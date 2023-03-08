US Railroad Derailment: Viral Footage, Near Verdigris, Oklahoma

Soon after the incident was reported, emergency crews were seen responding to the train derailment which took place near Verdigris in Oklahoma.

The event was captured on camera, and the footage has gone viral online. The train derails and falls off the tracks in the 54-second video footage.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Route 66 near Franklin Road, that is between Catoosa and Claremore.

According to reports, the railway cars were empty at the time of the event.

Verdigris fire said there is no concern for the public from this derailment.

Fortunately, there were no dangerous materials on the trains.

An investigation has begun in connection with the matter.

