Jeff Bezos' Space Dreams Aren't Going According to Plan

After an event when the escape hatch fired a minute after liftoff, Blue Origin's New Shepard space mission is stranded on solid ground.

It appears like the Last Frontier will have to wait.

The private spaceflight business Blue Origin was established by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

When the escape hatch accidentally opened, the space tourist capsule has been grounded while Jeff Bezos sings the blues over it.

According to SpaceNews, the incident happened on Sept. 12 during an unmanned flight when the New Shepard rocket ignited its launch escape motor approximately a minute after liftoff from the company's West Texas test facility.

Actor William Shatner, who plays Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," and four others bravely travelled to the edge of space aboard the rocket known as New Shepard in October.

'We'll Get To The Bottom Of It!'

Shatner was the oldest person to enter space at the time of the launch since he was 90 years old.

Gary Lai, lead architect for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket programme, stated during a presentation at the Next-Generation Suborbital Researchers Symposium:

"We are studying that anomaly right now, the reason of it. We'll investigate it further,"

After the event, the corporation has only occasionally given updates on the investigation's progress.

Lai added:

"We absolutely want to resume operations as soon as we are prepared, but I am unable to provide particular timeframes or strategies for how we would handle that scenario."

Lai said that the crew capsule's abort system performed according to plan.

He remarked:

"I can say with absolute certainty that the acceleration environment that we encountered was just what we projected."

"Everything went according to plan for the astronauts. Everything went according to plan."

Suborbital Tourism to Dominate

The mission was the 12th New Shepard flight to carry research payloads, either as a special research trip or as part of the New Shepard vehicle testing programme.

More than 100 commercial payloads were transported on such trips, he noted, but such specialised payload flights will become less common in the future.

Lai stated:

"We anticipate that suborbital tourism will predominate our trips in the near future, in the following year."

The billionaire's rocket club, which also includes Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, incorporates Bezos' business.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit (VORB) and CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX both had setbacks in January when their LauncherOne rockets failed to finish their missions.

Bezos' space trek may have been momentarily derailed, but he may still sail the ocean blue.

The billionaire's $500 million mega-yacht, which is taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza and has its own helicopter landing pad, was recently sighted sailing in the North Sea from Rotterdam.

