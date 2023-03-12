Savannah, GA

Georgia Man Crushed to Death While Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter: Police

The Exclusive Reads

Sources: FOX News, WSB-TV, and The Telegraph (Shout out to their amazing website)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwnMt_0lFSnHzr00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byD-keller

A Georgia man was killed after he was struck and killed by a car while reportedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a nearby auto shop, according to authorities, who spoke with Fox News Digital.

A Georgia car salesperson informed many news sites that a would-be thief was murdered when the car he was underneath toppled while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

When he arrived at work on Tuesday, March 7, according to Mike Abouharb, owner of South Bound Car Sales in Savannah, he said he discovered the ominous finding.

Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was crushed by a catalytic converter at South Bound Auto Sales on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., according to the Chatham County Police Department.

He told WTOC-TV:

"I phoned the cops immediately away."
"How much is it worth?"
"A catalytic converter to steal and sell for $100?
"For you to perish?"
"It isn't!"

A jack was the first indication that something wasn't right, according to Abouharb, who knew he had left it someplace else the previous evening.

According to Chatham County police, when the man's corpse was discovered, officers went to the establishment at 9 a.m.

The death looked to be "accidental," according to the authorities, and no foul play was suspected.

According to WJCL, Abouharb claimed he noticed something was off when he saw a car jack on the ground rather than where he had put it the previous evening.

Abouharb advised thieves, according to WTOC:

"Find a job. Stop stealing by taking action. For what we get, we put forth a lot of effort."

According to police, the man's identity won't be made public until his next of kin has been notified.

He claimed:

"A human life was ruined because of a foolish act. Such a loss of life for only $80. Not enough money exists to make a life worthwhile."

According to McClatchy News, a Los Angeles lady was awakened by noises emanating from below her SUV in a similar occurrence in February, in which a man lost his life.

She placed the car in reverse, "felt a bump," and then realized she had driven over a suspect who had allegedly tried to steal her catalytic converter while she was asleep.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts of the gadgets, which include valuable metals like platinum and palladium, have increased recently.

In 2020, more than 14,400 catalytic converters were reported stolen, a significant increase from just under 1,300 in 2018.

The number of thefts of these gadgets increases along with the price of precious metals, according to the bureau's data.

The event is still being investigated, according to Georgian officials.

Around 250 miles to the southeast of Atlanta sits Savannah.

Sources: WTOC, WJCL, and Miami Herald

P.S. Follow for more daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by The Exclusive Reads and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

A lot of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you're a writer and would also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# trending# United states# national# georgia

Comments / 61

Published by

The Exclusive Reads is a place where you will find daily news.

N/A
721 followers

More from The Exclusive Reads

Fort Hood, TX

Army Investigating After Soldier Who Reported S*xual Harassment Is Discovered Dead

Sources: ABC News and KMA Land (Shout out to check their amazing website) The death of 21 years old Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer at Fort Hood in Texas who had. been with the division for the previous 15 months, is being looked into by the Army.

Read full story

I cried for 30 minutes straight: Michelle Obama on day of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Sources: CNN, WION, and NDTV (Shout out to their amazing website) Michelle Obama spoke out in a new podcast about how she sobbed quickly after leaving then-President Donald Trump's inauguration as the emotions of leaving their family's home after eight years and animosity over Trump entering office overcame her.

Read full story
52 comments

US Railroad Derailment: Viral Footage, Near Verdigris, Oklahoma

Sources: Latestly (Shout out to their amazing website) Soon after the incident was reported, emergency crews were seen responding to the train derailment which took place near Verdigris in Oklahoma.

Read full story

Jeff Bezos' Space Dreams Aren't Going According to Plan

Sources: The Street (Shout out to their amazing website) After an event when the escape hatch fired a minute after liftoff, Blue Origin's New Shepard space mission is stranded on solid ground.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Twitter Alternative Created By Jack Dorsey "Bluesky"

Sources: Latestly and Business-standard (Shout out to them) Jack Dorsey the Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is back in the social media game after releasing "Bluesky", a Twitter rival that is currently in beta testing on the Apple App Store.

Read full story

Biden Student Loan Case: John Roberts Invokes Blocking Trump DACA Challenge During Arguments

Sources: MSN and ABC News. Many predict that the Supreme Court will reject Biden's proposal to reduce student loan debt when oral arguments get underway. Chief Justice John Roberts said of a Trump-era initiative that the Supreme Court of the United States found to be outside the bounds of the executive branch:

Read full story
1 comments

Apple’s Secret ‘XDG’ Team Is Working on More Than Just a Glucose Monitor

Apple is not only seeking noninvasive glucose monitoring for its wearable; a hidden team is also working on other projects. However, the company's forthcoming headgear probably won't require an iPhone, and follow-up models are already under development.

Read full story

Domino's Pizza Delivery Problems Drag Down Papa John's Shares, Too

Sources: CNBC (Shout out to them) With the release of mixed earnings on Thursday morning, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's both decreased in value during pre-market trading.

Read full story

Meta announces verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, on Sunday unveiled a new paid subscription plan for its services that would, among other things, let users pay for a verified account.

Read full story
137 comments

Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Nuclear Treaty

Sources: NBC News, The Print, and PBS (Shout out to them) Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing from New START, a crucial nuclear arms limitation deal and the final agreement of its kind between the United States and Russia.

Read full story
17 comments
Virginia State

Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

Sources: NBC News, AP News, and New York Times (Shout out to them) Democrat as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress, Jennifer McClellan has created history.

Read full story
44 comments

Opinion: Joe Biden’s Surprisingly Tough Message to Russia

Sources:US News (Shout out to them) The president's antagonistic address demonstrated to America and Ukraine that the war will be a major focus of his presidency. The most important speech of this war and likely of President Joe Biden's term was delivered on Saturday in Warsaw at the conclusion of his trip to Europe.

Read full story
256 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Found Fatally Shot, Homicide Investigation Underway

Sources: USA Today (Shout out to them) Authorities said Sunday that a homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a prominent Catholic Church bishop in Los Angeles.

Read full story

Opinion: After saying there's no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter's racism

This week, Nikki Haley openly declared that racism is no longer a problem in America when she declared her candidature for president. In a campaign video published on Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina stated that "some people think our ideas are not simply wrong, but bigoted and nasty."

Read full story
2249 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy