your mom moments”. I also may just write about whatever I find interesting on any given day.

Marysville, WA
495 followers

More from The Fatherhood Experiments

Bringing a New Significant Other Around Your Kids

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?

Read full story

The COVID Lockdown Turned Me Into an Avid Runner

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The COVID lockdown was a unique time. Between everything going on in the world, regardless of what you believe, it was hard on everyone. I spent the first month of the “two week” lockdown pretty much the same as a lot of others - enjoying working from home, attending endless online meetings and enjoying the COVID diet of beer and whatever I could still get my hands on from the grocery store.

Read full story
2 comments

My Daughter Learned How To Use a Fire Extinguisher

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Being a parent is full of surprises. Some are good… but not many. You often go from a perfectly normal day to trying to find the fire extinguisher (figuratively) in an instant. Well, there was one occasion we actually needed the fire extinguisher.

Read full story

Trying to be a Good Dad Through Unusual Circumstances Pt 2

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. My kids were now aware their mom was in a relationship with someone. I decided the best thing I could do was to be supportive of their mom. I didn‘t see the value in criticizing or blaming their mom for anything. She was moving on with her life and coping with the end of our marriage how she needed to. I just had to roll with things the best I could and be there to support the kids.

Read full story

Learning To Date Again

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The dating scene really kind of sucks. I got married when I was 20, then 11 years later I found myself in my early thirties trying to figure out how to date again. It’s not like I had a lot of practice before getting married at the ripe old age of 20! In addition to that, I also had to navigate the strange new world of dating apps and I had to figure out how to do this while being a dad.

Read full story

Trying to be a Good Dad Through Unusual Circumstances Pt 1

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. When you are a parent, you learn to expect the unexpected. It almost becomes second nature. When you are a divorced parent, you almost have to develop a whole new set of parenting skills because you are adapting to situations you never imagined and you are often adapting on your own.

Read full story

Dad Turning a Cookie into an ER Visit

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. It’s a perfectly peaceful Sunday night, dinner is over and you are relaxing laying in bed watching Sunday Night Football, letting the weekend come to a quiet end. Then out of nowhere the night takes a pretty hard left turn and you end up in the emergency room with your kids. If it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a solid chance it will!

Read full story
9 comments

Trying to Navigate Coparenting as a Dad

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. You’ve had kids with someone you thought you would be with the rest of your life, but instead things just didn’t work out. How do you walk the tightrope that is coparenting with someone you have decided you don’t want to be around anymore? How about the fact they probably don’t want you around either? Parenting when you are living in the same house is difficult enough, but being in separate homes, with separate schedules and lives creates an entirely new dynamic that is unique and can be so incredibly frustrating.

Read full story
1 comments

Being a Dad and Stumbling Through Divorce

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy