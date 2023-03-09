I cried for 30 minutes straight: Michelle Obama on day of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Sources: CNN, WION, and NDTV (Shout out to their amazing website)

Michelle Obama spoke out in a new podcast about how she sobbed quickly after leaving then-President Donald Trump's inauguration as the emotions of leaving their family's home after eight years and animosity over Trump entering office overcame her.

According to Obama:

"That day was emotionally charged for a variety of reasons. The house we had lived in for eight years was being sold. Our children's only actual home was this one. While they had spent more time at the White House than anyplace else, they still recalled Chicago."

She continued:

"There were tears and that feeling. Then to stand there and see the exact reverse of everything we stood for shown — there was no diversity, no colour, and no representation of America as a whole,"

In an apparent swipe at Trump on the size of his inaugural crowd, the former First Lady claimed:

"You walk through the Capitol, you wave goodbye, you get on Marine One and you take your last flight off flying over the Capitol, where there weren’t that many people there. We saw it!"

She then acknowledged that she began "sobbing" as soon as she stepped onto the Air Force One jet.

The former First Lady recalled:

"When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years."

Michelle Obama has shared information on her feelings on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration since leaving the White House.

Obama said in her book that she was unable to grin and put on a pleasant face at the inaugural, according to an article by ABC News.

She also made fun of her late husband's successor over how many people attended his inauguration, which has long been a source of controversy for the Trump administration, which has erroneously claimed the attendance was the highest ever.

She replied, to the audience's laughter:

"You take out on your final journey, flying over the Capitol, which was not particularly crowded. We saw it."

Obama expressed her hope that the podcast will encourage listeners to "share your own light" when promoting it on Twitter on Monday.

The former first lady has provided further details about her emotional state on that day in January 2017 during the years after leaving the White House, including the fact that she "stopped even attempting to smile" during Trump's inauguration.

A lot was occurring on that day, she noted in 2018, but as she said goodbye to the White House, one thing was crystal clear:

"Bye, Felicia!"

