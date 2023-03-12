Georgia Man Crushed to Death While Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter: Police

Sources: FOX News, WSB-TV, and The Telegraph (Shout out to their amazing website)

A Georgia man was killed after he was struck and killed by a car while reportedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a nearby auto shop, according to authorities, who spoke with Fox News Digital.

A Georgia car salesperson informed many news sites that a would-be thief was murdered when the car he was underneath toppled while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

When he arrived at work on Tuesday, March 7, according to Mike Abouharb, owner of South Bound Car Sales in Savannah, he said he discovered the ominous finding.

Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was crushed by a catalytic converter at South Bound Auto Sales on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., according to the Chatham County Police Department.

He told WTOC-TV:

"I phoned the cops immediately away."

"How much is it worth?"

"A catalytic converter to steal and sell for $100?

"For you to perish?"

"It isn't!"

A jack was the first indication that something wasn't right, according to Abouharb, who knew he had left it someplace else the previous evening.

According to Chatham County police, when the man's corpse was discovered, officers went to the establishment at 9 a.m.

The death looked to be "accidental," according to the authorities, and no foul play was suspected.

According to WJCL, Abouharb claimed he noticed something was off when he saw a car jack on the ground rather than where he had put it the previous evening.

Abouharb advised thieves, according to WTOC:

"Find a job. Stop stealing by taking action. For what we get, we put forth a lot of effort."

According to police, the man's identity won't be made public until his next of kin has been notified.

He claimed:

"A human life was ruined because of a foolish act. Such a loss of life for only $80. Not enough money exists to make a life worthwhile."

According to McClatchy News, a Los Angeles lady was awakened by noises emanating from below her SUV in a similar occurrence in February, in which a man lost his life.

She placed the car in reverse, "felt a bump," and then realized she had driven over a suspect who had allegedly tried to steal her catalytic converter while she was asleep.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts of the gadgets, which include valuable metals like platinum and palladium, have increased recently.

In 2020, more than 14,400 catalytic converters were reported stolen, a significant increase from just under 1,300 in 2018.

The number of thefts of these gadgets increases along with the price of precious metals, according to the bureau's data.

The event is still being investigated, according to Georgian officials.

Around 250 miles to the southeast of Atlanta sits Savannah.

