From a Simple Breakfast to Stitches in 30 Minutes

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective.

I am prone to being a bit of a hazard to myself. If only I could count the number of times I have inadvertently sliced my thumb with my pocket knife or slammed my toe in to something. You would think I’d learn to watch out!

I had just separated from my ex and moved out of the house. When I say just, I mean this is Sunday morning and I had just spent most of the day Saturday moving my stuff into my new apartment. I woke up with that “first day of the rest of my life“ attitude. I had a whole day planned out of unpacking, relaxing and taking in being single for the first time in a long time.

I decided to make some breakfast, nothing major of course as I hadn’t finished unpacking all my stuff. I decided to make some avocado toast with a fried egg on top. At this point I wasn’t that much of a cook and hadn’t done a lot of the cooking while I was married, but I could handle it, how hard could this be?

The egg cooked up perfectly and the toast was a no brainer. All that was left was the avocado. I pulled it out of the fridge and cut it in half using the brand new steak knives I had bought. All that was left was the pit. I decided to take a whack at it. (I know, now I cringe thinking about this) First whack, the knife barely caught on the pit. I thought I‘d better whack it again to be safe. Second time, The knife was buried fairly decently in the pit. I started turning the knife to pop the pit out but it was tougher than I had imagined. The avocado I had picked really wasn’t that ripe. Just then, the pit breaks and the steak knife winds up in the side of my thumb right on the knuckle!

I just started at my thumb thinking “what were the chances of that?” Then I realized “uh oh, there’s a steak knife in my thumb!” I reached for the paper towels and tore them out of the package, pulled the knife from my thumb and wrapped my it up. I decided to take a look at my thumb and realized that was a bad plan. The paper towel turned red almost instantly and so did my sink! I took a look for my car keys but couldn’t find them and I couldn’t take my other hand off my thumb because it was the only thing keeping pressure on the wound.

This is probably the worst part of the story, but as I considered my options I realized I didn’t have many. So… I called my ex. That was an embarrassing and soul crushing conversation on a new level and I knew I would never live it down. Lucky for me, she was kind enough to come over and take me to the hospital. There was a fair amount of mocking on the way, but I had earned it.

Six stitches later and some interesting conversations with a sweet older nurse, I was home. When I walked in, I saw that avocado sitting on the counter, it had turned brown now of course, mocking me. I cleaned up one handed and tried to figure out how to spend my Sunday now that my thumb was wrapped up and three times the size because of the splint and gauze.

You‘d better believe when I went to work the next day, I did not give them the true story about my misadventures in making breakfast!