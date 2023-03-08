Jeff Bezos' Space Dreams Aren't Going According to Plan

The Exclusive Reads

Sources: The Street (Shout out to their amazing website)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lusvD_0lBTmLUZ00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo bySeattle City Council/Creative Commons

After an event when the escape hatch fired a minute after liftoff, Blue Origin's New Shepard space mission is stranded on solid ground.

It appears like the Last Frontier will have to wait.

The private spaceflight business Blue Origin was established by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

When the escape hatch accidentally opened, the space tourist capsule has been grounded while Jeff Bezos sings the blues over it.

According to SpaceNews, the incident happened on Sept. 12 during an unmanned flight when the New Shepard rocket ignited its launch escape motor approximately a minute after liftoff from the company's West Texas test facility.

Actor William Shatner, who plays Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," and four others bravely travelled to the edge of space aboard the rocket known as New Shepard in October.

'We'll Get To The Bottom Of It!'

Shatner was the oldest person to enter space at the time of the launch since he was 90 years old.

Gary Lai, lead architect for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket programme, stated during a presentation at the Next-Generation Suborbital Researchers Symposium:

"We are studying that anomaly right now, the reason of it. We'll investigate it further,"

After the event, the corporation has only occasionally given updates on the investigation's progress.

Lai added:

"We absolutely want to resume operations as soon as we are prepared, but I am unable to provide particular timeframes or strategies for how we would handle that scenario."

Lai said that the crew capsule's abort system performed according to plan.

He remarked:

"I can say with absolute certainty that the acceleration environment that we encountered was just what we projected."
"Everything went according to plan for the astronauts. Everything went according to plan."

Suborbital Tourism to Dominate

The mission was the 12th New Shepard flight to carry research payloads, either as a special research trip or as part of the New Shepard vehicle testing programme.

More than 100 commercial payloads were transported on such trips, he noted, but such specialised payload flights will become less common in the future.

Lai stated:

"We anticipate that suborbital tourism will predominate our trips in the near future, in the following year."

The billionaire's rocket club, which also includes Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, incorporates Bezos' business.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit (VORB) and CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX both had setbacks in January when their LauncherOne rockets failed to finish their missions.

Bezos' space trek may have been momentarily derailed, but he may still sail the ocean blue.

The billionaire's $500 million mega-yacht, which is taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza and has its own helicopter landing pad, was recently sighted sailing in the North Sea from Rotterdam.

Sources: Space News

P.S. Follow for more daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by The Exclusive Reads and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

A lot of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you're a writer and would also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jeff bezos# trending# national# technology# amazon

Comments / 1

Published by

The Exclusive Reads is a place where you will find daily news.

N/A
645 followers

More from The Exclusive Reads

I cried for 30 minutes straight: Michelle Obama on day of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Sources: CNN, WION, and NDTV (Shout out to their amazing website) Michelle Obama spoke out in a new podcast about how she sobbed quickly after leaving then-President Donald Trump's inauguration as the emotions of leaving their family's home after eight years and animosity over Trump entering office overcame her.

Read full story
28 comments

US Railroad Derailment: Viral Footage, Near Verdigris, Oklahoma

Sources: Latestly (Shout out to their amazing website) Soon after the incident was reported, emergency crews were seen responding to the train derailment which took place near Verdigris in Oklahoma.

Read full story

Opinion: Twitter Alternative Created By Jack Dorsey "Bluesky"

Sources: Latestly and Business-standard (Shout out to them) Jack Dorsey the Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is back in the social media game after releasing "Bluesky", a Twitter rival that is currently in beta testing on the Apple App Store.

Read full story

Biden Student Loan Case: John Roberts Invokes Blocking Trump DACA Challenge During Arguments

Sources: MSN and ABC News. Many predict that the Supreme Court will reject Biden's proposal to reduce student loan debt when oral arguments get underway. Chief Justice John Roberts said of a Trump-era initiative that the Supreme Court of the United States found to be outside the bounds of the executive branch:

Read full story
1 comments

Apple’s Secret ‘XDG’ Team Is Working on More Than Just a Glucose Monitor

Apple is not only seeking noninvasive glucose monitoring for its wearable; a hidden team is also working on other projects. However, the company's forthcoming headgear probably won't require an iPhone, and follow-up models are already under development.

Read full story

Domino's Pizza Delivery Problems Drag Down Papa John's Shares, Too

Sources: CNBC (Shout out to them) With the release of mixed earnings on Thursday morning, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's both decreased in value during pre-market trading.

Read full story

Meta announces verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, on Sunday unveiled a new paid subscription plan for its services that would, among other things, let users pay for a verified account.

Read full story
137 comments

Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Nuclear Treaty

Sources: NBC News, The Print, and PBS (Shout out to them) Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing from New START, a crucial nuclear arms limitation deal and the final agreement of its kind between the United States and Russia.

Read full story
17 comments
Virginia State

Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

Sources: NBC News, AP News, and New York Times (Shout out to them) Democrat as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress, Jennifer McClellan has created history.

Read full story
44 comments

Opinion: Joe Biden’s Surprisingly Tough Message to Russia

Sources:US News (Shout out to them) The president's antagonistic address demonstrated to America and Ukraine that the war will be a major focus of his presidency. The most important speech of this war and likely of President Joe Biden's term was delivered on Saturday in Warsaw at the conclusion of his trip to Europe.

Read full story
256 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Found Fatally Shot, Homicide Investigation Underway

Sources: USA Today (Shout out to them) Authorities said Sunday that a homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a prominent Catholic Church bishop in Los Angeles.

Read full story

Opinion: After saying there's no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter's racism

This week, Nikki Haley openly declared that racism is no longer a problem in America when she declared her candidature for president. In a campaign video published on Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina stated that "some people think our ideas are not simply wrong, but bigoted and nasty."

Read full story
2238 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy