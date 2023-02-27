Apple’s Secret ‘XDG’ Team Is Working on More Than Just a Glucose Monitor

Sources: Bloomberg, Economic Times, and Appuals

Apple is not only seeking noninvasive glucose monitoring for its wearable; a hidden team is also working on other projects.

However, the company's forthcoming headgear probably won't require an iPhone, and follow-up models are already under development.

Additionally, Apple retail personnel may expect scheduling modifications.

This covert project, known as "dubbed E5", aims to measure a person's body's glucose levels without having to pierce their skin in order to draw blood.

According to those familiar with the project, the company now believes it may someday bring glucose monitoring to market after reaching significant milestones recently.

This covert team is responsible for developing future no-prick glucose measuring technology for the Apple Watch, as I originally disclosed last week.

And it's not just focused on that!

The division is comparable to X, Alphabet Inc.'s "moonshot factory," which worked on the development of Google Glass, Loon internet balloons, and Waymo self-driving car technology.

The Apple team, frequently referred to as "XDG" within the company, is primarily focused on the glucose work, but it also has a number of other projects in the works and has significantly contributed to Apple products that have previously been published.

The XDG team is a part of Apple's Hardware Technologies division, overseen by Senior Vice President Johny Srouji, and is based in Tantau 9, a structure that is situated outside the Apple Park spaceship ring.

Many Athas lieutenants, including senior Apple engineers and scientists Jeff Koller, David Simon, Heather Sullens, Bryan Raines, and Jared Zerbe, are now in charge of managing the team on a daily basis.

As Sullens and Zerbe oversee other teams within the broader team, Koller, Simon, and Raines work on the glucose project.

During the past ten years, Apple has tested its glucose technology on hundreds of individuals.

In human trials, patients with Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and people who are unsure if they have diabetes have all used the system.

It has contrasted its own method with conventional procedures using blood samples obtained from veins and capillary blood, or samples obtained from a skin prick.

According to the people, who requested anonymity because the project is private, Apple's technology, which has been under development for more than 12 years, is currently thought to be in the proof-of-concept stage.

The business thinks the technology is workable but needs to be scaled back to a more usable size.

The Apple headset probably won’t require an iPhone, and other new models are in development.

Unlike the first Apple Watch, the company's first mixed-reality headgear probably won't need an iPhone for setup or operation.

According to what I've been informed, the most recent test versions of the gadget and its built-in xrOS operating system may be configured without an iPhone and can download user content and iCloud data directly from the cloud.

The original design for Apple's first headset had a second hub with higher computing power that could be wirelessly broadcast to the device from across a home.

Jony Ive, a former Apple design executive, rejected such notion.

In order to close that gap, the business is currently attempting to install a more potent processor (perhaps an M3 or M4 variant) for the second iteration.

Apple rolls out scheduling changes to all US and Canada retail employees. 

According to a recent memo, starting on April 29, Apple will implement the new standards across all of its roughly 300 stores in the US and Canada.

The primary changes:

  • A restriction of five consecutive workdays, as opposed to the previous six.
  • Increased time off on weekends for part-time workers.
  • A regular weekend workday or holiday for full-time staff.

In terms of its product range for 2023 and 2024, Apple has a lot planned.

Sources: Twitter, Bloomberg, Economic Times, and Appuals

